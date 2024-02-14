Hello,

The federal government is strongly considering covering the costs of birth control as part of its negotiations with the NDP on new pharmacare legislation, according to sources with direct knowledge of the talks.

Three sources told The Globe and Mail that the possible birth control funding is in addition to coverage for diabetes medications, which is also being discussed. The Globe reported in December that drugs to treat the chronic disease could be covered under a deal.

The government is considering covering multiple drugs that fall under the categories of diabetes treatment and contraception, two of the sources said. Negotiators are discussing how many drugs to cover and how to determine which drugs qualify.

For example, under contraceptives, a source said negotiations continue over whether the government would only pay for pills or whether intrauterine devices would also be covered. The Globe is not identifying the sources as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Full story here by senior political reporter Marieke Walsh and parliamentary reporter Kristy Kirkup.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Environment Minister tries to clarify remark that federal government will ‘stop investing in new road infrastructure’: The remark spurred criticism from the premiers of Ontario and Alberta, while federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Steven Guilbeault “won’t be happy until we’re living back in mud huts.”

Makers of COVID-19 protective equipment seek over $5-billion in damages from Ottawa: In a statement of claim filed in Federal Court, the companies and their industry association allege the government made “negligent misrepresentations” that prompted them to invest in personal protection equipment innovations, manufacturing and production.

Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital to boost security after pro-Palestinian march: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and a slew of other political leaders condemned protesters who allegedly trespassed on the property of the historically Jewish Toronto hospital during a demonstration bound for the Israeli consulate.

Pierre Poilievre would ‘work towards meeting’ 2-per-cent NATO target: Poilievre has yet to lay out a comprehensive plan for a Conservative government’s foreign and defence policy. But The Globe and Mail asked the Official Opposition Leader’s office if it would commit to meeting the 2-per-cent NATO target.

NDP to introduce bill calling for ban of coal exports as Canadian output booms: NDP environment critic Laurel Collins says she will introduce her own private member’s bill to ban thermal coal exports. She said in an interview she’s moving on the issue because the Liberals have not.

Parliamentary authorities did not screen Waffen-SS veteran for reputational risk, MPs hear: Although Yaroslav Hunka’s name was forwarded to Parliament’s protocol staff by the office of then-speaker Anthony Rota, an extensive check on his background was not done, the procedure and House affairs committee were told by senior parliamentary staff.

Mike De Jong done with provincial politics: After 30 years as member of the B.C. Legislature, the former provincial finance minister and attorney-general says he will not seek re-election, and that a run for a federal seat for the Conservatives is a “tempting” opportunity, CityNews reports.

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“It’s the kind of thing that does create difficulties for any government. Government functions on trust. It functions on competence and on the face of it, this doesn’t look good.” – Liberal MP John McKay, arriving for today’s caucus meeting, on questions about government contracts, including the ArriveCan app.

“Maybe I should have been more specific” – Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault walking back his comments about the federal government halting support for road infrastructure that have sparked criticism from two premiers, among others.

“Trudeau’s radical carbon tax minister now wants to get rid of roads. He won’t be happy until we’re living back in mud huts.” – Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, in a posting on social media platform X, responding to Guilbeault’s road comments.

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons: Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day: Chrystia Freeland was to meet with investors and business leaders as part of prebudget consultations.

Ministers on the road: Defence Minister Bill Blair, in Brussels, is participating in the 19th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group where he announced $60-million in military aid for Ukraine to support the setup of a sustainable F-16 fighter aircraft capability in Ukraine. Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, in Paris, is attending the International Energy Agency ministerial meeting.

Commons committee highlights: Auditor-General Karen Hogan appeared before the government operations committee on the ArriveCan application. Pierre Karl Péladeau, president and chief executive officer of Quebecor Media Inc., and Jim Balsillie, founder of the Centre for Digital Rights, appeared before the industry and technology committee on Bill C-27.

