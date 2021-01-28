Politics Briefing: Conditions at Rideau Hall under Payette a ‘toxic workplace’, report says

Hello,
A review of workplace conditions at Rideau Hall says staff described yelling, screaming and aggressive conduct, demeaning comments and public humiliations leading up to the resignation of Julie Payette as governor-general.
A copy of the report, obtained by The Globe and Mail under access-to-information law, sheds more light on the tenure of the former astronaut who became the first Canadian governor-general to leave the position amid allegations of misconduct.
The report said 43 participants described the workplace environment at Rideau Hall during Ms. Payette’s tenure as hostile or negative or used similar terms. Twenty-six participants used the words “toxic” or “poisoned” to describe the general work atmosphere at the OSGG, eight participants used the words “climate/reign of fear/terror,” and 12 participants said they were “walking on egg shells.”
“Reports included allegations of yelling, screaming, aggressive conduct, demeaning comments and public humiliations,” it said.
“Therefore, by any objective standard, including that set by the Treasury Board Secretariat, the reported conduct summarized in the report, if it occurred as alleged, would lead to a toxic workplace.”
Other descriptions of the conditions at Rideau Hall included humiliation, disrespect, condescension, a non-inclusive workplace, a poisoned work environment and that employees were stressed and worn out.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Outgoing Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations says it’s time for Canada to have a First Nations governo- general now that Julie Payette has resigned from the role.
The parliamentary budget office says a pledge by the Trudeau Liberals to plant two billion trees could cost almost double what the government says.
A decision by Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole to boot an MP from his caucus has factions of the conservative movement in Canada wondering about their own futures in the party.
Lawrence Martin (Special to the The Globe and Mail) on why Biden’s noble goals are already looking like a pipe dream: “His ambition is to move the country from insurrection to resurrection. Befitting a man with 50 years of experience in politics, he appears to know what he is doing. But depressingly, his clarion call to end the uncivil war in his much-lauded inauguration address has already been met with the jarring realities of the American political dynamic. Already it’s looking like a pipe dream.”
Jesse Kline (The National Post) on why Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic is not a great place to live: “There’s no question that lockdowns are economically devastating, but Australia has gone days without reporting a single case, after emerging from one of the world’s toughest lockdowns. For months, people have been relatively free to go about their lives and businesses are open, which seems demonstrably better — for the economy, for personal liberty and for the health and well-being of its citizens — than the half-cocked approach we took here in Canada.”
Chris Selley (The National Post) on how a Quebec judge struck a blow for Canadians’ most basic freedom — leaving the house: “Leaving the house to perform almost literally zero-risk activities is the most basic freedom we have. It cannot be surrendered with a shrug, arguing that the times make it necessary and that it will never happen again in our lifetimes. Governments don’t easily lose the taste for power like that.”
Thomas Ungar and Louise Bradley (Special to The Globe and Mail) on why we should talk about the medical profession’s hidden equity crisis: Canadians’ mental health care: “Raising awareness is a good thing, and campaigns such as Bell Let’s Talk should be lauded for their efforts. Unfortunately, the stigma surrounding mental illness doesn’t begin and end with personal attitudes and behaviours. Like any serious equity issue, truly addressing it will require us to lower the barriers that impede better outcomes and greater investment in mental illness.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on why Republicans just can’t quit Donald Trump: “Most Republican leaders have seemingly concluded that convicting Mr. Trump in the Senate would do more harm to their personal political fortunes than sparing him that ignominy. But they run the risk that Mr. Trump and the destructive forces he unleashes continue to undermine any remaining principles their party clings to. They would be wiser to put a stake through the heart of Trumpism while they have the chance.”
