Erin O’Toole has been voted out as leader of the federal Conservative party by the federal caucus.

In a leadership review vote Wednesday, 73 of 118 voting Conservative caucus members voted in favour of replacing Mr. O’Toole as leader while 45 voted to endorse his leadership. The chair of the virtual caucus meeting did not vote.

The vote ends a protracted battle over Mr. O’Toole’s brief 17-month tenure as leader and launches the party into its third leadership race since 2015.

Party President Robert Batherson said in a letter to party members released on Wednesday afternoon that he had received Mr. O’Toole’s resignation as leader, and that the party’s national council will work with an interim leader to be chosen by the caucus on Wednesday night.

The party will then strike a committee to decide on the rules and principles for picking the next leader.

Alberta MP Ron Liepert, among a number of Conservative MPs speaking to the media on Parliament Hill after Wednesday’s caucus vote, said he thought Mr. O’Toole was doomed by a caucus hunger for change.

“I think it ended up being a number of caucus members, who felt in order to pull this disparate bunch together we needed to start fresh, and that Erin wasn’t going to be able to do it,” Mr. Liepert, MP for Calgary Signal Hill.

He said he voted to keep Mr. O’Toole because of the former leader’s commitment to move up a party leadership vote scheduled for next year.

Asked about divisions in the caucus, Mr. Liepert said, “I’m not going to get into what was raised at caucus, but it’s obvious, by the vote, that there was a lot of unhappiness.”

Senator Denise Batters, of Saskatchewan, whom Mr. O’Toole kicked out of the national caucus for publicly challenging his leadership welcomed Wednesday’s development.

“I am happy that today’s CPC caucus vote provides a clear direction on the leadership of our party. I want to thank the 35 courageous MPs who stood up for their convictions and put the good of the Conservative Party first,” she said in a Tweet.

In Question Period, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to Mr. O’Toole, thanking him for his service.

“There is a lot we don’t agree on for the direction of this country, but he stepped up to serve,” said Mr. Trudeau, also thanking Mr. O’Toole’s wife and children.

Parliamentary Reporter Marieke Walsh, Ottawa Bureau Chief Robert Fife and I report here.

Columnist’s Comment, Chief Political Writer Campbell Clark: “If there’s one thing that defined Erin O’Toole’s tenure, it was a devotion to tactics. He redefined himself as True Blue to win the Conservative Party leadership, then moved back toward the middle for a general election campaign that, for a time, he led. The problem was everyone saw him doing it, and behind the tactics, no one really knew who he was. Party members wanted someone to champion Conservative blue, but were frustrated that he cast them in grey. When the truckers’ convoy started rolling toward Ottawa, it rolled over Mr. O’Toole. He knew it was dangerous to embrace it, but it became impossible to reject it, when MPs like Pierre Poilievre were effectively daring him to support the cause. He ended up trying to do both. His tactics had run out, and his caucus critics pounced.”

Back in the fall of 2020, at the beginning of Erin O’Toole’s run as Conservative leader, Mr. Clark reported and wrote a detailed look at Mr. O’Toole’s life and politics. You can read it here.

KENNEY RULES OUT FEDERAL LEADERSHIP BID: Ahead of Wednesday’s vote on Erin O’Toole’s leadership, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, a former federal Conservative cabinet minister, said he wouldn’t pursue the leadership of the federal party if O’Toole were ousted. Story here from Global.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

CANADIAN SOLDIERS READY - The only incursion Canadian soldiers deployed to NATO’s eastern flank are likely to encounter these days is a trespassing mushroom hunter foraging on lands reserved for live-fire exercises. But Colonel Jean-François Cauden, commander of Canada’s Task Force Latvia, has to be prepared for threats to escalate quickly. Senior Parliamentary Reporter Steven Chase reports from Riga.

OTTAWA PROTESTS: Ottawa police say they have arrested two men after investigations related to the protest against public health restrictions in the capital city, while organizers of the convoy are threatening to stay “for as long as it takes” for governments across the country to end COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Meanwhile: “Truck off.” That’s what a few Ottawa residents communicated in their body language seen in a photo circulating online — a snapshot that captures the tension between Ottawans living in the downtown core and a cross-country convoy of visitors who have occupied city streets and Parliament Hill since Friday. Story here from CBC.

AND IN ALBERTA: A trucker blockade in southern Alberta at the United States border turned violent Tuesday after some protesters breached police barriers to join the demonstration and some Mounties were reportedly attacked. Story here.

U.S. FRUSTRATION - The U.S. government says it’s frustrated that Ottawa refuses to routinely notify Washington when Canadians convicted of sexual offences against children travel to the United States, noting that it alerts Canada when the same class of American offenders are heading here. Story here.