Wab Kinew moves: Many politicians posted Valentine’s Day messages, but Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and his wife, Lisa, stood out for showing their dancing moves in an X posting.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau attended the Liberal caucus meeting, Question Period, then met with visiting King Abdullah II of Jordan.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet held a news conference in the foyer of the House of Commons, then attended Question Period.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, in Ottawa, attended her weekly caucus meeting, participated, in the Commons sitting, and attended a press conference on stopping the Chalk River Near Surface Disposal Facility.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, attended his caucus meeting and participated in Question Period.

No schedule released for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Janice Dickson, The Globe’s international affairs reporter, talks about what makes bringing people out of Gaza so challenging, and the frustration Canadians are feeling in trying to bring their loved ones here. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

Let’s drop the curtain on Ottawa’s dumb political theatre

“Natural gas generally has a lighter carbon footprint than coal. Many Indigenous bands have benefited financially from the development of fossil-fuel resources. Fossil fuels create jobs for Canadians and revenue for governments. Those statements are a) true and b) would result in hefty fines or (depending who you are) jail time under a private member’s bill from NDP MP Charlie Angus that purports to fight climate change by curtailing the ability of the fossil-fuel industry to promote itself.” – The Globe and Mail Editorial Board

On ArriveCan, the question is not just who did what, but why?

“We generally rely on the Auditor-General to get to the bottom of things. When all else fails, when it seems whatever appalling frenzy of government extravagance has lately come to light must elude even comprehension, let alone remedy, there is always the consoling hope: wait until the AG reports. But such was the inconceivable disarray at the Canadian Border Services Agency, which had what one might loosely call “responsibility” for the ArriveCan program, that even the AG, Karen Hogan, and her crack team of auditors were left grasping at air, unable to answer the most basic questions about it.” – Andrew Coyne

Liberals face political oblivion with Trudeau at the helm

“More than a decade ago, Justin Trudeau took a dispirited, strife-torn, third-place Liberal Party and recreated it in his own image, winning election after election after election. There are few voices of dissent within the party because the voices who matter all matter because of him. But the latest polls show the Liberals headed for, not just defeat, but decimation in the next federal election. Even the most die-hard Trudeau loyalist must be starting to wonder whether it’s time for a change at the top.” – John Ibbitson

Can Trudeau turn things around, or will he pack it in before the next election?

“It remains to be seen whether Trudeau will have a moment of lucidity and decide to pack it in before leading his party to a likely drubbing at the polls. It would appear, with his new hires in communications, that he wants to give himself the spring session to see if he can turn things around. If he can’t, there is plenty of talent around his cabinet table and in the wings to make a go of it against Poilievre.” – Thomas Mulcair

Media cuts are not just depressing – they’re dangerous

“In October, 2022, The Globe and Mail reported that the ArriveCan app was ballooning in cost and that most of the work had been awarded to a company with only five employees, which then subcontracted the work to dozens of others. On Monday, the federal Auditor-General delivered her report on the scandal, which found a “glaring disregard” for management practices as the cost of the app has grown to nearly $60-million. Her audit followed a motion in the House of Commons in November, 2022, shortly after The Globe’s initial reporting. Pardon me for tooting my colleagues’ horn (horns?), but it feels necessary in this moment following the huge job cuts announced by Bell Media last week – and some of the responses to those losses.” – Marsha Lederman

Bell Media cuts are a sign of the times as Canada’s broadcasting model collapses

“Only three days after BCE Inc. announced its deepest job cuts in 30 years, including the elimination of hundreds of posts at Bell Media, Sunday’s Super Bowl provided the company with a good news story to tell – for a change. The National Football League championship game, which went into overtime and attracted hordes of Swifties eager to catch a glimpse of their pop-music idol and her Kansas City Chiefs (maybe) boyfriend, produced bonanza ratings for Bell Media, which holds the Canadian rights to the Super Bowl under a multiyear contract with the NFL.” – Konrad Yakabuski

