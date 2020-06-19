Politics Briefing: China charges Canadians with espionage

Hello,
China made a significant escalation in its dispute with Canada and the U.S. this morning by formally charging two imprisoned Canadians with espionage.
On Dec. 1, 2018, Canadian authorities arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the Vancouver airport, following an extradition request from the United States, where she was wanted for fraud in connection to U.S. sanctions on Iran. Days later, Chinese authorities arrested Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – a former diplomat and a businessman, respectively – in an apparent retaliation that has been referred to as “hostage diplomacy.”
Ms. Meng is fighting her extradition, and she lost an early decision in a Canadian court last month. Now China has responded by formally charging Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor with espionage, a crime punishable by life in prison and a minimum sentence of 10 years. If the cases proceed to trial, the Canadians will face a Chinese justice system that has a 99 per cent conviction rate.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is encouraging businesses to make use of the federal wage subsidy, though his government is delaying a promised expansion to the emergency-loan program.
Senator Victor Oh is facing censure by his fellow senators for accepting an all-expenses-paid trip to China with two of his colleagues. As punishment, Mr. Oh is being asked to apologize.
Ontario MP Marwan Tabbara, who left the Liberal caucus earlier this month after being charged with assault, had earlier been investigated by the party for a harassment complaint, the CBC reports.
And the Conservative Party held its English-language debate last night. Front-runners Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole gave measured performances, and Leslyn Lewis and Derek Sloan represented for the social-conservative end of the party.
Robert Falconer and Ai-Men Lau (The Globe and Mail) on how Canada can use the immigration system as a lever in its relations with China: “Granting asylum to Hong Kongers will force the federal government to recognize the well-established truth that China is a hostile actor, and doing so will signal to both the international community and China that Canada acknowledges that hard truth.”
Debra Thompson (The Globe and Mail) on Juneteenth and the history of slavery in North America: “The spirit of Juneteenth is to be neither dissuaded nor distracted by the formal equality granted in law, because Black freedom dreams have always sought a kind of emancipation, self-determination and national belonging that exceed the narrow conceptual confines of democratic citizenship.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the Conservative leadership debates: “The Conservative Party appears to be sliding into that comfortable trap of mimicking the former prime minister’s approach to conservatism, half a decade after [Stephen] Harper left the scene. But we live in very different, far more frightening times, though you wouldn’t know it from what went on Thursday night.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the federal government’s approach to making a contact-tracing app: “Governments will be governments, so the feds and the provinces hammered out co-operation in private, developed an app with Shopify employees and then announced it would be tested. They should have been talking about it in public every step of the way – including the concerns.”
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on 100 days of COVID-19: “While March 11 somehow feels like a lifetime ago – a life where we could hug, go to the office, send the kids off to school and take public transit without a care in the world – it’s a reminder the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, hasn’t been with us for that long.”
