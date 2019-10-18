Politics Briefing: Election campaign coming down to the wire

Hello,
The election is just one weekend away. Can you believe it?
The final stretch of the campaign has been dominated by talk of what could happen Monday night and, possibly, Tuesday morning.
Nanos Research’s daily tracking polls have shown virtually no movement in public sentiment over the past week. Both the Liberals and Conservatives are hovering between 31 and 33 per cent support – a level that would make it unlikely a party would walk away with a majority of seats in the House of Commons. The NDP has been gathering momentum since the debates, but is still far back from being in a position to form a government.
That means we could see a return to minority government in Ottawa, which means, first, arguing over the conventions that dictate who gets to test the confidence of the House, and second, seeing how a party will manage to negotiate with others to get confidence motions and budget bills passed – let alone their other policy priorities.
If you’re not one of the 4.7 million Canadians who have already voted, you can use the weekend to read up on the issues to help you decide your vote.
And all weekend you can also share Globe and Mail stories with friends and family members, whether or not they are subscribers. From Oct. 19 to 21, the Globe paywall is temporarily coming down so all Canadians can get more information to help them make up their minds.
DAILY TRACKING OF PUBLIC OPINION
- Conservatives: 32 per cent
- Liberals: 32 per cent
- NDP: 19 per cent
- Green: 9 per cent
- Bloc Québécois: 6 per cent
- People’s Party: 2 per cent
Analysis from Nik Nanos: “Minority fever grips election as neither front-runner enjoys ballot advantage. Trudeau five points ahead of Scheer on preferred PM.”
The survey was conducted by Nanos Research and was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV. 1,200 Canadians were surveyed between Oct. 15 and 17, 2019. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at https://tgam.ca/election-polls.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The New Democrats, led by Jagmeet Singh, have made the biggest strides among parties in improving the diversity of the candidates they are putting forth to voters. The party says about a quarter of its candidates identify as racial minorities and about half of all candidates are women. Both of those figures are close to the representation of those groups in the Canadian population, according to the 2016 census.
A review of the party leaders’ travel over the course of the campaign shows that most of the activity has been centred around the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver – except for Green Leader Elizabeth May, who spends a lot of her time on Vancouver Island.
Facebook has made it harder to track some of the political advertising activity on its platform.
Former Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay told reporters outside a campaign event in Nova Scotia that Barack Obama should not have weighed in on the Canadian election and endorsed Justin Trudeau.
The federal Liberal government has ordered an “urgent” probe into the activities of a businesswoman they appointed as chair of Defence Construction Canada, a Crown corporation that helps build defence infrastructure.
A Liberal MP in Toronto is advising a cannabis company, though he was listed as a director in documents circulated to potential investors earlier this year.
Canadians bombarded the Liberal government with concerns about the Boeing 737 Max after a second deadly crash involving the plane, according to e-mails obtained under access-to-information law. Days later, Transport Minister Marc Garneau ordered the 737s to be grounded in Canada.
Documents obtained by The Globe under access-to-information law show that Ontario government bureaucrats started work on how to cut the size of Toronto’s city council within 24 hours of Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservatives getting elected. Mr. Ford made the surprise policy announcement weeks later during municipal elections. The documents suggest that the council cut was a private priority for Mr. Ford, which he had not talked about during the provincial election.
How Jody Wilson-Raybould is working to get re-elected in a Vancouver riding, where she was elected as a Liberal four years and a political lifetime ago.
The organizers behind a pro-oil-industry convoy that rolled into Ottawa earlier this year are planning a counter-protest today during teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg’s event in Edmonton.
And although the United States and Turkey say they have come to an agreement to end the military invasion in northeastern Syria, it appears shelling has continued.
Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on Brett Wilson: “Some believe that the Calgary businessman goes too far in dabbling in unverified news stories, talk of treason and his antipathy toward Justin Trudeau and other federal Liberals. But for all the social-media sneers thrown his way, Mr. Wilson often accurately captures the angry mood of Alberta workers and energy executives who believe that the Canadian debate about oil and the environment is rife with hypocrisy.”
Margaret Atwood (The Globe and Mail) on the future of the energy sector: “The dream of fabulous, everlasting wealth through fossil fuels is already receding, for the simple reason that the climate crisis is real. If allowed to proceed unchecked, and especially if the oceans die, thus cutting off our oxygen supply, it will doom the human race.”
Kelly McParland (National Post) on political divisiveness: “It never seems to dawn on Liberals that Conservatives keep getting elected to important offices because many Canadians agree with them, in whole or in part, and that endlessly demonizing their very existence is, by extension, an argument that the millions of Canadians who share some or part of their views are blockheads.”
Danielle Smith (Edmonton Journal) on Alberta and the rest of Canada: “If Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer does not win a majority government, he will never get a chance to govern as a minority because none of the fringe parties will let him. The NDP, the Greens and the Bloc have all made it clear that the price of their co-operation is sacrificing Alberta and cancelling the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, no matter how punishing it will be to the entire country or how damaging it will be to national unity.”
Monica Gattinger and Nik Nanos (The Globe and Mail) on what polling says about Canadians’ energy opinions: “Party leaders often pit the oil and gas industry and the environment against each other, but many Canadians are pragmatic, don’t see things in such stark terms but do recognize that as a country we are not very good at finding solutions.”
David Miller (The Globe and Mail) on ideas for addressing climate change: “There is abundant clean electricity in Canada, much of which is exported to the United States. Connecting these intraprovincial grids and ending the burning of fossil fuels, particularly coal, in Canada is technically feasible today. The only obstacles are political; in the climate emergency we face, it’s time to find a political solution to that political problem.”
