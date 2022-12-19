Hello,

Delegates at COP15, the United Nations biodiversity conference in Montreal, reached a historic agreement early Monday to boost prospects for the long-term survival of the natural world and those who depend on it.

If fully implemented, the newly adopted global biodiversity framework would guide conservation efforts through the end of the decade with the aim of seeing species and ecosystems recovering in all regions of the globe by mid-century.

“I see no objections. The package is adopted,” said Huang Runqiu, the conference president and China’s Minister of Ecology and Environment, as he brought down his gavel, sparking an outburst of applause during the 3 a.m. plenary session.

Story by Science Reporter Ivan Semeniuk is here. And there’s an explainer here on the agenda of COP15.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

MPS PROBE HOCKEY CANADA BOARD TO INVESTIGATE NEW ALLEGED SEX-ASSAULT INFORMATION - Members of the House of Commons committee that investigated Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual-misconduct complaints are calling for the organization’s newly elected board to set a fundamentally different direction and immediately investigate new information about an alleged group sexual assault in London, Ont., in 2018. Story here. Meanwhile. a Court filing reveals new details about alleged Hockey Canada group sexual assault. Details here.

BANK OF CANADA HEAD ACKNOWLEDGES PUBLIC ANGST - Canadians have good reason to be upset with Tiff Macklem. Even Tiff Macklem says so. At the start of the year, the Bank of Canada expected inflation would be close to 2 per cent by the end of 2022. It’s roughly 7 per cent. “That’s a very big forecast error,” the central bank Governor said in a year-end interview with The Globe and Mail. Story here.

`DIFFICULT STORIES’ SHOULD HAVE PLACE IN NEW RCMP MUSEUM - A national museum dedicated to the RCMP should celebrate the police force’s “courageous contributions” to Canada while “telling even the most difficult stories” about its treatment of minority groups, a new report says. Story here.

B.C. GOVERNMENT TO HAVE LAST WORD IN SURREY POLICE FORCE - The Surrey, B.C. city council had worked the past four years to set up a municipal police force that would allow it to ditch the RCMP and replace it with a department that would be under the city’s control. But the future of policing in the province’s second-largest city is now uncertain, as a new city council, the RCMP and the newly formed Surrey Police Service battle for control while they await a decision from the provincial government next year. Story here.

FAITH-BASED SCHOOLS IN MUSEUM CONTROVERSY REVEALED - Two faith-based schools that asked the Canadian Museum for Human Rights not to show their students LGBT material during tours have lost a fight in federal court to keep their identities a secret. Story here from CBC.

NEW CRTC HEAD APPOINTED - Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has appointed the next head of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. Story here.

BIG TURNOVER IN ALBERTA HEALTH - Alberta’s health leadership has significantly turned over since Danielle Smith became Premier, as firings or resignations have hit the board of the centralized health authority, including the three most senior public-health doctors and the province’s chief paramedic. Story here.

ONTARIO ACCUSED OF POLITICIZING JUSTICE SYSTEM APROACH VIA CHIEF JUSTICE SELECTION - A judges’ group is accusing the Ontario government of distorting and politicizing the province’s justice system after the Attorney-General said he will oversee the interviewing and vetting of applicants for chief justice. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

HOUSE ON A BREAK – The House of Commons is on a break until Jan. 30, 2023.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER’S DAY - Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, in Toronto, held private meetings and, accompanied by federal Families Minister Karina Gould and Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce, made an announcement about early learning and child care in Ontario. She also took media questions.

MINISTERS ON THE ROAD - Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is on a one-week trip to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, returning on Dec. 23. Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault, in Edmonton, attended an infrastructure event with Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, a former Liberal cabinet minister. Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, in Merigomish, N.S., was scheduled to make an announcement about improving high-speed internet access in rural Nova Scotia, and take media questions. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, in Montreal, was scheduled to speak at the Montreal Council of Foreign Relations’ Politics Series on Canada’s new Indo-Pacific Strategy. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, in Saint John, was scheduled to make an infrastructure announcement with, among others, Premier Blaine Higgs.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, held private meetings and spoke with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Vancouver, celebrated Hannukah with the Vancouver Jewish community.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Monday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Atlantic Canada reporter Greg Mercer, talks about the history of to determine whether to keep receiving government services, or take a payout to relocate to the mainland, leaving behind their homes and dramatic beauty of their small island town. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

JIM CARR - Politicians of all stripes joined hundreds of mourners who gathered on Saturday to pay tribute to Jim Carr, the Liberal member of Parliament who died five days earlier at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer. Story here.

PUBLIC OPINION

A new Angus Reid Institute study finds that one in three respondents view federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre favourably, while more than half hold a negative view. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, has a five-point boost in his approval compared to summer levels. Details here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Ottawa’s LRT careened off the tracks in predictably Canadian ways that should not be repeated: “In 2010, when Jim Watson was campaigning to become mayor of Ottawa, he pledged that a new $2.1-billion light rail transit line would get built on time and on budget. Fast-forward to the summer of 2019. The project looked like it was on budget, but that was the end of the good news. The opening of the LRT, which had already struggled through problems that included a large sinkhole near Parliament Hill, was more than a year late. Final testing was going badly. However, only the builders and top civic officials knew this. Mr. Watson talked with senior city staff on a private WhatsApp group – the existence of which emerged this year during a public inquiry.”

Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on how COP15′s success shows China can play a role in bridging divisions on environmental progress: “The deal is encouraging news in itself, a starting point for collective action on nature protection that’s comparable to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, with hopes that in this case the follow-up action will be swifter. But the process, in which China seemingly played a constructive leadership role despite the potentially embarrassing circumstances, might also be cause for some optimism about the place it will occupy in international environmental relations going forward.”

Liana Hwang and Adam Pyle (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on why family doctors should not be blamed for the current health-care crisis: “If you are fortunate enough to have a family physician now, there is a very real chance that you will soon be joining the five million Canadians who do not. More than half of family physicians report that they are either “exhausted but coping,” or “burned out and thinking of, or have taken, a break from work.” Dr. Kiran’s survey last year revealed almost one in five Toronto family physicians was thinking of closing their practice in the next five years. As two family physicians with a combined 26 years of experience, who both made the difficult decision to close our family practices this year, it is obvious to us that family medicine is in a desperate state of attrition. Burnout existed long before the pandemic, but we are now seeing an unprecedented exodus of physicians from community practices. For example, 10 family physicians closed their practices in Canmore, Alta., in the past 30 months.”

Kevin Lynch and Paul Deegan (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada needs to go beyond an Indo-Pacific strategy to counter China: “With China becoming increasingly a geopolitical and security concern, Canada’s release of an Indo-Pacific Strategy is timely. The strategy is primarily a reset of how Canada views China in the Xi Jinping era, pivoting away from what has become a dangerously dependent trade relationship. Worthy objectives, but it raises the question: Shouldn’t we have a comprehensive economic strategy for our own Western Hemisphere? The unequivocal answer is yes.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.