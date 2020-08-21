Politics Briefing: Conservatives count ballots for new leader

Hello,
The counting machines at Conservative Party headquarters will work overtime this weekend to count the thousands of ballots that will decide the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
By now you no doubt know the shape of the race: former long-time cabinet minister Peter MacKay and former short-time cabinet minister Erin O’Toole are perceived to be the front-runners, with Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis nipping at their heels and Ontario MP Derek Sloan courting the fringes of the party at the back. Globe reporter Janice Dickson has written a rundown of who the candidates are and what they stand for.
The winner will be just the third permanent leader of the modern Conservative Party, after Stephen Harper and Andrew Scheer. The new leader arrives at a momentous time in Ottawa: the Liberal government controversially prorogued Parliament this week, and promised to present a new plan for pandemic recovery next month. The government could fall within weeks, with an election to follow. Whoever wins the campaign for leader may soon be facing a campaign for prime minister.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The Liberal government is making it easier to qualify for Employment Insurance, as it works to transition recipients off the $2,000-a-month Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Under the new rules, those out of work need only 120 insurable hours of employment to qualify for a minimum of $400 a week over 26 weeks.
The government will appeal a court ruling that struck down the Safe Third Country Agreement, which governs how refugee claims are handled when the claimant is arriving via a so-called safe country. The deal has been in the news in the last few years as it led to asylum seekers crossing the Canada-U.S. border on land, between official stops, because it would allow them to keep their claims outside the agreement.
Immigration is down this year because of COVID-19, which has implications for the economy and labour force.
The officer who led the military coup in Mali was trained by the United States, much like the soldier who led a coup in the country eight years before.
The federal procurement ombudsman is also looking at the now-cancelled WE Charity contract.
And the RCMP in Nova Scotia are facing mounting criticism for their handling of the case of a missing 14-year-old girl. Molly Martin disappeared on Aug. 13 and is said to be with a 47-year-old man who is already wanted on an assault charge. The RCMP waited a week until issuing a public alert, and only after receiving criticism for their lack of action in looking for the girl. The Mounties claimed the teenager went with the much older man willingly, so they did not consider it an abduction. “It is time for the police to do everything in their power to find this girl and bring her to safety,” said Lorraine Whitman, president of the Native Women’s Association.
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on the Conservative leadership race: “Canada will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic facing its greatest fiscal challenges in a generation. The deficit, which hit 10 per cent of gross domestic product during Pierre Trudeau’s final year in office, is set to surpass 16 per cent of GDP this year. But with the departure of Bill Morneau as finance minister, Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals have abandoned any pretenses that they care about the deficit. Indeed, they want to spend even more on a ‘green’ recovery, and overhaul the social safety net.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on prorogation and Liberal hypocrisy: “Perhaps the only way to make sense of all of this is to recognize that, to the governing party, dirty moves become clean when the right team is in charge. Proroguing Parliament to avoid committee probing and relentless negative headlines, and burying legislative changes in omnibus bills to duck discussion and debate, is now good – righteous, even – because Mr. Trudeau is not Mr. Harper, because blue is now red and because the Prime Minister smiles when he shuts down Parliament, rather than just slamming the door.”
Kevin Lynch and Serge Dupont (The Globe and Mail) on the moral hazard of government income supports: “The widespread return to work will require appropriate public-health safeguards including testing, tracing, physical distancing, masks and workplace redesign. It will also require that temporary support programs do not create unintended disincentives. However, that is what CERB and other transfers do. If workers can earn more income staying home safely, there is no economic incentive to rejoin the work force.”
Sean Speer (National Post) on how the Conservatives can support those looking for work: “Instead, the incoming Conservative leader should champion the expansion of wage subsidies (such as the Canada Worker Benefit tax credit), to help increase employment and earnings for dislocated workers. The goal should be to position the party as a pro-work party that recognizes the inherent sense of purpose and dignity that paid employment brings to individuals, families and communities.”
Fariha Naqvi-Mohamed (Montreal Gazette) on reopening schools: “Many parents are anxiety-ridden, too, lacking confidence in the limited safety measures and protocols that are to be in place. Compounding the issue is that the choice for Quebec parents is between sending children to school and withdrawing them entirely and becoming home-schoolers. There is no middle ground of online education.”
