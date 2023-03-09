Hello,

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly told MPs on Thursday that while she denied a visa to a suspected Chinese political operative last fall, it is harder to expel Beijing’s diplomats already in Canada without clear evidence of their foreign interference.

Ms. Joly said Ottawa also has to weigh the risk of a tit-for-tat reaction from Beijing that could harm Canada’s ability to have “eyes and ears” on the ground in China.

“Let me tell you if we have any clear evidence of any wrongdoing we will send diplomats packing very, very quickly,” she told a Commons committee studying Chinese interference in the 2019 and 2020 elections.

Ottawa Bureau Chief Robert Fife and Senior Parliamentary Reporter Steven Chase report here.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

TOO EARLY TO RULE OUT FURTHER RATE HIKES: DEPUTY BANK GOVERNOR – While the Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady this week, central bank officials need to see more evidence that the economy is cooling and that inflation is slowing before ruling out further rate hikes, senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers said Thursday. Story here.

GOVERNMENT TO FAST-TRACK WEAPONS FOR MILITARY – Defence Minister Anita Anand says Ottawa will fast-track the purchase of anti-tank, anti-aircraft and anti-drone weapons for the Canadian military with a mechanism last used during the war in Afghanistan. Story here.

AHEAD OF BUDGET, FREELAND HIGHLIGHTS NEED FOR RESTRAINT – Chrystia Freeland is emphasizing the need for fiscal restraint as she finalizes her 2023 federal budget, pointing to concerns about inflation and high interest rates as key reasons Ottawa must ease up on new spending. Story here.

NOT ENOUGH MILITARY MUSCLE FOR HAITIAN MISSION: TOP GENERAL – Canada’s top general said he was concerned that his country’s armed forces, which are already stretched thin by support for Ukraine and NATO, do not have the capacity to lead a possible security mission to Haiti. Story here.

TORIES ACCUSE GOVERNENT OF ONLINE REGULATION THROUGH C-11 – The Conservatives accused the federal government of trying to regulate videos that average Canadians post online, including “your aunt Betty’s cat video,” after it rejected a Senate amendment taking user-generated content on platforms such as YouTube beyond the scope of Bill C-11. Story here.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE FACES PROSPECT OF PUBLIC TRIAL – Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown is facing the unprecedented possibility of a judge on Canada’s most powerful court being judged himself in a public trial potentially lasting weeks in front of a national disciplinary body. Story here.

GROCERY RETAILERS FACE MP QUESTIONING – Members of Parliament pressed top executives of Canada’s largest grocery retailers for answers about high food prices and growing corporate profits, expressing concerns about transparency amid a period of high inflation. Story here. Meanwhile, an unlikely alliance between Canada’s independent grocers and the country’s three largest chains is forming amid accusations that grocery stores are to blame for higher food inflation. Story here.

GREEN CO-LEADER SORRY FOR UKRAINE COMMENTS – The Green Party’s new co-leader is apologizing for suggesting that Ukrainian forces could potentially bring the war with Russia beyond Ukraine’s borders. Story here from CBC.

TURPEL-LAFOND LOSES ANOTHER AWARD – Another award has been stripped from Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, the former judge, law professor and British Columbia representative for children and youth whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited. Story here. Meanwhile, the Opposition NDP in Saskatchewan is wondering when the province will develop a plan to ensure jobs aren’t being filled by people who falsely claim Indigenous identity. Story here from CBC.

ALBERTA FAILS TO DISCLOSE TOXIC WATER LEAK FROM OIL-SANDS PROJECT – Alberta failed to notify the federal government that toxic water from the Kearl oil sands project was seeping for months into the environment and that a drainage pond breach at the site spilled 5.3 million litres of water, Environment and Climate Change Canada says. Story here.

CSIS WARNS `SMART CITY’ TECH CAN ALLOW ATTACKS, FOREIGN INTERFERENCE – Canada’s intelligence service warns that technological innovations adopted by municipalities could be exploited by adversaries such as the Chinese government to harvest sensitive data, target diaspora communities and interfere in elections. Story here.

