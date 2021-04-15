Politics Briefing: Conservative climate plan puts a price on carbon

Hello,
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole unveiled his party’s long-awaited plan for the environment on Thursday morning.
The plan includes a “price on carbon for consumers,” which is a shift for the party. The Conservatives’ plan would set the carbon price at $20 a tonne, eventually increasing that up to $50.
The Liberals’ current plan sets a higher price on carbon at $40 a tonne, which will increase to $50 in 2022. The carbon price is then set to increase by $15 each year until 2030.
While the Liberal plan returns much of the money to Canadians through rebates, the Conservative carbon pricing plan involves the creation of Personal Low Carbon Savings Accounts: when people buy hydrocarbon-based fuel, they’ll pay a certain amount into their own Low Carbon Savings Account. They can then use that money to make purchases toward a greener life, such as buying a bicycle or electric vehicle, or even retrofitting their home with more energy efficient windows.
Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson reacted to the announcement in a news conference Thursday afternoon. “This is not a plan,” he said in response to Mr. O’Toole’s announcement, which he described as “almost incomprehensible” and “bizarre.”
Clean Prosperity, a climate policy organization, called the plan a “significant step in the right direction,” though added that “questions remain.”
“All major political parties in Canada now agree that carbon pricing should be at the heart of any climate plan,” said executive director Michael Bernstein. “While reducing the consumer carbon price makes it less efficient, the Conservative plan presents a credible path to meeting Canada’s 2030 Paris targets.”
The Liberal’s long-awaited federal budget will be tabled on Monday. The Globe and Mail’s Ottawa bureau chief Robert Fife and deputy bureau chief Bill Curry break down what to watch for in next week’s pandemic budget.
On Thursday morning, government House leader Pablo Rodriguez called for an investigation into who took and shared a photo of a naked Liberal MP, who changed in his office while accidently still on camera. Mr. Rodriguez said that sharing the photo was “mean-spirited” and could potentially be “criminal.”
Delayed shipments of Moderna vaccines to Canada are causing problems for provincial vaccination programs, including cancelled appointments.
The House of Commons has unanimously voted to adopt a motion that Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen is an ideal candidate for a leadership award from the Halifax International Security Forum. This move shows support for the Taiwanese leader as she faces intimidation from China.
Advocates for veterans spoke before a House of Commons committee on Wednesday. They’re calling for a rethinking of the way Veterans Affairs Canada operates, saying the department does not adequately support veterans’ mental-health needs.
OPINION
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on why now is the time for national child care, but it’s not just up to the federal government: “Ottawa can transfer money to the provinces for child care, but the feds don’t just want to be a chequebook. They want to tell people what they are buying: accessible child care.”
The Editorial Board of The Globe and Mail on why Canada’s vaccine drive keeps hitting new speed bumps: “These delays are extremely frustrating. They’re the result of a fragile vaccination campaign based entirely on imported doses. The slightest hiccup can throw off Canada’s rollout schedule, and has.”
Ginny Roth (National Post) on why making homes more affordable will help the Tories win more votes: “While the government has announced investments in affordable housing and strengthened the mortgage approval stress test, these measures have been drops in the bucket of housing affordability and the proof of their lack of impact is in the pudding.”
