Politics Briefing: COVID-19 cases rising in Ontario

Hello,

Warnings of a second wave of the novel coronavirus are picking up steam in Ontario.

New numbers from the province show cases could reach 1,000 a day in early October and the number of people requiring hospitalization is getting closer to levels that worry officials.

Story continues below advertisement

The biggest source of cases in recent weeks has been in adults between the ages of 20 and 39, and officials say it appears as though they are starting to spread the virus to people in other age categories. (Other data show that the reopening of schools does not appear to be driving a rise in infections.)

Health officials are hoping that recent restrictions on gatherings will help the numbers level off and that a more “draconian” lockdown won’t be necessary.

The federal government also says it is concerned by the spread in First Nations.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

The House of Commons unanimously passed the Liberal government’s latest pandemic-relief bill in the wee hours last night. The legislation extends benefits for those who have lost work due to COVID-19 and lockdown measures. The Liberals had chosen to make the bill a confidence vote. In the House today, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and the Bloc Québécois' Yves-François Blanchet are back from self-isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The federal government is decrying the systemic racism in health care after an Indigenous woman in Quebec died while hospital staff made insulting comments about her, which were caught on video. (Quebec Premier François Legault agreed the situation was awful, but claimed it was an isolated incident.)

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals also introduced legislation that would make Sept. 30 the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a statutory holiday for workers in federally regulated workplaces.

The Canadian economy recovered some lost ground in July, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

The Ontario legislature cancelled a planned flag-raising ceremony today to mark China’s National Day. Critics were concerned that it was not appropriate to raise the Chinese flag while the country’s prisons continue to house Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

And the first U.S. presidential debate was...not pretty. Incumbent Donald Trump frequently talked over challenger Joe Biden and raised the spectre that the upcoming election would be “a fraud like you’ve never seen.” The most quoted line of the night might be from an exasperated Mr. Biden who, amidst heckles from Mr. Trump, asked: “Will you shut up, man?”

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on tracking how COVID-19 spreads: “Those who work for public-health units, perform contact tracing duties and/or sit at important tables in government ostensibly have some idea of how and where COVID-19 is spreading in cities and provinces. There is no justification for withholding this information from the public, especially when citizens are constantly being urged to change their behaviours in non-specific ways.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on tacit federal support for Quebec’s moves against Anglophones: “The federal role has always been to lean against the province’s linguistic excesses, not to reinforce them, and you would think a Liberal government would be the first to say so. You would think that, but you would be wrong. To date, neither the Prime Minister nor the government he leads has taken any position one way or the other on the issue. But the Throne Speech appears to indicate where they are headed. It does not look good.”

Story continues below advertisement

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Alberta separatism and the book Moment of Truth: “The book’s 15 contributors maintain – correctly, in my view – that the political, bureaucratic, academic, cultural and business interests of Ontario and Quebec, collectively known as the Laurentian elite, historically sought to keep the Prairie provinces subservient. This imperial attitude is growing stronger rather than weaker. Quebec vetoed the Energy East pipeline, Ontario and Quebec resist internal free trade and the federal government neglects the urgent needs of the oil and gas sector even as it continues to siphon equalization funds from Alberta taxpayers.”

Don Braid (Calgary Herald) on former MP Rob Anders being charged with tax evasion: “Anders faces big trouble today, but in one way he’s the winner. His intense partisanship, the willingness to insult and demean opponents, is now the dominant style in Alberta.”

Andray Domise (Maclean’s) on the presidential debate: “Biden, in other words, showed up for a low-stakes presidential debate in the vein of 2000′s Bush vs. Gore series. Trump, on the other hand, showed up as a professional wrestling villain, ready to cut a 90-minute promo.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop