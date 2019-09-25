Politics Briefing: Democrats make moves to impeach Trump

Hello,
The Canadian campaign is still going on, but it’s worth turning our attention south today.
The U.S. House of Representatives, led by Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a Republican. Ms. Pelosi accused Mr. Trump of a “betrayal of his oath of office” in ransoming $400-million in military aid to Ukraine so that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would investigate former vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who has had business dealings in the country. Ms. Pelosi alleges the request to investigate Mr. Biden is politically motivated, because he is a leading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination and a possible opponent of Mr. Trump in the 2020 election.
The White House released a transcript of a July call between Mr. Trump and Mr. Zelensky this morning that, on the surface, appears to back up the Democrats’ claims. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it. … It sounds horrible to me,” Mr. Trump said, according to the transcript. The call happened after Mr. Trump had put a freeze on the aid package to Ukraine. However, a justice department spokesperson told Reuters that no action was taken after the call.
Whether and how the House impeachment inquiry continues, the question of whether Mr. Trump would actually be removed from office is less clear. Even if the Democrat-controlled House votes to bring “articles of impeachment,” two-thirds of the Republican-controlled Senate have to agree. In all of U.S. history, two presidents have had articles of impeachment brought against them (Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998). In both cases they were acquitted by the Senate.
DAILY TRACKING OF PUBLIC OPINION
- Liberals: 35 per cent
- Conservatives: 35 per cent
- NDP: 13 per cent
- Green: 9 per cent
- Bloc: 6 per cent
- People’s Party: 2 per cent
Analysis from Nik Nanos: “Conservatives and Liberals gripped in a ballot box deadlock. Trudeau has four-point advantage as preferred prime minister.”
The survey was conducted by Nanos Research and was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV. 1,200 Canadians were surveyed between Sept. 22 and 24, 2019. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at https://tgam.ca/election-polls.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Today on the campaign trail: Both the Conservatives and Liberals say fighting climate change begins at home. Both parties have announced versions of tax credits to encourage homeowners to renovate their houses to be more energy efficient. The Conservatives’ “Green Homes Tax Credit” is a 20 per cent refundable income-tax credit for green home improvements (such as new insulation or installing solar panels) of between $1,000 and $20,000. The Liberals, meanwhile, are offering interest-free loans of up to $40,000 for homeowners to pay for energy-efficient retrofits and a “Net Zero Homes Grant” of $5,000 for newly built zero-emission buildings. According to experts, both parties’ plans are short of meeting Canada’s promised reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions.
A new report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicates the ever-rising stakes if countries don’t take action to reduce emissions before the global-warming tipping point is reached. Among the findings are that 70 per cent of Arctic infrastructure could be lost within 30 years because of melting permafrost, and the homes of some 280 million people will be underwater by the end of the century because of rising sea levels.
A Federal Court judge has temporarily suspended Alberta’s “turn off the taps” oil-export law as the case makes its way through the courts. B.C. had challenged the law, which was designed by Alberta to punish British Columbia for its opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The Globe’s new Atlantic Canada correspondent Greg Mercer explains how the Conservative party is trying to make inroads this election in New Brunswick, a province the Liberals swept four years ago.
Eva Nassif, a Montreal-area MP who ran for the Liberals in 2015, said she was denied the chance to run under the party’s banner again this year because of “bullying” from three male MPs from neighbouring ridings and because she didn’t publicly support Justin Trudeau’s feminist credentials.
The lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou – whose arrest in Vancouver in December set off tensions in the Canada-China relationship – argued in court that there was an extraordinary level of collusion between Canadian and American authorities in her arrest, as they try to make the case for abuse of process in her arrest.
And Linda O’Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman and one-time Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary, has been charged along with another person in connection with a fatal boat crash in Ontario’s Muskoka cottage country.
Omer Aziz (The Globe and Mail) on race in the election: “This Canadian variant of racism is more insidious than the American: Protected by politeness, racism can be perpetuated under a shield of good intentions. This is also textbook neo-colonialism: The white man will govern us for our benefit, and anyone who opposes him will be slandered, or worse. Look at the plight of Indigenous peoples. Look at the racial makeup of who is incarcerated, detained, deported.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on whether the Liberals can take meaningful action on climate change: “Meeting the new targets of even lower emissions by 2030 and of net zero emissions by 2050 will require strong measures that are bound to have an economic impact. Support from the provincial governments will be essential. But the Liberals are at war with Jason Kenney in Alberta, Scott Moe in Saskatchewan, Brian Pallister in Manitoba, Doug Ford in Ontario and Blaine Higgs in New Brunswick over the carbon tax.”
Denise Balkissoon (The Globe and Mail) on the climate strikes: “Those who still won’t change the subject should note that emissions-as-usual has financial impacts, too. Tourism, farming, fishing, insurance: Plenty of industries are already being shaken by rising seas, sweltering temperatures and unpredictable weather. Climate change is set to destabilize everything and that includes the world’s economies.”
Kaycie Lane and Graham Gagnon (The Globe and Mail) on the lack of clean drinking water in many First Nation reserves: “The crisis at Neskantaga First Nation was caused by a treatment failure due to a broken-down pump system, resulting in unfiltered water flowing out into the community’s tap. These unaddressed operational concerns have resulted in a way of life that is unfamiliar to most Canadians; where obtaining safe water is energy intensive, safety is not guaranteed, and where people get sick from water-borne illnesses and skin rashes.”
Errol Mendes (The Globe and Mail) on the British Supreme Court ruling on prorogation: “What this means, fundamentally, is that this most powerful weapon in the hands of a British Prime Minister is not above the law – that it is ‘justiciable.’ The 11 justices unanimously ruled that the courts can review whether the advice is lawful if it has the purpose or effect of frustrating or preventing Parliament from carrying out its constitutional role without any reasonable justification.”
Just 26 days of the campaign to go...
