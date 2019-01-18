Politics Briefing: China warns Canada of ‘repercussions’

Good morning,

“In China, we have a saying that a good friend would die for his friend, would shield the knife attack of a friend, but in this case, we feel it is completely the opposite," China’s ambassador to Canada, Lu Shaye, told a gathering of journalists yesterday. “It is backstabbing.”

Mr. Lu made the argument in relation to Canada’s detention last month of Chinese businesswoman Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei. The arrest was made at the request of authorities in the United States, where Ms. Meng is wanted on charges of fraud in connection with business deals with Iran.

The Chinese government has said the arrest of Ms. Meng, conducted while she was transferring flights at the Vancouver airport, was unjust.

They are also concerned by the possibility that Canada could ban Huawei from the next-generation 5G mobile network, as other countries have done, and continue to rally Western allies in being cautious in their dealings with China and Huawei.

Chinese authorities arrested two Canadians last month, in an apparent reprisal for the arrest of Ms. Meng. And China’s ambassador to Canada warned there could be more to come.

“I hope Canadian officials and relevant authorities and bodies will make a wise decision on this issue,” Mr. Lu said.

“But if the Canadian government does ban Huawei from participating in the 5G networks … I believe there will be repercussions.”

TODAY’S HEADLINES

A Canadian man working for a mining company in the West African country of Burkina Faso has been found dead, likely having been killed by a group of armed militants.

In light of that incident and recent others, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canadians really should keep an eye on the government’s travel warnings. “It is really important for Canadians to be mindful that this is a turbulent moment in the world, and when Canadians travel abroad I would strongly urge all Canadians who are planning a trip outside Canada to look at our travel advisories,” she said.

The federal government has signaled its willingness to let Quebec reduce the number of immigrants it takes in each year.

The Ontario government is altering the financing of postsecondary education, rolling back recent changes made to the student loan program and forcing universities to charge students less tuition.

The Liberal Party would not let their former candidate in the Burnaby South by-election unquit.

And Prince Philip, the 97-year-old husband of the Queen, was in a car accident yesterday. Pictures show a Land Rover tipped over on its side, but Buckingham Palace said Philip walked away from the crash unscathed.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Quebec Premier François Legault and the federal election: “He is more or less the only premier who isn’t either an ally of Mr. Trudeau or a foe. Ontario’s Doug Ford has tried to rally provincial opposition to the PM. The two New Democrat premiers have worked in alliance with the Liberal Prime Minister, despite their nominal affiliation with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. But Mr. Legault? He’s a popular, newly elected premier who hasn’t picked a side.”

Gabriele Contessa (The Globe and Mail) on Ontario’s postsecondary changes: “Despite the superficial appeal of the tuition cut, the reality is that the families who will benefit the most from it are higher-income ones that currently do not qualify for any tuition fee grants. Low-income families who qualify for full tuition fee grants will see virtually no benefit from the cut. If the Ford government was actually interested in making higher education more accessible to and affordable for lower- and midincome families, the way forward is to expand the grants program, not cut tuition fees across the board.”

Chris Varcoe (Calgary Herald) on a potential bid for some First Nations to own the Trans Mountain pipeline: “Indigenous ownership in the project would be beneficial, allowing industry and governments to broaden support for the development, while First Nations would become decision-makers in the boardroom on a critical piece of energy infrastructure.”

Globe and Mail editorial board on the Burnaby South by-election: “Karen Wang won’t be the MP for Burnaby South, but she has done her country a public service. Her appeal – vote for me because I look like you, and the other guy doesn’t – is nothing new in politics. The backlash against it is. That’s progress. And it represents Canada.”

