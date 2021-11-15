Hello,

Conservative Senator Denise Batters is launching a petition calling for party members to support a review of Erin O’Toole’s leadership, saying he is perceived as untrustworthy and criticizing the leader for causing rifts in the party.

“On behalf of Conservative activists and members from coast to coast, we started this petition because we don’t want to see this party ripped apart again,” Ms. Batters said in a strongly worded video she posted to Twitter on Monday.

Ms. Batters said that when the Conservative Party is divided, “the Liberals win,” and that under Mr. O’Toole’s leadership “the rift in our party is growing.”

Ms. Batters said Mr. O’Toole has indicated that MPs must agree with his new direction or else they must leave caucus, but she said that direction is constantly changing.

“As Leader, Mr. O’Toole has watered down and even entirely reversed our policy positions without the input of party or caucus members. On carbon tax, on guns, on conscience rights – he flip-flopped on our policies within the same week, the same day, and even within the same sentence,” she said.

The Conservative senator’s comments represent an escalation of dissatisfaction among some members of Mr. O’Toole’s caucus of MPs and senators. As outlined Ms. Batters’ remarks, some Conservatives have several concerns with Mr. O’Toole’s leadership, including a lack of clarity on key policy issues and a sense that he is taking the party away from conservative principles in an effort to court Liberal voters.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

ALBERTA AND OTTAWA SIGN CHILDCARE DEAL - Alberta has become the latest province to sign on to a $10-a-day federal universal child-care program with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney making a joint announcement today in Edmonton on the $3.8-billion in federal funding over the next five years. Story here. Meanwhile, Ontario’s Education Minister said the province does want a child-care deal with the federal government, but it is negotiating for more money. Story here.

NO INTEREST RATE HIKE FOR NOW - The Bank of Canada will not raise its benchmark interest rate until the slack in the country’s economy is absorbed – which has not yet happened but is getting closer, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said in a newspaper opinion piece on Monday.

BANKS BRACE FOR LARGER TAX BILLS - Canada’s major banks are expecting larger tax bills in 2022 as a new surcharge on financial institutions’ profits over $1-billion could be pushed through by Ottawa as soon as the start of 2022. Story here.

KENNEY FACING EARLY LEADERSHIP REVIEW - More than a quarter of the United Conservative Party’s constituency associations say they have passed a special motion that will force a review of Jason Kenney’s leadership within the next three months. A review was already planned for April. From CBC. Story here.

CASIMIR RE-ELECTED CHIEF - Rosanne Casimir has been re-elected Kúkpi7 (chief) of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation for a second term in elections held Saturday. She came to international attention after the First Nation announced more than 200 unmarked burial sites at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School were detected by a radar survey in May. Story from CBC here.

BRIAN JEAN APOLOGIZES - Former MP and United Conservative Party hopeful Brian Jean has apologized, after a weekend social media post under his name highlighted the ethnicity of his opponent in a battle over a Northern Alberta riding.

QUEBEC HOPES MORE CEOS WILL LEARN FRENCH - Quebec Premier François Legault says his government will work to identify presidents of companies based in the province who don’t speak French and try to persuade them to learn the language. His comments came in reaction to the recent admissions by the CEOs of two major Montreal-based companies that they speak little French – most recently Ian Edwards, head of engineering firm SNC-Lavalin, who cancelled an upcoming speech to a local business group, saying he wanted time to improve his French. Story here.

POILIEVRE WARNS OF INFLATION IMPACTS - With Parliament set to return next week, MP Pierre Poilievre, recently returned to being Conservative finance critic, is hammering home the issue he highlighted after he was removed from the post: inflation. The National Post reports that the move “signals the Conservatives are gearing up to make inflation the biggest issue of the new parliamentary session that begins Nov. 22. Canada’s inflation rate, which hit 4.4 per cent in September, is currently at an 18-year high.” Story here.

THIS AND THAT

NATIONAL MUSEUMS’ NEW COVID RULES - National museums in the Ottawa region will be requiring all visitors over 12 to present proof of vaccination for general access, according to a statement issued today. That includes the National Gallery of Canada, as well as the Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian War Museum, the Canadian Museum of Nature and Ingenium – Canada’s Museums of Science and Innovation.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

In Edmonton, the Prime Minister attended private meetings, and then visited a vaccination clinic to thank health care workers. He and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney then announced an early-learning and child-care agreement.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visits Nunavut to meet with community leaders to discuss the ongoing water crisis, housing and climate change. Also attends Nunavut NDP Annual General Meeting.

No schedules released for other leaders.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on a trial in Wisconsin and a reminder about what’s right with Canadian gun laws: “Yes, several million Canadians own firearms, and hunting is a popular and legitimate activity. There are hurdles to be cleared before owning a rifle, including a safety course and background checks. There are additional hurdles to acquire restricted weapons, such as handguns. But if a Canadian goes to a public place while carrying a firearm – if they take their legal rifle anywhere other than hunting or to the shooting range – they are going to be arrested, charged and convicted so fast it will make their head spin. Every legal gun owner knows that, and the vast majority have no problem with it. There are strict rules on storing and transporting guns – and a ban on carrying in public, whether openly or concealed. That doesn’t end all crime or prevent the smuggling of illegal weapons, but on balance, it makes interactions with our fellow citizens less fraught with danger. That’s the Canadian verdict on Kenosha.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on what the 1970s can teach about combatting today’s inflation: “Inflation is reaching alarming levels – 6.2 per cent in the U.S. in October, the worst in 31 years – making it more expensive to buy food or fill up the tank. But steadily rising prices won’t last forever, because economists and central bankers have learned the hard lessons of the 1970s. The problem is that the cure for inflation is higher interest rates. And that can be painful, too.”

Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on how the COP26 summit will only make a difference if this momentum turns to action: “It was never realistic to expect an international gathering to put firm emissions-reducing policies in place, since that hard work mostly has to be done at domestic levels. What the conference could do was compel new collaborations, exert pressure on governments to make broad new commitments, and generally build a sense of climate urgency – especially important at a moment when economies are rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic, and when short-term crises around energy supply threaten to distract from longer-term clean-economy transition. In many ways, COP26 delivered on that potential.”

Shachi Kurl (The Ottawa Citizen) on why abusing people of colour in public life has to stop: “According to Statistics Canada, by 2050, 40 per cent of people living in this country are expected to be non-white. But Paul’s experiences, and Merrifield’s and Jim Harris’s comments remind us that political individuals and institutions remain as largely flummoxed over how to interact with them as they were eight years ago when I condemned the cheap craven simplicity of “ethnic outreach” strategies employed by all political parties at the time. Plus ça change. Yes, there have absolutely been successes. But the achievements of party leaders such as Jagmeet Singh and federal cabinet stars such as Anita Anand are unfairly dampened by the disproportionate retaliation they receive on social media and elsewhere for merely existing in their roles while being who they are.”

