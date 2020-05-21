Politics Briefing: China to impose new restrictions in Hong Kong

Hello,
For the last year, escalating pro-democracy protests have roiled Hong Kong. Now China says it has had enough.
“We must take a zero-tolerance attitude to this cancer on the body of the country and the nation and be determined to eradicate it completely,” said a commentary published today by Xinhua News Agency, China’s state media.
The Chinese government is moving to impose national-security legislation on Hong Kong. Details of the new law are not yet clear, but it is expected to limit speech that is more free in that city than in the rest of the mainland.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when asked today about the cases of two Canadians who have been detained in China for a year and a half, said the judiciary works a little differently in that country.
“Canada has an independent judicial system that functions without interference or override by politicians … China doesn’t work quite the same way and doesn’t seem to understand that we do have an independent judiciary from political interference," he said.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Today’s federal announcement was $75-million more for organizations that serve Indigenous people off-reserve and in cities. The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples had taken the government to court last week saying funds announced in March were not nearly enough.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says it expects to see home prices drop between 9 and 18 per cent over the next year, a forecast that is more dire than that of banks. The national housing agency said it was also preparing for the number of mortgages in arrears to soar.
Then there were nine: the Progressive Senate Group – born of the ashes of the Red Chamber’s Liberal caucus – now has enough senators again to be recognized as an official group in the Senate, which gives it access to more funding.
And Cree artist Kent Monkman has apologized for his painting Hanky Panky, which depicts someone who looks a lot like Justin Trudeau being sexually assaulted in front of a gathering of Indigenous people and a group of men who look a lot like other prime ministers. Mr. Monkman, who is known for creating provocative art, admitted this one perhaps went a little too far.
Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) on the effect of the pandemic on women in the workplace: “Millions of women have been doing double-duty with work and child care for the past 10 weeks. Some are single moms. Others have partners who refuse to do their share of parenting and housework. The prospect of six more weeks of home schooling and a dearth of summer programs means many women will be forced to shelve their professional ambitions for the foreseeable future – even though the economy is reopening.”
Alison Cretney and Juli Rohl (The Globe and Mail) on how Alberta and Ottawa can work together to save the energy industry: “That requires a shared understanding of what the economy of the future will look like. That begins with agreeing to the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 – one that many actors are already uniting around. But that understanding must also have space for both Alberta’s oil and gas industry and a whole host of new opportunities that draw on that industry’s resources and assets to help build a low-carbon future.”
Sheema Khan (The Globe and Mail) on the fact that COVID-19 is not the only issue right now: “Many of these activists are pleading with us to remember the vulnerable – especially in conflict zones where many of the NGOs that had been working on peacebuilding are now also helping with the COVID-19 response with very limited resources.”
Carolina Alfieri (Montreal Gazette) on lifting restrictions: “To some, the decision to roll back restrictions now may seem premature given that most people have no immunity to the virus. On the other hand, it would be equally irresponsible to keep schools and businesses shut for indefinite periods without considering overall well-being.”
Laura Bulmer (Maclean’s) on doing more for personal support workers: “If regulation of PSWs had happened 15 years ago, when advocates first began lobbying for it, there is no doubt the situation in [long-term care homes] through the pandemic would have been different. There would be more PSWs, better paid PSWs and standardized PSWs slogging on the frontlines.”
Kate Taylor (The Globe and Mail) on Monkman’s Hanky Panky: "The central image is so bald, the violent metaphor so simplistic, that it swamps whatever subtleties might be hidden elsewhere. If you’re not offended, it’s easy just to dismiss the work as a bad political cartoon.
