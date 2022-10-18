Hello,

Federal Defence Minister Anita Anand says she has been taken aback by comments from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith about the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ms. Anand told journalists at Parliament Hill on Tuesday she was “surprised” by Ms. Smith’s remarks suggesting the only answer for Ukraine is neutrality.

“We have a Russian aggressor that illegally and unjustifiably invaded a sovereign country and I would think that this is the moment for us to be united in support of a country whose security, sovereignty and stability is at stake,” Ms. Anand said, responding to a question about Ms. Smith’s comments.

“It’s important not just for Ukrainians within Ukraine, but for Ukrainian Canadians across the board, of whom we have many, including in Alberta.”

Asked whether Ms. Smith should apologize, Ms. Anand said she would leave it to the Premier to decide how to move forward.

“For me, as Minister of National Defence, I’ll continue to do whatever I can to support Ukraine.”

She noted that includes a $50-million aid package for Ukraine announced last week in addition to about $600-million in military training programs.

Ms. Smith has been facing calls in Alberta to apologize for remarks she has made on the conflict in Ukraine.

Various quotes surfaced over the weekend after a freelance journalist published comments Ms. Smith made on social media platforms prior to her successful bid to become Leader of the United Conservative Party and Premier.

On a livestream chat on April 29, Ms. Smith said: “The only answer for Ukraine is neutrality,” adding she understands why Russia would have a concern with a Western-aligned Ukraine armed with nuclear weapons on its doorstep. Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons in the 1990s.

The office of the new Premier has issued a statement in which Ms. Smith says she supports the Ukrainians who are “suffering indescribable horrors and loss at the hands of an invading power.”

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

PM ACCUSED FORD OF HIDING DURING PROTEST - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of hiding during the more than three-week protest in Ottawa that “completely outnumbered” the city’s police force within days of arriving in the capital, according to evidence presented at the public inquiry probing the federal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act. Story here.

SUNCOR CLIMATE OFFICER TO QUIT - The chief climate officer of Suncor Energy Inc., Martha Hall Findlay – a former Liberal MP and contender for the party leadership – will retire at the end of November after less than a year on the job, a surprise move by an executive who has been a passionate voice on bringing greenhouse gas emissions from Alberta’s oil sands to net-zero. Story here.

ARRIVECAN APP BEGAN AS $80,000 EXPENSE - A new cost breakdown reveals the ArriveCan app began as an $80,000 expense at the onset of the pandemic before growing to $54-million this year over the course of more than 70 updates. Story here.

FREELAND TOUTS ‘FRIEND SHORING’ - Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says leading Western countries are setting an example by embracing “friend-shoring,” or shifting trade to friendly partners and like-minded democracies, an approach that would curb some commercial relations with countries such as Russia and China. Story here.

PQ LEADER SAYS HE CAN GET BY WITHOUT SWEARING OATH TO KING - Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he believes he can sit in the legislature without swearing an oath to the King, even if the secretary-general of the legislature says otherwise. Story here.

PMO KNEW ABOUT TWEETS A MONTH BEFORE ACTION BY GOVERNMENT - The Prime Minister’s Office knew about an anti-racism consultant’s derogatory tweets about “Jewish white supremacists” a month before the government cancelled a $133,000 contract in which he played a key role. Story here.

ISSALUK LOSES ORDER OF CANADA - Governor-General Mary Simon has stripped Johnny Issaluk, an Inuk actor and athlete, of the Order of Canada. Story here from CBC.

MENDICINO CONCERNED ABOUT BADGE NUMBERS - Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he’s concerned the RCMP chose not to the release the badge numbers of officers who cleared “freedom convoy” protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter. Story here.

CYBERSECURITY LEGISLATION FLAWED: REPORT - A new research report says federal cybersecurity legislation is so flawed it would allow authoritarian governments around the world to justify their own repressive laws. Story here.

SASKATCHEWAN FIRST NATIONS PLANNING MORE POLICE OFFICERS ON RESERVES - Six weeks after a knife-wielding man killed 11 people and injured 18 others at a Saskatchewan First Nation, Indigenous leaders in the province say they are taking their first steps toward creating a plan to place more police officers on reserves. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Oct. 18, accessible here.

DAYS SINCE CONSERVATIVE LEADER PIERRE POILIEVRE TOOK MEDIA QUESTIONS IN OTTAWA: 34

VANCOUVER ELECTION OUTCOME IN SPOTLIGHT - The outcome of the municipal election in Vancouver last weekend was in the Question Period spotlight on Monday, with Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre suggesting it offers a message for the federal Liberal government. Kennedy Stewart, a former NDP MP, failed in a bid to win a second term as Vancouver mayor. He lost to businessman Ken Sim. Summarizing the result, Mr. Poilievre said, “Voters in Vancouver have said, ‘enough.’ They have fired the NDP mayor, rejected the radical policies and instead voted to remove the gatekeepers, to build more affordable homes and bring in common-sense laws to restore safe streets.” The Conservative Leader asked whether the federal government would “finally get the message” from the outcome. In response, government, House Leader Mark Holland asked whether the Tories would support the government’s dental-care plans. The exchange is in Hansard here.

