Politics Briefing: CMHC head says no concerns in awarding of rent-relief contract

Hello,
The head of Canada’s mortgage agency said the spouse of the Prime Minister’s chief of staff had no role in his company winning a contract to administer a major rent-relief program.
Evan Siddall, president and CEO of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, said he talked to colleagues and reviewed all relevant e-mails and concluded the awarding of the contract to MCAP was “entirely proper.”
Robert Silver – the husband of Katie Telford, the chief of staff to Justin Trudeau – is a senior vice-president at MCAP, which won a competitive process to administer the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program. He participated in a meeting with the government about the program after the contract was awarded.
“Rob Silver had no involvement whatsoever in our selection of MCAP nor the terms of their engagement. No one in PMO nor any other part of government, and certainly not [Katie Telford], had any involvement whatsoever in any matter concerning MCAP’s work with us on #CECRA,” Mr. Siddall said in a post on Twitter.
The opposition parties have suggested the awarding of the contract should be examined to see if there is a conflict of interest. The Prime Minister’s Office has said cabinet had no role in the contract.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Speaking of the rent-relief program, which was designed to help small businesses deal with one of their biggest expenses in the midst of the pandemic, the Saskatchewan government says Ottawa desperately needs to fix the subsidy so more entrepreneurs can benefit from it.
WE Charity says it is laying off employees and selling off real estate as it continues to grapple with financial challenges. Two current and one former employee are testifying at a House of Commons committee this afternoon to discuss the charity’s now-cancelled involvement with the Canada Student Service Grant program.
The federal government has quietly restarted a pandemic-alert system that was effectively shut down the year before the novel coronavirus began to spread.
Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the government will not stand for foreign governments intimidating human-rights activists on Canadian soil, though advocates say Canada’s efforts could be more effective.
Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he hopes his successor will have more success breaking into Canada’s urban ridings.
Psychologists specializing in workplace stress have descended on Rideau Hall.
And the prime ministerial jet that was damaged in an accident during last year’s election is still out of service. The Department of National Defence says it hopes to fix the plane by the end of the year.
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on what a President Joe Biden would mean for Canada: “At best, four more years of Donald Trump would leave global trade relations and the Western alliance in a heap, the U.S. border shut up by tariffs and immigration controls, the United States and China in a cold war, and Canada adrift in a world growing more hostile by the day. The worst-case scenarios are unspeakable.”
Debra Thompson (The Globe and Mail) on Biden’s vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris: “Ms. Harris is Mr. Biden’s best bet and it is a monumental, incredible, historic moment for Black women, who are frequently forgotten or neglected by the Democratic Party, even as they are its most loyal base. Ms. Harris is Mr. Biden’s best bet, but Mr. Biden isn’t just betting on Ms. Harris. He’s betting, as he has since the beginning of his candidacy, on Barack Obama.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Mark Carney’s return to Canada: “By the time he wrapped up his stint as governor of the Bank of England this past March, Mr. Carney had become a lightning rod for populist politicians on both the left and right. His (mostly unfulfilled) prophesies about the doom that would befall Britain if it left the European Union had led to charges of partisanship on his part. He was also seen as inappropriately stretching the boundaries of the central bank’s mandate by constantly harping on the risks of climate change for business.”
Kevin Carmichael (Financial Post) on Carney’s influence in Ottawa: “There’s no shame in being eclipsed by Carney. His combination of intellect, charisma, determination, experience and ambition is rare everywhere. And it’s especially rare in Ottawa, where policy making has fallen to a collection of gen-Xers on both sides of the aisle that have relatively little experience outside the bubbles of partisan politics and professional advocacy.”
Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) on the Ontario government’s lack of efforts to diversify corporate boards: “The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic has exposed uncomfortable truths about systemic discrimination, including in the corporate world. The international business community is finally on board, and Ontario can’t risk looking like a laggard if it hopes to attract capital and investment.”
Justin Ling (National Post) on rising threats of violence against politicians: “Politicians have taken matters into their own hands because the RCMP, which is uniquely responsible for the security of all Parliamentarians, has told ministers they will not spare personnel to provide security. Despite spending $90-million a year on protection services, they have said that investigations into threats are the responsibility of local police. Attacks on staffers have been ignored. Threat assessments prepared on each minister are not shared with the minister themselves. The most helpful advice the RCMP provides is: call 911 if you’re afraid. How is this not negligence?”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop