Politics Briefing: Coronavirus spread rises as provinces prepare to reopen

Hello,

In the early weeks of the pandemic, most regions of Canada managed to flatten the curve of the virus’s spread. But many jurisdictions are now getting reminders of what happens if residents relax their guard in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

B.C.‘s top public doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, warned that the province is on the verge of rapid outbreaks because people have been gathering in large numbers and not taking proper precautions.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s also been the story in other provinces, such as Ontario, which is allowing some business to reopen in regions where the virus’s spread has been less severe. Alberta, which has seen its infection numbers soar this week, is expected to lay out how schools could reopen in the fall.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected at Question Period this afternoon to take queries on the WE Charity scandal, among other things. Ian Shugart, the top public servant, was at the finance committee this morning. He said that, as far as he knew, the public service did not raise any red flags about WE, but that there were discussions about due diligence when the matter was later brought before cabinet.

The House of Commons committee tasked with suggesting how the chamber should be run during COVID-19 recommends more remote debate and voting in the fall. The Conservatives dissented from the report and said it would be better for a small group of MPs to sequester themselves in Ottawa for a while instead.

European Union leaders have agreed on a €750-billion plan to prop up their nations’ economies that have been battered by the novel coronavirus and public-health measures to combat it.

Human-rights activists, including former justice minister Irwin Cotler, are calling on Canada to label the Chinese campaign against Uyghurs a genocide and sanction senior Chinese officials.

Story continues below advertisement

And game-show host Alex Trebek, who is currently undergoing treatment for an advanced stage of pancreatic cancer, has a new memoir out. In an interview with The Globe, Mr. Trebek was more cautiously open about his political beliefs than usual. “I’m apolitical, really. I’m not a Democrat, I’m not a Republican. I hope people will understand that I’m coming from a position of love for America, not a position of, ‘Let’s beat the crap out of Donald Trump.’ ... [but] I want you to look at him carefully, that’s all.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on why the WE scandal matters: “At a time when governments are throwing hundreds of billions of dollars at people and businesses to prevent a pandemic-based depression, the Liberals have shaken the public trust. Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau have reinforced the stereotype of entitled Liberals doing well while doing good.”

Paul Deegan (The Globe and Mail) on what WE should do next: “If WE is to come out of this crisis with its reputation intact, it needs to simplify the way it is organized, strengthen the way it is governed and demonstrate that it is accountable to stakeholders. In short, it needs to split up and open up.”

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on mandatory mask-wearing: “Indeed, it’s inevitable there will be obstacles to implementation – confrontations, protests, irate customers and hastily assembled activist groups – but none renders the new laws inherently unjust or unworthy. Instead, they should be seen as the predictable growing pains of any society trying to adjust to a new normal.”

Lorne Gunter (National Post) on COVID-19 in Alberta: “It’s true Alberta’s rate of two cases per 100,000 population is highest in the country at the moment. Back at the peak of the meat-packing outbreaks, it was four times that — and back then we were far below Ontario or Quebec.”

Allison Hanes (Montreal Gazette) on managing the pandemic: “The dip in cases toward the end of June lulled us into a false sense of security that we had managed to keep the coronavirus at bay just in time for summer. It led to a flurry of deconfinement measures, most notably the opening of bars, which helped fuel the latest rise in COVID-19 transmission. Let’s not make the same mistake twice.”

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop