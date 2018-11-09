Politics Briefing: Edward Gong, Chinese evidence and Canadian charges

Good morning. Your regular writer, Chris Hannay, is off today. Instead, we start with a list of what’s making headlines this morning, compiled by Globe editor Michael Snider, followed by a guest column from John Ibbitson.

A Canadian businessman charged with securities fraud is accusing Canadian law enforcement of building its case on dubious evidence obtained by coercion in a Chinese detention centre. The exclusive story about fallen tycoon Edward Gong offers insight into the depths and risks of transnational policing and raises important questions about bigger questions of due process, international law and China’s notorious criminal justice system.

As Craig Offman, Steven Chase and Xiao Xu report, Mr. Gong’s arrest last December came after investigation by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) and the RCMP in collaboration with China’s Ministry of Public Security and authorities in New Zealand. He is accused of security fraud after allegedly masterminding the fraudulent sale of hundreds of millions of dollars of worthless stock of his health-supplements company, O24, to Chinese citizens and then funnelling much of the money to bank accounts in Canada and New Zealand to use for personal benefit.

The charges depend to a significant extent on police investigations in China, including interrogations of detained associates of Mr. Gong and testimony from O24′s alleged investors. Mr. Gong and his lawyers say the evidence gathered by Chinese authorities was the result of coercion and should be thrown out.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is ordering a review of Canadian development aid to Afghanistan to ensure there is proper oversight and taxpayers dollars aren’t being wasted or ending up in the pockets of corrupt officials. As Robert Fife, Michelle Zilio and Victoria Gibson report from Ottawa and Toronto, Ms. Freeland announced the review after The Globe and Mail reported yesterday that a U.S. watchdog agency found billions of dollars of Western foreign aid, including from Canada, had been lost to widespread corruption, waste and mismanagement. “I think obviously we want to be sure we’re spending our money in the ways that we intended it to be spent, that it has a maximum positive impact," Ms. Freeland told reporters yesterday at an event in Hamilton. "So I will be looking into the reports that came out today, and I think it’s something that we definitely need to study, need to be thoughtful about.”

Canada’s banks are considering going to court to prevent Statistics Canada from obtaining their clients’ banking records without consent. As Bill Curry reports from Ottawa, Statscan faced a barrage of criticism yesterday over its plan to access Canadian’s banking records during a special Senate hearing. Its chief statistician, Anil Arora, pledged the plan will not go ahead until the federal privacy commissioner completes an investigation. Despite the delay, when asked whether Canada’s banks are considering legal action, Canadian Bankers Association president Neil Parmenter told senators “all options are on the table.”

Ottawa columnist Campbell Clark weighs in on the Tony Clement sex scandal, pointing out that although Mr. Clement had faced one blackmail attempt in the summer related to his sexting, he still sent out sexually explicit images a second time, which were used to blackmail him again. “...when you’re on the second edition of your mea culpa, you’ve already lost. Mr. Clement’s acts of infidelity are his business, or at least not a public-accountability matter. He’s not the first politician, or the first from any field, to have an affair. It’s ludicrous to consider that an affront to public mores, or automatic leverage for blackmail, in 2018. Sending sexually explicit pictures, therefore, is a foolish lapse for a public figure, but you could feel sorry for a blackmail victim. ... But that Thursday statement, the one that owns up to his lapses, his opportunity to come clean, only underlined he failed to do so the first time.”

More than two dozen government employees fled their office building in Ottawa in October after someone spotted a potentially dangerous spider. Employees of the Shared Services Canada building on St. Laurent Blvd. observed an unusual spider in their office and feared it might be a brown recluse, one of only a handful of spiders in North America whose bite can harm humans. And apparently this wasn’t the first time. In June, managers sent employees home for two days after the first spider sighting. The building’s owner paid to have the offices fumigated but it wasn’t until the second arachnid scare that the beast was captured by intrepid spider hunters and sent to an entomologist. It turned out to be a yellow sac spider. Catherine Scott, an arachnologist and PhD student at the University of Toronto, told CBC News the evacuations were a massive overreaction. “This is totally absurd and a giant waste of money,” she said. “Fumigating the office with chemicals is probably more dangerous to the people working in that office than a spider would have been, even if it had been a brown recluse spider.”

