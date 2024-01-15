Hello,

A state funeral will be held for former federal NDP leader Ed Broadbent on Jan. 28 in Ottawa, the Prime Minister’s Office announced Monday.

In a statement, the PMO said further details on the funeral will be released in due course.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is better off thanks to Broadbent’s “selfless service.”

“An advocate for equality and a champion for justice, his commitment to helping others never wavered. This state funeral will provide an opportunity to pay tribute to his incredible legacy – one that will, no doubt, continue to inspire generations of Canadians,” Mr. Trudeau said in a statement.

[Obituary: Ed Broadbent took the NDP to new heights, and wished he could have gone higher]

[John Ibbitson: Ed Broadbent fought for the little guy against the fat cats]

[In photos: Ed Broadbent the former federal New Democrat leader has died at 87]

The Broadbent Institute said today that it and Broadbent’s family welcome the announcement of a state funeral.

“This honour stands as a profound testament to Ed Broadbent’s enduring contributions and his unwavering dedication to the well-being of ordinary Canadians,” the institute said in a statement.

Broadbent, who died last Thursday, was federal NDP leader for 14 years, from 1975 to 1989. During that time, he led the party through four elections. In 2011, he founded the Broadbent Institute policy think tank.

State funerals are held to honour notable Canadians such as former governors-general, prime ministers and cabinet ministers, though the prime minister can offer a state funeral for any eminent Canadian.

One was held in 2020 for former prime minister John Turner and, in 2014, for former finance minister Jim Flaherty. A national commemorative ceremony was held in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth.

In addition, Trudeau’s father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, received a state funeral in 2000. There’s a full list here of past state funerals.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Canada stuck in ‘population trap,’ needs to reduce immigration, bank economists say: National Bank of Canada economists Stéfane Marion and Alexandra Ducharme said “staggering” population growth is stretching the country’s absorptive capacity, notably evidenced in residential construction that is nowhere near sufficient to house all those newcomers.

Alberta electricity operator ends grid alert after more wind and sun helped system: But the Alberta Electric System Operator says people should still conserve power this evening as extremely cold temperatures continue to pose problems.

B.C. Premier backs police who secretly took DNA from Kurds to solve killing of girl: David Eby says the victim’s rights were “profoundly and unalterably violated” by her killer, and police actions made the community safe from a predator.

Liberal, NDP MPs to travel to West Bank to connect with Palestinians: The delegation is in Jordan and will also visit the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel beset by an uptick in violence.

Canadians in several provinces to receive carbon price rebates today: The federal government says people living in provinces including Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan will receive the rebate through direct bank deposit or by cheque if they have filed their income tax and benefit returns.

Lawyers raise concerns over screening of Gaza visa applicants: Yameena Ansari, a Calgary immigration lawyer who lobbied for the program to allow up to 1,000 people in Gaza with relatives in Canada to apply for visas, says screening questions are creating anxiety for families who worry their loved ones might have trouble answering.

Alberta’s Capital Power partners with Ontario Power Generation to build province’s first nuclear power reactor: Capital Power Corp., which currently generates electricity using a diversified portfolio featuring natural gas, wind and solar, announced a new partnership with Ontario Power Generation, operator of a large reactor fleet, to build Alberta’s first nuclear power reactor by 2035.

Canada led efforts to weaken original UN Indigenous rights declaration: Crafting a watered-down alternative was the Chrétien Liberal government’s idea, working secretly with Australia, newly released Australian cabinet records show.

‘There are two Quebecs,’ Bloc Leader laments: Yves-François Blanchet says he is “extremely worried” that Montreal and the rest of Quebec are in the process of “disconnecting from one another.”

Non-prime lenders warn thousands of borrowers they could be cut off because of new maximum interest rates: The letters started to go out late last week to Canadians who are clients of the more than 300 companies represented by the Canadian Lenders Association, which represents banks and instalment lenders, but not payday-loan providers.

Ottawa mayor views his city as a ‘small province’ and not just a national capital: “The one thing I’ve noticed is just how often Ottawa is used interchangeably with the federal government, as in, ‘Ottawa has decided to do this,’ or ‘Ottawa is doing this,’” Mark Sutcliffe said in a recent interview.

