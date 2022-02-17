Hello,

Protesters remained defiant despite a significantly heavier police presence in downtown Ottawa on Thursday and after receiving a warning from police to leave immediately or face severe consequences.

Police continued to hand out notices warning demonstrators to leave, while city workers put up metal fencing along the stone wall in front of Parliament Hill and in front of the Senate, in preparation for expected police action. Still, demonstrators dug in, partying in front of Parliament, and truckers laid on their horns.

An Ontario government official called the measures a “cordon and clear” strategy that has been developed by the integrated command involving the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and Ottawa Police. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source, who was not authorized to discuss the matter. Quebec provincial police have set up a command centre in Gatineau across the river from Ottawa to help end the 21-day protest, which city leaders have called an occupation.

Inside the House of Commons, MPs debated the government’s use of the Emergencies Act. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that, as the “illegal blockades and occupations” entered a third week, the federal government invoked the act to protect families, small businesses, jobs and the economy, and because the situation “could not be dealt with under any other law in Canada.”

“We did it because that’s what responsible leadership requires us to do,” he said.

Full story here by Parliamentary Reporters Janice Dickson and Marieke Walsh.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

COMMONS DEBATE UNDERWAY ON EMERGENCIES ACT- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off debate on Thursday on his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to address cross-country blockades, acknowledging public frustration with pandemic restrictions while declaring the continuing protests illegal and dangerous. Story here.

PROTESTER ACCOUNTS FROZEN: FREELAND - Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said financial institutions have started freezing bank accounts belonging to protesters involved in blockades based on information provided by the RCMP. Story here.

TRUDEAU CAUTIONED ON INFLAMMATORY LANGUAGE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was cautioned against using “inflammatory” language by the Speaker of the House of Commons on Wednesday after he told Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman, who is Jewish, that her party stands with “people who wave swastikas.” Story here.

MUSK COMPARES TRUDEAU TO HITLER - Elon Musk compared Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Adolf Hitler in a tweet that appeared to support truckers protesting against vaccine mandates – and which immediately triggered a storm on Twitter. Story here.

AVERAGE HOMES UNAFFORDABLE IN MANY CITIES - The average house has become highly unaffordable in several Canadian cities, according to analysis by the Parliamentary Budget Office, which is warning that “household financial vulnerability is elevated” for some who bought recently. Story here.

MILITARY CONSIDERS ABILITY TO BOLSTER NATO’S EASTERN FLANK: ANAND - Defence Minister Anita Anand says the Canadian military is weighing its capacity to send reinforcements to bolster NATO’s eastern flank given its numerous other commitments at home and around the world. Story here.

`FORCEFUL’ BANK OF CANADA PUSHBACK ON INFLATION POSSIBLE: DEPUTY GOVERNOR - The Bank of Canada may have to be “forceful” in pushing back against high inflation, deputy governor Timothy Lane said in a Wednesday speech that aimed to explain the central bank’s forecasting errors over the past two years and set the stage for a rapid rise in interest rates. Story here.

B.C. GOVERNMENT ORDERS REVIEW OF ITS HOUSING AGENCY - The B.C. government has ordered an internal review of its own housing agency, The Globe and Mail has learned, while the province’s Auditor-General is conducting two separate audits – all as BC Housing’s budget has exploded and the way it funds its non-profit partners has come under increased scrutiny. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS - Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Feb.17, accessible here.

WORK BEGINS ON RULES FOR TORY LEADERSHIP RACE - The federal Conservative Party’s national council has named a 21-member committee to come up with the rules for the next leadership race. The Leadership Election Organizing Committee will include party national councillors, members of caucus, the Conservative Fund, and grassroots members from different regions, backgrounds, and professions. They are to figure out such issues as procedures, and dates of the leadership election. According to a statement from the party, the committee will announce its decisions “in the coming weeks.” Members include Ian Brodie, the former chief of staff to former prime minister Stephen Harper, former federal cabinet minister Leona Aglukkaq, party president Rob Batherson, and MP Eric Duncan. The work of the committee was prompted by caucus recently voting Erin O’Toole out as leader.

