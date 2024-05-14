Politics Briefing: Conservatives move to ban non-medicinal drug usage within hospitals

Hello,

Pierre Poilievre says his federal Conservatives will propose a bill to prevent patients and others from using their own hard drugs in hospitals, curbing decriminalization powers of the federal health minister.

The Official Opposition leader announced the plan during a news conference in Vancouver today, across the street from downtown St. Paul’s Hospital.

He said the Safe Hospitals Act would end the power of the federal health minister to grant exemptions under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act if it would allow people to use drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine in hospitals.

Poilievre said the bill will not apply to drugs prescribed by medical professionals including doctors or nurses.

In a video posted on social-media platform X, Conservative MP Kerry-Lee Findlay said she will propose the hospitals act as a private members’ bill. “I am in a position where I have a private members’ bill, and I am having to bring it in about safety in our hospitals,” she said.

The Conservatives had been targeting the federal Liberal government over British Columbia requesting to prohibit possession of illicit drugs in public spaces, in a reversal of the province’s drug-decriminalization pilot project. The Liberals have agreed to the provincial request.

Meanwhile, Toronto has been seeking an exemption from federal drug laws on what is known as simple possession – possessing drugs for trafficking or production would remain illegal – similar to the one Ottawa granted B.C. last year.

Poilievre also said the act would create an aggravating factor for the purposes of sentencing if a criminal has a weapon in a hospital.

And he said the Tories will push for the passage of a bill, C-321, proposed by Conservative MP Todd Doherty to create an aggravating factor for assaults committed against health care workers or first responders.

B.C. Premier David Eby, asked today about Poilievre’s announcement, said if the opposition leader wants to help B.C, it would be more effective for him to join the B.C. NDP government in making the case to Ottawa for fair and proportionate federal funding for British Columbians.

“That would be very useful thing for him to do,” Mr. Eby said.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

$1.6-billion parts plant for Honda electric-vehicle batteries coming to Niagara Region: The plant will make a key electric-vehicle battery component as part of Honda’s supply chain in the province. Story here.

Via Rail ridership jumped last year, but fell short of 2019 levels as earnings losses mount: The Crown corporation says some 4.1 million passengers hopped aboard its trains in 2023, a one-quarter jump from the year before.

Ontario to suspend driver’s licences for convicted car thieves for at least 10 years: Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says those thrice-convicted of auto theft would have their licences suspended for life.

Governor-General Mary Simon urges Canadians to remain respectful and maintain behaviour boundaries: In an interview, Simon said Canadians are by nature very respectful, adding there’s “a lot of kindness” and empathy in the country. “This is who we are as Canadians. And we shouldn’t forget that,” she said.

Ombudsman warns mass disturbances possible at prisons as assaults on prison staff and inmates surge: Figures compiled by the Office of the Correctional Investigator confirm that both assaults on prison staff and assaults between prisoners have risen sharply of late. Story here.

Former Chinese envoy to Canada reassigned to Iran: The new assignment is an apparent promotion for Cong Peiwu that puts him at the centre of deepening relations between authoritarian governments in Beijing, Tehran and Moscow.

Campaign aims to build U.S. trade relationships in preparation for possible Trump victory: Much of the Canadian push is public facing. Led by ambassador Kirsten Hillman and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, it has entailed cabinet ministers, provincial premiers and Canadian business leaders fanning out across the U.S. to build relationships with American counterparts.

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“Thank you for your concern, Laura.” – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, beginning his response to a question from Globe and Mail Queen’s Park reporter Laura Stone, on whether he is a burden to the Liberal Party and his government.

“When an election comes, I am ready to run as prime minister.” – NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, during a news conference today in Thunder Bay.

“I always find it interesting when the media comes to me and says, `Justin Trudeau has promised a utopia. Are you going to remove his utopia if you get elected?’ Well, let’s see this utopia first. ... The word utopia, ironically, in ancient Greek means no place. And no place has Justin Trudeau followed through on any of his promises.” – Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, during a news conference today in Vancouver.

THIS AND THAT

Eileen de Villa departing: After eight years in the job, Dr. de Villa, Toronto’s high-profile Medical Officer of Health, has announced her resignation, effective Dec. 31 of this year in a newly posted video. “This was not a decision that I took lightly,” she said.

PM to address union convention in Philadelphia: Justin Trudeau’s office has announced the Prime Minister will be in the Pennsylvania city next Tuesday to address the Service Employees International Union Quadrennial North American Convention.

Break week: The Commons and Senate are both on a break, with sitting resuming for both on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day: Chrystia Freeland is in the Nova Scotia county of Lunenburg for a tour of a local child-care centre and an announcement.

Ministers on the road: In Brampton, Ont., Filomena Tassi, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, announced support for food manufacturing.

Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, in Yellowknife with Northwest Territories Education Minister Caitlin Cleveland, announced $10.6-million over four years to help create more inclusive child-care spaces. Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal also made an announcement on the file in Winnipeg.

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is in Vancouver as part of a trip that will include a stop in Whitehorse. Today, she was at the official opening of 221A Artist Run Centre, where she announced funding of $430,000. Later, she was scheduled to make an announcement at the University of British Columbia to bolster community efforts in combating misinformation and disinformation.

Outside Canada: International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen is in Ethiopia for commitments that included a meeting with Ethiopia’s finance minister, visiting a camp for displaced people, and presenting a Women, Peace, and Security Award to Sister Kahsa Hagos Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is in Lebanon during a trip to the region that ends on Friday met with senior government officials and stakeholders.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, attended an announcement in the Ontario city of Port Colborne, on a $1.6-billion parts plant for Honda electric-vehicle batteries coming to the Niagara Region: Later in the afternoon, Trudeau was scheduled to meet, in Quebec City, with Mayor Bruno Marchand. In the evening, Trudeau’s was to attend a Liberal party fundraising event in the city.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet delivered a speech to the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal, detailing an economic vision for Quebec.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a news conference in Vancouver, then attended a reception in support of the Conservative Party at Black & Blue steak house.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is in her B.C. riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands, meeting with constituents.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh spoke at an Ontario Public Service Employees Union retiree lunch in Thunder Bay and later held a media availability with Yuk-Sem Won, the NDP candidate for Thunder Bay-Rainy River.

THE DECIBEL

Today’s edition of the podcast features The Globe’s real estate reporter Rachelle Younglai explaining why units made available through the federal Apartment Construction Loan Program to create affordable housing aren’t actually attainable to many Canadian renters. She also looks at the concerns with the program’s definition of affordability. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Rob Gordon: The long-time director of the school of criminology at Simon Fraser University has died, according to the university. He was “British Columbia’s go-to expert for analysis on crime and policing,” according to an SFU statement, and was also the winner of a newsmaker lifetime achievement award for commentary on the subject.

PUBLIC OPINION

Preferred Prime Minister: Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is the preferred choice for Prime Minister by 38 per cent of respondents in a new Nanos Research poll.

Gap narrowing between BC Conservatives and BC NDP: Abacus Data says a B.C. election held at the time of research for a recent poll would see the BC NDP likely win another majority government although an 18-point lead measured in November, 2023, has closed to six points over the BC Conservatives.

OPINION

Ottawa’s sinking plan for drug price control

“To say that Ottawa’s reforms to the regulation of drug pricing are delayed is a bit like saying the Titanic’s journey to New York is running behind schedule. The federal government launched its once-ambitious attempt to rein in drug pricing in 2017. That package soon crashed into industry opposition and has now sunk to the depths of the Liberals’ policy agenda. The federal government still has a chance to embark on a rescue mission, but it will have to do so by rebuilding what remains of the pricing regulator and then stepping back to let it do its job.” – The Globe and Mail Editorial Board.

Coming soon to a loved one near you: the crisis in caregiving

“Canada is facing a caregiving crisis that will only get worse without real action.” This stark warning came from the Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence, as it cautions that a “perfect storm” is brewing when it comes to caring for our aging loved ones. – André Picard

At last, Canada is confronting the problem of foreign influence

“Last week, Minister of Public Safety and Democratic Institutions Dominic LeBlanc announced that the federal government would introduce Bill C-70 (An Act respecting countering foreign interference) in response to the initial report of Justice Marie-Josée Hogue’s public inquiry into foreign interference. That was a surprise – both the announcement itself, and how well the bill was drafted.” – Charles Burton

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.