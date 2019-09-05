Politics Briefing: China accepts Canada’s new ambassador

Hello,
China has accepted the credentials of Canada’s new ambassador to the country, international businessman (and sometime-adviser to the Trudeau government), Dominic Barton.
Mr. Barton, a former executive at McKinsey& Co., has had deep experience building business ties in China over the years, an expertise the Liberal government says it will rely on.
China, though, said the appointment of a new ambassador wasn’t going to fix the problems that have cropped up in the Canada-China relationship over the years.
“Relations between China and Canada have encountered serious difficulties, and the responsibility lies entirely with the Canadian side,” government spokesperson Geng Shuang told The Globe.
A new paper from the Macdonald-Laurier Institute suggests that, in fact, Canada should move the other way: instead of trying to renew ties with China, Canada should take the opportunity to diversify.
“With its growing economic size, China believes it can act at will against any country," economist Duanjie Chen told The Globe.
"As such, yielding to China’s coercion, economic or otherwise, has only emboldened China, and will only keep emboldening it to further dismiss international order and norms.”
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Ottawa, British Columbia and First Nations have developed a new framework for negotiating treaties in the province. “It is a huge development for First Nations in British Columbia, for those of us participating in the made-in-B.C. treaty process, although it could extend out to other Nations that may want to take advantage of some of the substantive changes that have been gained through the development of this policy," Cheryl Casimer of the First Nations Summit said.
The federal government says it will spend $75-million on a new national strategy to fight human trafficking. “Human trafficking often seems to fly under the radar. Its victims and survivors are all too often simply hidden from view,” Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said.
Quebec Muslim leader Hassan Guillet says he is not anti-Semitic and he does not think the Liberal Party should have ditched him as a candidate when past comments came to light.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has taken the Ontario government to court because of the province’s law to force gas stations to display stickers with anti-carbon-tax messaging.
Former federal and provincial Conservative aide Jenni Byrne has left her appointed position on the Ontario Energy Board after only eight months.
Ontario education minister Stephen Lecce says his lack of background in education and his experience in both public and private schools growing up is an advantage in his portfolio. “I’m a white canvas when it comes to being informed by parents, by educators, by the students themselves – and I’m all ears,” he told The Globe.
And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid to call a snap election has failed, though a vote may still be called in the coming weeks once Parliament has finished approving a bill that would prevent Britain from leaving the European Union without a deal in place. Meanwhile, Boris’s brother Jo, also a Conservative MP, quit cabinet today because of conflicts with his brother over Brexit. As political scientist Paul Fairie put it: “Politician resigns to spend less time with his family.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s new ambassador to China: “Dominic Barton will only be an ambassador, of course, but it is hard to imagine he’d be going to China simply to manage the current chill. He is a believer that Asia, notably China, is the major growth engine of the global economy and that Canada has to hitch its wagon to that growth. He rose to the top job at McKinsey based on his track record in building lucrative business relationships in Asia. You can bet that his intention is to get the Chinese and Canadian governments talking again, to get Beijing to put the dispute in the past and to expand trade.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on the election in Quebec: “This election is shaping up to be a three-way contest for Quebec’s 78 seats between the Liberals, Conservatives and Bloc Québécois. Yes, the Bloc has risen from the graveyard, where the obituary writers had relegated it since it lost all but four of its seats in 2011. Under its new leader, former Parti Québécois cabinet minister Yves-François Blanchet, the Bloc has managed to recapture a large chunk of the left-leaning nationalists who had abandoned it for the NDP.”
Frank Ching (The Globe and Mail) on the stakes of the Hong Kong protests: “[Leader Carrie] Lam’s reference to economic tension makes it clear that Hong Kong is now very much a part of the larger U.S.-China trade war. U.S. President Donald Trump is now explicitly linking Hong Kong and the trade war, even as China rejects such a connection, insisting, as Mr. Trump had initially said, that the Hong Kong protests are an internal matter.”
Ian Buruma (The Globe and Mail) on Brexit: “If Mr. Johnson, an unelected Prime Minister, and his increasingly rabid supporters choose to ‘take back’ their country by setting up a conflict between the people and their political representatives, they risk destroying the greatness of Britain. Furthermore, by alienating the Scots, who might choose to make their own national way, and possibly also the Northern Irish, they literally jeopardize the United Kingdom itself.”
Andrew Coyne (National Post) on the democratic lessons from Brexit: “That British MPs, even of the governing party, dared to defy the whip, rather than rolling over as their Canadian counterparts would typically do, is in part because in Britain, Parliament still matters: it is much harder, practically and spiritually, to mount a defence of prerogatives that have long since been conceded.”
Pam Frampton (St. John’s Telegram) on the choice of election debate moderators: “If [Rex] Murphy thinks five high-profile journalists who happen to be female aren’t the best people to moderate a debate, that’s his prerogative, though I warrant women have had far more occasion to bristle about gender imbalance in positions of power and influence than he has.”
