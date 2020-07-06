Politics Briefing: Chinese government threatens Canada, warning its own citizens to exercise caution when travelling here

Hello,
The Chinese government is threatening to punish Canada.
On Monday, China lashed out at measures taken by Canada last week in response to the new national security law imposed on Hong Kong.
Ottawa suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, stopped the export of sensitive military goods to the city and issued a warning to travellers that going to the city poses new risks and potential extradition to mainland China.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday that China condemns the decision and “reserves the right to make further responses.”
“All consequences shall be borne by the Canadian side,” he said but he did not provide further specifics.
In Ottawa, the Chinese embassy published a brief notice on its WeChat account warning travellers, who are largely barred from entering Canada right now, about the “frequent” occurrences of police violence and demonstrations.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced this morning that Bob Rae is being appointed Canada’s new ambassador to the United Nations.
Mr. Rae, who is a former interim Liberal leader, also served as Canada’s special envoy for humanitarian and immigration issues and as a special envoy to Myanmar.
Mr. Trudeau is also taking a pass on a meeting this week with U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
The Prime Minister’s Office says that Mr. Trudeau will remain in Ottawa for a cabinet retreat and a scheduled sitting of Parliament but he wishes the other leaders well.
Lopez Obrador is travelling to Washington in part to celebrate the entry-into-force of the new North American free-trade deal and had expressed hope Mr. Trudeau would join as well.
Saudi Arabia is also pressing Canada to extradite a former top Saudi intelligence officer now living in Toronto, sources say.
Saad Aljabri, who held a cabinet-rank intelligence post under deposed crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef, has been living in Toronto since a 2017 palace coup in Riyadh that left Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – known by his initials MBS – as the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia. MBS is officially next in line to succeed his 84-year-old father, King Salman.
The Editorial Board (The Globe and Mail) on why approving Trans Mountain took forever and how Canada’s future is the better for it: “Yes, Canada’s regulatory process often takes too long to make decisions. There is, however, some good news in the Trans Mountain saga. A stronger foundation for future projects is in place.”
Lori Nikkel (the CEO of Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization for The Globe and Mail) on COVID-19 and how it could change the way we feed Canadians: “In responding to the challenges brought on by COVID-19, government, food producers, and the charities that support Canadians with food came together with unprecedented urgency – and now is not the time to lose the progress we’ve made.”
Margaret McCuaig-Johnston (a senior fellow with the China Institute at the University of Alberta, and distinguished fellow with the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada for The Globe and Mail) on why China’s threats on behalf of Huawei are becoming desperate: “In the face of growing momentum against Huawei, which many Western governments fear will be forced to spy for Beijing, Chinese embassies have been doing a full court press in countries that have not yet made a decision.”
Kelly McParland (The National Post) on whether Canada will show some spine or betray Hong Kong: “China has betrayed Hong Kong. Canada would be joining that betrayal if it repeats the shoddy performance that followed Tiananmen.”
Patrick Laracy (a geologist and lawyer in the petroleum and mineral industries writing for CBC News) on whether offshore oil incentives help us right now: “With the recent changes to the federal offshore environmental review process (formerly Bill 69), the provincial power is susceptible to being undermined if projects are hijacked by environmental roadblocks, thus nullifying economics as the determinative factor in their development.”