Canadian businesses foresee interest rates hitting sales, inflation easing: BoC survey: Some 38 per cent of businesses expect a recession over the next year, up from a third in the previous Bank of Canada survey, and 61 per cent of consumers see a recession, compared with 55 per cent previously, according to a survey by the central banks.

THIS AND THAT

NDP changes senior leadership team: Anne McGrath, national director for the federal NDP, has a new job: principal secretary to party Leader Jagmeet Singh. She will be replaced as national director by Lucy Watson, the former Ontario NDP provincial director. In a statement, the party said McGrath will play a larger role overseeing progress on the NDP’s supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals.

Commons and Senate on a break: The House of Commons is on a break until Jan. 29. The Senate sits again on Feb. 6.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day: Chrystia Freeland was scheduled to meet with Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s special representative on combatting Islamophobia, and, later, with Deborah Lyons, Canada’s special envoy on preserving Holocaust remembrance and combatting antisemitism. Freeland also held prebudget consultation meetings with union leaders from across Canada.

Ministers on the road: Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, in Winnipeg, announced funding to help internationally educated health professionals pursue opportunities in Canada’s health care sector. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, in Sherbrooke, made an announcement to support the University of Sherbrooke’s work on environmental research. Public Safety Minister Domenic LeBlanc says he met with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew today to talk about “common priorities” including make life more affordable for Manitobans. Justice Minister Arif Virani, in Vancouver, announced $922,866 in funding to support access to justice for racialized communities.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

No public events scheduled.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was scheduled to hold a news conference in Saguenay, Que., but an advisory from his office says it was cancelled because of unforeseen travel issues.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May attended private meetings in the Vancouver Island community of Sidney.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was scheduled to knock on doors, in the British Columbia city of New Westminster, with Jalen Bachra, a candidate for the local school board.

No schedule released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, science reporter Ivan Semeniuk discusses a new study that says snowpack – the volume of snow that is present on the landscape – in the Northern Hemisphere is on the decline because of climate change. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Peter Russell: The widely respected University of Toronto political scientist has died at the age of 91. Steve Paikin of TVO recounts a career that included Russell advising then-governor-general Michaëlle Jean, in 2008, on whether to agree to Steven Harper’s request to prorogue the minority parliament.

PUBLIC OPINION

Fears of Trump regaining the U.S. presidency: Two-thirds of Canadians are concerned the United States democracy might not survive another four years with Donald Trump as president, says new research by the Angus Reid Institute.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Toronto must make the case for its double-digit tax hike: “The reality of a big and rapidly growing city that could benefit from greater investments didn’t soften the blow of the proposed property tax increase for 2024 that landed last week: 10.5 per cent.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on how Alberta Premier Danielle Smith needs to own the imported-medicine mistake: “Ms. Smith has built her political career on remaking Alberta’s health care system according to her own mind’s eye, and she owned the original announcement to import children’s medications in 2022, when it seemed like a good idea. In 2024, the Premier has to acknowledge the plan has been a bust.”

Shannon Proudfoot (The Globe and Mail) on how Rebel News’ David Menzies should never have been arrested, but not for the reasons Pierre Poilievre argues: “Mr. Poilievre is not exactly a connoisseur of the free press. He’s spent much of the past two years entrenching the idea that any spiky coverage or questions he gets are lobbed by bought-and-paid for #JustinJournos, and taking cheap swipes at reporters trying to do their jobs.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how the Liberals are trying to play both sides in the Gaza conflict : “How comforting it must be in these difficult times to have complete moral certainty about the war in Gaza. Conservatives are unwavering in their defence of Israel. New Democrats emphasize the plight and the rights of Palestinians. The Liberals, like most of the rest of us, struggle.”

Vaughn Palmer (The Vancouver Sun) on B.C. Premier ditching tradition by inviting his wife to speak at news conference: “When Health Minister Adrian Dix presided over this week’s move toward improved screening for cervical cancer, he noted an unusual presence among those on hand to support and validate the announcement. “You’ll be hearing from Dr. Cailey Lynch – a family doctor,” said Dix. “I’ll let Premier David Eby make that introduction.” In addition to being a family doctor, Lynch is the Premier’s spouse. Or, as Eby put it following the handoff from Dix, “a recognized professional in her own right (who) also happens to be my beautiful and amazing wife..”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.