FREELAND AT VIRTUAL MEETING WITH YELLEN - Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was scheduled Tuesday to attend private meetings, and participate in a virtual meeting hosted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, regarding the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment. Ms. Freeland was also scheduled to join Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne for a roundtable discussion with members of the Retail Council of Canada about lowering costs for Canadian consumers.

NEW JOB FOR MORNEAU - Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau has been appointed to the CIBC board of directors. Announcement here.

NEW SHOW FOR THIBEDEAU - Veteran CBC journalist Hannah Thibedeau starts a new full-time assignment on Monday as the afternoon anchor for the CBC News Network, on camera from 1 to 4 p.m. ET daily. Ms. Thibedeau will remain based in Ottawa where she has covered national politics for about two decades, lately as a senior national reporter. “I am thrilled, this girl from Yarmouth, hosting her own show,” she said Tuesday.

CARNEY ON NEW NATONAL GALLERY BOARD - The National Gallery of Canada has recruited several high-profile Canadians to sit on its new Emeritus Board, created to support fundraising and exhibitions while broadening the national collection. They include former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, former chief Supreme Court of Canada justice Beverley McLachlin, Nancy McCain – a member of the family that founded McCain Foods Ltd – and B.C. developer and philanthropist Michael Audain.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chaired a cabinet meeting in Ottawa, attended Question Period, and was scheduled to participate in a conversation with Bloomberg News as part of the Canadian Climate Institute’s 2030 in Focus: Getting the Next Decade Right on Net-Zero conference.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh held a news conference in Ottawa about NDP plans to tackle “corporate greed” and attended Question Period.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

Tuesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast explores how the increase in popularity of online genealogy and DNA databases is changing what’s possible in law enforcement. The Globe’s Colin Freeze explains. The Decibel is available here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the arguments against supporting Ukraine: “The idea that Ukraine caused the war doesn’t withstand scrutiny. One UN-member state invaded another UN-member state, for the second time in eight years, and – also for the second time – annexed territory. The country doing the invading is Russia; the country subjected to annexation is Ukraine. The only way in which Ukraine “provoked” Russia was by existing. Under international law, this is an open and shut case. Which brings us to the second argument against Western support for Ukraine.”

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the disappointing populism of Danielle Smith’s political plan: “To be sure, she is using the same playbook as her predecessor, Jason Kenney, whose strategic plan ultimately led to political disaster. But for Ms. Smith, this is all about playing to a constituency she desperately needs if she has any chance of winning the next election in the spring of 2023: rural Albertans who hold a disdain and hatred of everything Ottawa and Liberal. There are 41 Alberta legislature seats outside the main cities of Calgary and Edmonton; the UCP currently holds 39 of them. You need 44 seats to form a majority government. If the UCP holds those 39 seats, it only needs to add five or more in the two major centres to win re-election in 2023. So from that standpoint, the strategy is pretty simple: Keep the rural base happy by bashing Mr. Trudeau and promising things you have absolutely no control over – such as building pipelines to tidewater – and continue harping on things such as the pandemic and how unfair the restrictions were to a fringe element in the province.”

Simon Bagshaw and Jennifer Welsh (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada should back the declaration to protect civilians from explosive weapons: “Next month, governments from around the world will gather in Dublin to formally endorse a ground-breaking international political declaration that will set new standards for the protection of civilians from the use of bombs, rockets, artillery and other explosive weapons in populated areas during armed conflict. The declaration comes not a moment too soon. According to Action on Armed Violence, during the past decade, more than 238,000 civilians were killed or injured by explosive weapons. When explosive weapons are used in populated areas, civilians account for 91 per cent of casualties.”

Vaughn Palmer (The Vancouver Sun) on how the defeat of Kennedy Stewart in Vancouver’s mayoral election should have David Eby and the provincial NDP running scared: “David Eby interrupted his run for the NDP leadership Saturday to campaign for a hopeless cause – Kennedy Stewart’s bid for a second term as mayor of Vancouver. “What a beautiful day for an election!” he gushed on his Twitter account over a photo of his wife Cailey and their two children. “I headed out to cast my vote before hitting the streets with Kennedy Stewart.” Eby also put in a plug for Dulcy Anderson, a staffer of his who was running for city council on Stewart’s Forward Together slate. Later that day, the election returns showed that Stewart was crushed and his entire slate – including Anderson – defeated by challenger Ken Sim and his A Better City (ABC) party. Stewart had endorsed Eby for the NDP leadership so I guess the former attorney-general and housing minister felt he had to reciprocate.”

André Pratte (The Montreal Gazette) on dark clouds looming in Quebec for Premier François Legault and his CAQ government: “The CAQ government will have to meet those challenges while facing a strong, three-party opposition in the National Assembly. Although their numbers are relatively small, the quality of the elected members of each opposition party is high; they will keep the government on its toes. Moreover, contrary to what happened in the early days of the pandemic, where ‘solidarity’ with the authorities was required, the opposition MNAs will be free to criticize the government’s management of the recession. There is little a provincial government can do to fight a global economic crisis, but this won’t count for much in the opposition’s eyes.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.