KEEPER CONSIDERS RETURN TO POLITICS – Former Liberal MP Tina Keeper, also the star of the 1990s-era CBC TV series North of 60, says she is interested in another run at politics despite the `patronizing energy’ in Ottawa. Story here from APTN.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, March 9, accessible here.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER’S DAY – Chrystia Freeland, from Toronto, was scheduled to virtually attend the weekly cabinet meeting held in Ottawa and meet with private-sector economists, as part of prebudget consultations.

VISITING NORWEGIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER – Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is hosting her Norwegian counterpart, Anniken Huitfeldt, in a visit to Ottawa on Thursday and Friday. In addition to discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ms. Huitfeldt’s visit includes an armchair discussion hosted by the Global Centre for Pluralism and a meeting with Canadian Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal and groups representing Arctic Indigenous peoples in the Arctic Council.

`HOW DO MAKE CANADA UNBROKEN?’: DELAHUNTY – Marg Delahunty – a.k.a. actress Mary Walsh – of CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes was in the House of Commons on Thursday. The character has ambushed countless politicians. On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in her sights as he arrived for Question Period. Canadian Press Parliamentary Reporter Mickey Djuric caught the exchange on video, and you can see it here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, chaired the cabinet meeting, attended Question Period and was scheduled to speak with the leaders of the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and Métis National Council to discuss Indigenous health.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, accompanied by his party’s finance critic and house leader, was scheduled to hold a news conference at the House of Commons on the BQ’s budgetary expectations.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, was scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with the president of Amazon’s labour union, Chris Smalls, at the 2023 Progress Summit.

No other schedules available for party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Thursday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, health reporter Carly Weeks explains why reproductive health experts are celebrating British Columbia’s move, announced in its 2023 budget, to make contraception universally available in the province, free of charge. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Canadians are owed an upper chamber that works: “The Senate’s existence is guaranteed in the Constitution, so it’s not going anywhere. That makes it doubly insulting to Canadians that it is managed so poorly, and from the top down. Mr. Trudeau should do his job and fill vacant seats, and existing senators should make sure that they are sitting in theirs.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how much Canada is willing to pay for a battery plant in the Great Subsidy War: “Imagine for a moment what would happen if Canada’s auto industry was sucked away into the United States. Tens of thousands of jobs and a big chunk of the $19-billion a year the sector contributes to Canada’s gross domestic product would slip away. How much would a Canadian government pay to stop that? That’s a question the current government in Ottawa seems to think it is facing.”

Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can survive the Chinese meddling uproar – but economic harms for Canada could be deep: “As with so many political controversies, scandals and scandalettes that I’ve been covering since the 1970s, it’s best to step away from the heat of the day and consider what the matter will look like months down the road. At that point chances are this one – though it will last longer than the Chinese spy balloon fracas that was forgotten in a week – will be on the inside pages. Other uproars will have taken over.”

Tanya Talaga (The Globe and Mail) on praise for Anna Betty Achneepineskum’s Big Auntie Energy: “Those who have seen it in action know exactly what Big Auntie Energy is. It is the ability of some Indigenous women to persevere, to stand up and keep going, when no one else seems to be able to get it together. And Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum embodies this spirit. Thunder Bay is where Ms. Achneepineskum lives and works for Northern Ontario’s largest Indigenous political organization. This is important to note, because as the late CBC Jody Porter said, the city represents the “raw edge of that existential angst of what it is to be a Canadian.”

Vicky Mochama (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how the fog of fear that now surrounds abortion is drifting north: “Moves to expunge criminal convictions and to provide free universal contraception stand in contrast to the fog of fear that now surrounds abortion, especially in the U.S. It isn’t just a present danger; it is also a return to a past that long denied women’s bodily autonomy. When it comes to reproductive justice, the monsters in the mist – regulatory, financial and legal restrictions on abortion, to name a few – are always looming. I hope it’s not too late.”

Phil Tank (Saskatoon StarPhoenix) on how a new name is unlikely to help the Justin Trudeau-burdened Saskatchewan Liberals: “It seems a shame to waste the new logo that was part of the Saskatchewan Liberals’ rebrand this summer. But the party will consider a name change at its annual convention this month in Saskatoon less than a year after introducing its new logo, which features a wheat blade with the words “Sask Liberals.”

