Politics Briefing: Chinese diplomat calls Trudeau ‘boy,’ as tensions escalate

China is cranking up the rhetoric with Canada after the two countries imposed sanctions on one another last week.
Nathan Vanderklippe, The Globe’s Beijing-based correspondent, reported Monday that a Chinese diplomat called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “boy” in a social media post over the weekend.
“Boy, your greatest achievement is to have ruined the friendly relations between China and Canada, and have turned Canada into a running dog of the U.S.,” Li Yang, China’s consul general to Rio de Janeiro, wrote this weekend.
Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom and the European Union approved sanctions last week against Chinese officials for their role in overseeing Beijing’s treatment of Muslim minorities, including the Uyghurs.
China responded a few days later by issuing sanctions against Conservative MP and foreign affairs critic Michael Chong and on members of a parliamentary subcommittee that has accused China of committing genocide against Muslim groups.
At a virtual news conference Monday with Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. Trudeau stood by Canada’s “very strong” defense of human rights.
“We’re... working with our allies around the world to move forward on sanctions and on concerted, collaborated, co-ordinated approaches to really make the point that our concerns about what’s going on there are significant and need to be responded to by the Chinese government,” he said.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Tories seek PM testimony: The federal Conservatives are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to answer questions before a parliamentary committee on Monday about the Liberal government’s now-dead deal with WE Charity.
Bigfoot director pleased: The director of a children’s movie about Bigfoot wants to thank the Alberta government’s energy centre for starting a “ludicrous” fight over the film.
Gun bill critiqued: A leading gun-control group is urging MPs to vote against the Liberal government’s new firearms bill, saying it is too weak to salvage.
Coderre wants to be mayor again: Former federal immigration minister Denis Coderre announces his bid to be mayor of Montreal again. Story here from the Montreal Gazette.
ROUNDUP
The results of the Newfoundland and Labrador election, delayed by the pandemic, are in. The provincial Liberals led by Andrew Furey ended up with two more seats than when the campaign began, creating a slim majority. They now have a majority of one seat. Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie, the son of noted federal Tory John Crosbie, - and the NDP Leader Alison Coffin were both defeated in their seats. Now what? Some answers here.
PRIME MINISTER’S DAY
Ottawa, Ontario
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a United Nations meeting of Heads of State andGgovernment on the International Debt Architecture and Liquidity, and participates in a joint press conference with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness. Mr. Trudeau also chairs a cabinet meeting.
LEADERS
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole virtually delivers remarks at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul participates in a virtual roundtable discussion and media availability with the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians on Bill C-15 - Canada’s proposed legislation to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights on Indigenous Peoples.
OPINION
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) reports on the NDP’s next campaign priorities after interviewing NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh: “The NDP will run on a three-pillared platform: an end to private long-term care; a national pharmacare program (which the Liberals perpetually promise but never deliver); and student debt relief, all to be paid for by increased taxes on corporations and wealthy Canadians.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Beijing’s Keystone Kops of propaganda: “When the Chinese government announced it would put sanctions on Conservative MP Michael Chong, it seemed at first like there must be some kind of goofy mistake. Chinese officials were firing back at the Canadian government because it imposed sanctions on four Chinese individuals over human-rights violations in Xinjiang, but somehow they missed the Liberal ministers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet and hit an MP on the opposition benches. Mr. Chong, after all, doesn’t run any part of government and doesn’t make any decisions on sanctions. He’s in opposition. You know, the folks trying to oust the government.”
Russell Wangersky (The Telgram) on “the oddest” of Newfoundland and Labrador provincial elections: “[The election] ended with all the drama of the gentle chime of an e-mailed news release dropping into the inbox...The entire election process was a string of questionable decisions by the province’s chief electoral officer, Bruce Chaulk, and people who had the right to vote were left unable to get ballots and exercise their franchise. It doesn’t really matter if it was a huge number of voters or even whether it was enough to sway the election: What matters is that the system, as it ended up, disfranchised legitimate voters.”
READER’S QUESTION
Reader Kathy Kells of Toronto asks:
What constitutional barriers exist to Ottawa enforcing national long-term care standards and the implementation of a Canada-wide pharmacare program?
Globe and Mail Health Reporter and Columnist André Picard , author of the new book “Neglected No More: The Urgent Need to Improve the Lives of Canada’s Elders.” answers:
“There is a lot of political bluster about the need to respect federal and provincial jurisdictions but there is no real constitutional barrier to long-term care standards or pharmacare, just like there is no constitutional barrier to our current medicare system.
The Canada Health Act features five principles – universality, portability, accessibility, comprehensiveness and public administration – designed to ensure that access to hospital and physician care is equitable across the country. But provinces and territories abide by these principles voluntarily (or have their own legislation r-iterating them).
Ottawa’s only real power is the ability to withhold funds if the principles are violated – which it rarely does. The federal government transfers about $40-billion in cash, as well as tax points, using the Canada Health Transfer.
That same mechanism (read: money) could be used to get the province to agree to a national (not federal) standard – for example, a guarantee of four hours of hands-on care for residents of long-term care facilities.
It is even possible to create more formal institutions for federal-provincial co-operation. This has been done, for example, with the Canadian Blood Services, a not-for-profit which oversees the collection and distribution of blood and blood products across Canada (except Québec, which has a separate agency, Héma Québec) and is controlled and funded by the provinces.
Ottawa has proposed a similar approach in creating the Canadian Drug Agency to develop a national drug formulary and do joint buying, both essential elements of pharmacare.
The key here is that Ottawa cannot impose its wishes, it can only incentivize. The constitution does not prevent co-operation, or even cash sweeteners to encourage co-operation.”