NO GO ON QUEBEC ANTI-VAXX TAX - Quebec Premier François Legault is abandoning the controversial idea of a tax on the unvaccinated that he floated in recent weeks, calling for “social peace” amidst growing unrest against public health rules. Story here.

YUKON PREMIER APOLOGIZES - Yukon Premier Sandy Silver apologized Tuesday for a “breakdown in the system” over the handling of a sexual interference allegation at a school in Whitehorse. Story here.

RAYBOULD PROPOSES `TRUE RECONCILIATION’ - Jody Wilson-Raybould, Canada’s former justice minister, outlined her vision for “true reconciliation” during a mineral exploration industry conference in British Columbia this week, saying the country needs to enact legislation that allows Indigenous nations to govern themselves. Story here.

DONATIONS CHALLENGE FOR THE BLOC - Elections Canada figures show donations dried up for the Bloc Québécois more than for other federal parties after the election in September. Story here from CBC.

THIS AND THAT

The projected order of business at the House of Commons, Feb. 2 is here

BRYDEN RETIRES - After more than 30 years covering Parliament Hill and federal politics, Canadian Press Parliamentary Reporter Joan Bryden has typed a -30- on her career by retiring. “I am officially a retired person today. This will take some adjustment,” Ms. Bryden said in a tweet on Tuesday. She added, however, that she will continue to watch events. “Some habits are hard to break.”

THE DECIBEL – In Wednesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, , Europe Correspondent Paul Waldie discusses the contents of a report by a senior United Kingdom civil servant that highlighted excessive alcohol consumption by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff and said that some gatherings at 10 Downing Street represented a failure in leadership during a time when the rest of the country was under strict lockdowns and expected to be doing their part to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Private meetings. The Prime Minister virtually attended the national caucus meeting and question period. The Prime Minister was also scheduled to deliver remarks to the Canadian Black Scientists Network’s virtual Black Excellence in STEMM (BE-STEMM 2022) Conference.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole attends a virtual caucus meeting.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh attended a national NDPO caucus meeting and was scheduled to attend Question Period.

No schedule provided for other party leader.

OPINION

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on how it’s not the leader Conservative MPs need to kick out, but some of their own: “Whatever Mr. O’Toole’s failings, nothing he has done or not done adds up to a firing offence. What Pierre Poilievre, Candice Bergen and Andrew Scheer have done in recent days, on the other hand, is. Their decision to ally themselves with the pseudo-Trumpian grift known as the “trucker” convoy – organized and led by documented racists and QAnon-style nutters, unrepresentative of the vast majority of truckers and indeed having little to do with truckers or even vaccine mandates – is not just a moral disgrace, but will do lasting damage to the party.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on why Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s survival is one thing while the survival of the Conservative Party is another: “If Mr. O’Toole is brought down, he will be the second consecutive Conservative leader forced out of the position in three years. The Conservative movement has fractured in the past ideologically and regionally. Unless the party can unify under a leader with the strength and moderation to lead the country, the movement could split again, into an ideologically pure successor to the Reform Party and a Red Tory rump. What a glorious time to be a Liberal.”

Riley Coe (The Ottawa Citizen) on an appeal to the protesting truckers in downtown Ottawa: “Had the Indigenous or climate protests that have happened in Ottawa been this loud, refused to follow the law like this, caused this much disruption to traffic and businesses, they would have been shut down by police very quickly. Had Indigenous people come together and said, “We are going to block traffic and stand in the roads for days until we have justice for our murdered children,” they would have been met with the full force of the Ottawa Police and the RCMP. The ability to protest like this, without regard for other people or for consequences, is a privilege that truly marginalized communities do not have. It is a privilege that this convoy is abusing, and its actions are not going to make anything change.”

Michael Taube (The National Post) on why Pierre Poilievre is the obvious choice to lead Conservatives if Erin O’Toole gets the boot: “Nevertheless, it’s worth thinking about who could potentially take over if O’Toole loses the secret vote. Former Conservative minister Peter MacKay could choose to jump back in. Former Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose isn’t bound by a promise not to run when she held that position. Ontario PC Premier Doug Ford has expressed some previous interest in running federally. Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis put up a good showing against O’Toole, MacKay and Sloan. Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman has barely set foot in the House of Commons, but she could be an interesting choice. My preference would be for Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre. I’ve known him since he was an intern in Jason Kenney’s office, and have watched him turn into a political tour de force in this country. He’s intelligent, talented, experienced and media savvy. He has youth on his side, and a young family. He knows how to sell the party and his political brand as well as anyone I’ve seen in recent years.”