THE DECIBEL - Banking reporter James Bradshaw explains exactly how the big banks think they will proceed under new powers targeting the flow of money to them as part of the effort to deal with protests. Banks were granted expanded powers and liability protection as part of the Emergencies Act announcement on Feb. 14. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Private meetings. The Prime Minister delivered an address in the House of Commons on the implementation of the Emergencies Act, and chaired a meeting of the Incident Response Group on the ongoing blockades.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet participated in the Emergencies Act debate in the House.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh spoke in the House about the Emergencies Act and participated in Question Period.

No schedule for other party leaders.

PUBLIC OPINION

CANADIAN VIEWS ON UKRAINE AID - New research by the Angus Reid Institute finds Canadians expressing a desire to support Ukraine in the conflict – but at arms length. Indeed, the only form of assistance or support a majority of people in this country (59 per cent) back is sending humanitarian aid such as medicine and food. Details here.

OPINION

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the Conservative leadership being Pierre Poilievre’s to lose unless the party broadens its support: “The leadership organizing committee of the party’s National Council will be announced very soon. About two weeks after that, it will lay out the rules of the race, including the date for the leadership convention. The general assumption is that the earlier the date, the more inevitable Pierre Poilievre’s leadership becomes. The Carleton MP already has the endorsement of almost a quarter of the House caucus, and observers expect he will have no trouble selling 100,000 memberships. He may be unstoppable. But plenty of those in what is left of the establishment wing of the party would love to stop him. Mr. Poilievre, though intelligent and capable, flirts with extreme positions.”

Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on whether the trucker rebellion is a one-off eruption: “Is the truckers’ rebellion an isolated outbreak, or a harbinger of more destabilizing acts of defiance to come? The easy answer is that the current convulsion is just a consequence of pent-up frustrations brought on by the pandemic. When COVID-19 restrictions are gone, Canada will become Canada again. Maybe. But more likely this is mythful thinking. If the hard right didn’t have much of a foothold in Canada before, it does now. No matter what happens to them in the ensuing days, the convoy rebels have scored a clear triumph. They goaded the governing class: You like lockdowns? Well, we’ll show you a lockdown. Their occupation is one of the great paybacks, one of the most punishing embarrassments ever inflicted on our political elites.”

Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on how our protests are a weak copy of Europe’s: “I’ve been enduring streets occupied by people who don’t believe in vaccination, downtown areas taken over by honking vehicles, and road blockades by anti-government loons, some of them violent and threatening, for almost two years. But that’s because I’ve been living much of that time in Europe, where such vehicular displays of political impotence have been part of the background noise for many years. So I couldn’t help but roll my eyes at headlines this week such as, ‘Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in France, inspired by Canadian convoy.’ Put aside the fact that these protests don’t claim to be against health restrictions, but against the proof-of-vaccination requirements that allow us to end those restrictions. The larger irony is that the Canadian ‘truck’ protests are a deliberate knock-off of a larger convoy-based protest movement in France.”

Tanya Talaga (The Globe and Mail) on how the convoy protests are an opportunity to talk about what defunding the police actually means: “If ever there was a time to discuss what ‘defunding police’ actually means, it might be now. Canadians are watching protests that began under the guise of opposing vaccine mandates for truckers but have morphed into something more like an occupation, and are asking: Whose law and whose order is being protected here?”

Kelly Egan (The Ottawa Citizen) on how, in former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly’s wake, there is sympathy and scorn, even in police circles: “You do wonder if Peter Sloly had the worst job in Ottawa. The city’s first Black police chief — and new to Ottawa’s force — he was soon diving into deeply rooted race relations, dealing with perceived bias in a largely white organization, urgent movements like Black Lives Matter, ‘defund the police’ advocates, sexual harassment in the force (rising to deputy chief level), mocking internal memes, officers on accommodation and a union brass that is openly confrontational. Oh, and then a pandemic descended on most of his term, only to arrive at the hellish ‘Freedom Convoy.’

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop