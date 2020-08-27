Politics Briefing: Elections Canada adjusts for the pandemic

Hello,

If there’s an election this fall, it might be conducted unlike any we’ve experienced before.

Elections Canada says it is preparing options for how to hold a vote in the midst of a possible second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s suggesting a number of options to Parliament, such as an increase in mail-in ballots and spreading votes over a weekend. Those measures would be in addition to more straightforward in-person changes, such as physical distancing, mask wearing and bringing your own pencil.

For anyone fearing a repeat of last weekend’s Conservative leadership race, in which counting all those mail-in ballots led to an hours-long delay in calculating the winner ... well, Elections Canada shares your fear. The agency warns a sharp rise in mail-in ballots will also mean a delay in declaring the results.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

The Alberta government has released a new fiscal update showing a $24-billion deficit. When asked how the government plans to address the shortfall, Finance Minister Travis Toews said there would be spending cuts in the future and, when pressed, said the provincial public service was one target.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warned of the dangers of misinformation in an international speech and said central banks need to engage citizens directly.

The family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died falling off a balcony in Toronto while police were present, say they are “disgusted” that the Ontario police watchdog has cleared all officers involved. The director of the Special Investigations Unit says he agrees systemic discrimination is present in police, but said none of the officers did anything in this instance that warranted criminal charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Thousands of students in Quebec returned to school today, amid anxiety about whether the classrooms will fuel new outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

Nearly nine in 10 Canadians say the government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic well, a Pew Research Center poll suggests. U.S. respondents were split on their country’s handling about fifty-fifty.

And the U.S. has seen more than 180,000 deaths due to COVID-19, which makes it the site of the most recorded deaths of any country in the world. At the Republican National Convention, however, President Donald Trump says he hasn’t got any credit for the “incredible” job he’s done handling the virus.

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on the special interests that influence Conservative leadership races: “In 2017, Andrew Scheer’s organizers only needed to sign up a few hundred dairy farmers in Quebec to knock off his chief rival Maxime Bernier, who had promised to abolish supply management in the milk sector. This time around, Mr. O’Toole’s camp targeted gun-rights advocates in Quebec to sail past Peter MacKay in the province.”

Lea Matheson (The Globe and Mail) on how to help migrant workers in Canada at risk of COVID-19: “In line with the [Global Compact], Canada’s migrant worker programs should move from providing migrants with employer-specific visas to open or occupation-specific visas or even permanent residency. Not tying workers to one employer reduces the risk of exploitation and abuse. Furthermore, not fearing reprisals, migrants may more often report violations and access services, thus recognizing their rights. Canada moved toward open visas with last year’s regulatory change allowing migrant workers at risk of workplace abuse to apply for an open visa, usually for one year. However, the onus is still on the migrant worker in a vulnerable situation.”

David Parkinson (The Globe and Mail) on the near future of monetary and fiscal policy: “Now we have Chrystia Freeland in Finance, overseeing the country’s fiscal policy; and Tiff Macklem as Bank of Canada Governor, steering the country’s monetary policy. They will need to develop a healthy working relationship, and quickly; the emergency economic and fiscal measures they have inherited were employed in co-ordination between government and central bank like never before, and they will require continued substantial co-ordination to be managed, evolved and eventually unwound.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tim Querengesser (The Globe and Mail) on the proposed Alberta hyperloop: “What Alberta needs now is to return to its roots. The province was built on rail, and it still has the rough steel backbone and right of ways that comes with that legacy. Alberta doesn’t need a hyperloop. What it needs is a regional rail system that runs at regular speeds, first linking Calgary to Edmonton, and then creating a network to other communities. Ontario’s GO Transit should serve as an inspiration.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop