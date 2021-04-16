 Skip to main content
Politics

Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Eight million more vaccine doses from Pfizer, while Moderna cuts supply in half

Menaka Raman-Wilms
Ottawa
Comments
Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada has signed an agreement for eight million additional Pfizer doses, which comes on the heels of news that Moderna is cutting vaccine shipments to Canada in half this month.

“We have been extremely well-served by Pfizer,” Mr. Trudeau said in a news conference that addressed the growing health crisis, specifying that Canada will receive an additional four million Pfizer doses in May, with two million more each in June and July.

The Prime Minister added that the government is “concerned” about the delays with the Moderna supply.

On Friday morning, the Canadian Medical Association called for “extraordinary measures” to address the growing crisis of the pandemic in parts of the country. In particular, the CMA recommended sharing healthcare resources between provinces and territories, so regions that are “currently at crisis levels” receive more assistance.

Mr. Trudeau didn’t directly address the reallocation of resources, but did speak to the serious situation across the country, particularly in the Toronto area.

“We are extremely preoccupied with the situation right now in Ontario,” Mr. Trudeau said. “We look forward to delivering any and all supports they need.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce further restrictions for the province on Friday afternoon. This comes as modelling indicates Ontario could face up to 18,000 daily COVID-19 cases, with 1,800 patients in intensive care by the end of May.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. Menaka Raman-Wilms is filling in today. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole unveiled his party’s climate plan on Thursday. Alongside measures to lower industrial emissions and boost the number of low-emission vehicles, the plan includes a price on carbon for consumers.

Senior women of the Canadian Armed Forces spoke to a House of Commons committee on Thursday about how the military needs to prevent sexual misconduct, and create a culture shift so people can come forward without reprisals.

A parliamentary committee is pushing for talks between Prime Minister Trudeau and President Joe Biden to prevent the threatened shutdown of Enbridge pipeline Line 5, which supplies crude oil for Central Canada. An order to protect a Michigan waterway, which the pipeline crosses, is set to take effect this May.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is working with Canadian private investment company AWZ Ventures, along with former leaders from intelligence agencies the Mossad, the CIA and MI5.

Jimmy Lai, the founder of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper, was sentenced on Friday morning to 14 months in prison for his participation in Hong Kong pro-democracy protests. Mr. Lai is a critic of Beijing, and was sentenced along with several others activists.

OPINION

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on why the Conservatives’ new carbon plan would provide incentives to burn more fuel: “The new Conservative Leader kept promising to get rid of “Mr. Trudeau’s carbon tax,” but instead he just made it smaller, and dumber.”

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on why Canadians are largely left without guidelines after getting a first COVID-19 vaccine: “This pandemic has highlighted how public health instruction often ignores the realities of human nature; that in the absence of sanctioned harm-reduction measures, people will simply decide for themselves what activities they feel are safe.”

Avi Benlolo (National Post) on how the NDP could become a credible voice for Mideast peace: “The party could be productive on this file if a more balanced and nuanced strategy was implemented to validate and encourage all sides to negotiate and resolve their long-standing disputes.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