GUEST COLUMN: WHY TRUDEAU SHOULD CALL A SPRING ELECTION

by John Ibbitson

A friend who prefers to remain nameless recently opined that Justin Trudeau shouldn’t wait until Oct. 21, 2019, the date of the next scheduled federal election, but instead go to the Governor-General next spring. Why?

Because spring elections in Canada are probably better for incumbent governments than fall ones, my friend guessed. In spring, the days are getting longer, warmer and sunnier, people are in a good mood and whoever is in charge reaps the benefit at the polls.

In autumn or winter, people are hunkered down, miserable, even vengeful. Throw the bums out.

Who could resist testing such a proposition? Certainly not your correspondent.

I looked at every federal election since the end of the Second World War, dividing the year into two halves: March 1 to Aug. 31 (spring/summer); and Sept. 1 to end of February (fall/winter).

I didn’t look simply at victories or defeats of incumbent governments, but instead classified the results as “good for incumbent” or “bad for incumbent.” So an election that reduced a majority government to a minority, such as the squeaker that almost did in Pierre Trudeau in 1972 or Paul Martin’s near-death experience in 2004, is rated “bad for incumbent.” Also, an election that failed to deliver a majority for a minority government seeking one – such as the Liberals' disappointing 1965 result, or the Conservatives' frustrating minority-government repeat in 2008 – was labelled “bad for incumbent,” even though the governing party secured another term.

The results? Shocking!

There have been 12 federal elections since the end of the Second World War that were held in the spring or summer. Of those, seven were good for the incumbent and five were bad. Of those five, three governments were defeated (Louis St. Laurent’s in 1949; John Diefenbaker’s in 1963; and Mr. Trudeau’s in 1979). In two cases – the elections of 1962 and 2004 – majority governments were reduced to minorities. For Mr. Diefenbaker and Mr. Martin, those elections turned out to be a prelude to defeat. But in the main, fortune favoured governing parties when elections were held in the warmer months.

But here’s the real surprise. There have been 10 fall or winter elections since the end of the war. Of those 10, incumbent governments fared well on only two occasions: Brian Mulroney won a second majority government in the free trade election of 1988; and Jean Chrétien earned his third majority government in 2000.

Otherwise, fall or winter campaigns were bad news for the folks in charge. Five government were defeated outright: Joe Clark’s Progressive Conservatives in 1980; John Turner’s Liberals in 1984; Kim Campbell’s PCs in 1993; Mr. Martin’s Liberals in 2006; and Stephen Harper’s Conservatives in 2015. In 1965 and 2008, attempts by governing parties to convert a minority into a majority were frustrated by the voters’ will. In 1972, Mr. Trudeau’s majority government was reduced to a minority, though he recovered two years later.

There are, of course, other reasons for these results than the good-mood spring/bad-mood fall rationale. Generally speaking, political parties prefer to campaign when the weather is clement; there is less risk of the leader being socked in somewhere for days, thanks to a blizzard, and no one wants to door-knock in January. So governments that went to the people in the fall and winter were often forced to do so, which means they were already in trouble.

Mr. Clark’s defeat in the House in December, 1979, led to frigid results for the Tories in February 1980. Mr. Martin’s government was brought down by the opposition parties in November, 2005, leading to his defeat two months later. Ms. Campbell called an election in September, 1993, because the Tories had been in power for five years and had run out of time. The PCs were reduced to two seats.

The fixed-election-date law of 2007, which stipulates an election should be held on the third Monday of October, four years after the last one, may render the Curse of Autumn irrelevant. Then again, it may permanently disadvantage incumbents. But a governing party can always call an election before the scheduled date, if it chooses. Were the Liberals to go to the polls next spring, history suggests they would have a leg up on the competition.

It’s up to you, Justin Trudeau. Autumn elections may or may not be a curse. Care to risk it?

