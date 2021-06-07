Politics Briefing: Dominic Barton secretly met with U.S. officials on Wanzhou case

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Dominic Barton secretly met with U.S. officials on Wanzhou case

Ian Bailey
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hello,

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

Canada’s ambassador to China spent three weeks in Washington in early April holding talks with senior American officials aimed at facilitating the release of two Canadians imprisoned in China.

Story continues below advertisement

Three sources told The Globe and Mail that Ambassador Dominic Barton’s confidential mission to Washington involved discussions about a possible U.S. deferred prosecution agreement for Huawei Technologies Co. chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou that could lead to freedom for Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Ottawa Bureau Chief Robert Fife and Senior Parliamentary Reporter Steven Chase report.

Reporter’s Comment: Robert Fife – “The fact that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dispatched his China envoy to Washington for secret talks rather than use our Canadian ambassador to the United States is puzzling. I suspect that Dominic Barton may well have been carrying messages from Beijing to the Americans on a way out of the impasse. A way, perhaps, for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou to return home through a plea bargain agreement and freedom for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.”

Explainer: Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been in Chinese jails for 900 days and counting. The two Canadians have been jailed in apparent retaliation for Canada’s prosecution of a Huawei executive wanted in the United States. Read an explainer on the situation.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

POPE SPEAKS ON RESIDENTAL SCHOOL GRAVES - Pope Francis expressed his pain over the discovery of unmarked graves at a former residential school in British Columbia, and, on Sunday, urged Canadian political and religious leaders to shed light on the tragedy, but stopped short of an apology. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday criticized the church for being “silent” and “not stepping up” as he called for a formal apology.

AIR CANADA LANDS BONUSES AFTER PM CONCERN - Air Canada on Sunday said its top executives will give back their 2020 bonuses and stock awards, citing “public disappointment.” Revelations of the bonus plan caused a furor, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland blasting the bonuses last week.

Story continues below advertisement

NAC RUNNING INDIGENOUS BOOK CLUB - The Indigenous book club for the National Arts Centre has found a unique way to share Indigenous stories amid the pandemic. Though the initiative began in January as a way for the NAC’s Indigenous theatre department to continue cultural programming during the pandemic, organizers say they’ve discovered real benefits to hosting Indigenous stories in an online format.

CABINET MINISTERS CRITICIZE KENNEY - Two Alberta cabinet ministers are speaking out against Jason Kenney’s actions following the release of photos showing his appearance with other government officials at an outdoor gathering on the patio of a government office known as the “Sky Palace.” Many believe the meeting was in violation of the province’s COVID-19 health restrictions.

NEWFOUNDLAND GOVERNMENT CHANGING COAT OF ARMS - The Newfoundland and Labrador government has decided to change the official description of the province’s 400-year-old coat of arms, which includes a reference to Indigenous people as “savages.”

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Private meetings. The Prime Minister delivers a keynote address and participates in a virtual conversation at the St. John’s Board of Trade’s Annual Outlook Conference, entitled “Outlook 2021: The Road To Recovery.” The Prime Minister chairs the cabinet meeting.

LEADERS

Story continues below advertisement

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul will hold a news conference addressing Indigenous Sovereignty and Reconciliation. She also delivers an opening statement on conversion therapy.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a media availability ahead of vote on NDP Opposition Day Motion.

OPINION

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the need for Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole to lead: “June is Pride Month, and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is celebrating with a video and a renewed pledge to end the ban on blood donations by gay men if he becomes elected prime minister. There’s only one problem. Citing religious freedom and parental rights, a rump of Tory MPs is stalling passage of C-6, the legislation that would largely ban conversion therapy. Unless they end their filibuster and allow the bill to pass before Parliament rises June 23, the Conservatives will take the blame for killing legislation that would protect LGBTQ Canadians from zealots, crooks and cranks. Mr. O’Toole must make them stand down.”

Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on the rarely mentioned transition strategy that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised oil and gas workers: Nearly two years ago, Justin Trudeau made a promise that in retrospect looks both prescient and half-baked. As part of his Liberals’ 2019 election platform, Mr. Trudeau pledged that they would introduce a “Just Transition Act” to give workers and communities reliant on the fossil fuel industry “the training, support and new opportunities needed to succeed in the clean economy.”...But despite recent projections by bank economists that up to 450,000 Canadian jobs from the oil-and-gas industry could be lost during the push to net-zero emissions by 2050, there has been no discernible movement on the strategy, and the government rarely mentions it.”

Paul Martin (Contributor to the Globe and Mail) on how the G7 can strengthen the world’s defence against global health threats: Nearly 90 per cent of the vaccines administered have been in G20 countries. This is a grave moral failure, as well as an almost assured recipe for an ongoing threat. Countries that do not have access to adequate supplies of vaccines can become breeding grounds for new variants, posing a risk to all of us. Unequal vaccine distribution is also a severe threat to the health of the global economy. If we’ve learned one lesson from this experience, it is that public health precedes economic wellbeing. Without the former, the latter is unachievable.”

Story continues below advertisement

Send along your political questions and we will look at getting answers to run in this newsletter. It's not possible to answer each one personally. Questions and answers will be edited for length and clarity.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies