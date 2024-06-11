Politics Briefing: Elizabeth May says national security report does not show current MPs wittingly collaborated with foreign powers

Hello,

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has reviewed the unredacted version of the latest report on foreign interference and said it does not detail any examples of current members of Parliament wittingly collaborating with foreign states, though some may have been compromised nonetheless.

At a Parliament Hill news conference today, May said she had seen the report by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.

“While a few named people may have been compromised by foreign influence, it falls far short of what could be considered disloyalty to Canada,” May said.

Still, she said she had serious concerns about a former MP whom the Canadian Security Intelligence Service says maintained a relationship with a foreign intelligence officer, proactively provided them with information shared in confidence, and tried to set up a meeting with a senior intelligence official in a foreign state.

May has top security clearance which allowed her to see the full report.

A redacted version released last week said some parliamentarians wittingly assisted efforts by foreign states to interference in Canadian politics. Since then, Conservatives have demanded that names be released, which the Liberal government said it is legally unable to do.

Full story here.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Poilievre votes against capital-gains tax hike, says a Conservative government will cut taxes: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his MPs voted against the Liberal government’s capital-gains tax increase in a vote this afternoon. The motion passed 208 to 118, with NDP and Bloc Québécois MPs voting with the government.

B.C. should step up on asylum claims, Marc Miller says in response to call for funds: The federal Immigration Minister was responding today to criticism from the B.C. Premier, who says he’s frustrated to see Quebec and Ontario “showered” with federal cash to help cope with an influx of asylum seekers and temporary residents.

‘The city fun is about to remember’: Meet Ottawa’s new nightlife commissioner: CBC reports on the appointment today of Montrealer Mathieu Grondin as Ottawa’s new nightlife commissioner, and his promise to reverse the city’s reputation as a sleepy burg that rolls up the sidewalks at night.

Parrish is new Mississauga mayor: Long-time councillor and MP Carolyn Parrish has won the mayoral race in the Toronto-area city, succeeding Bonnie Crombie, now Ontario Liberal leader, and beating out a crowded field of contenders for the top job. CTV reports.

McGill’s new proposal to pro-Palestinian protesters offers to explore divestment, grant partial amnesty to encampment: The encampment and related actions are part of a wave of protests on campuses across North America and beyond in recent months in response to Israel’s assault on Gaza that followed Hamas’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Story here.

Former Newfoundland Tory leader set to run for federal Conservatives: David Brazil is poised to run for the federal Tories in St. John’s East, which is now held by the Liberals. CBC reports.

Canada Post resists pitch to move Halifax sorting plant to allow for housing: The Crown corporation is being urged to move its Almon Street plant out of the city centre so the six hectares of public land it sits on can be part of a project to build up to 5,000 housing units.

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“I do have a tradition. Everyone has my cell number so I’ve got to give it to all my friends here. So if you have your cell out, it’s---.” Ontario Premier Doug Ford today, in Toronto, at the U.S.-Canada summit, co-hosted by the Bank of Montreal and Eurasia Group. He was concluding an on-stage discussion with former B.C. premier Christy Clark. Ford said he gets about 200 to 300 calls a day.

“Quebec received a big, big chunk of people entering the country, so we’re just recognizing that.” – Transport Minister and government Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez, ahead of today’s cabinet meeting, on B.C. concerns about federal funding to help Quebec deal with the costs of immigration.

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons: Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, June. 11, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day: Chrystia Freeland, in Ottawa, provided an update on the government’s economic plan, accompanied by Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Housing Minister Sean Fraser. Freeland then attended the weekly cabinet meeting and later attended Question Period.

Ministers on the Road: In the Toronto-area city of Vaughan, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne participated in a discussion with Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, at the 2024 Canada Automotive Summit. International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen is in the Jordan capital of Amman for the Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza conference, co-organized by the Kingdom of Jordan, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Nations,

Commons Committee Highlights: Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, representing 70,000 Inuit in Canada, appeared before the science committee on science and research in Canada’s Arctic in relation to climate change. David Vigneault, director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and other service officials appeared before the procedure and House affairs committee on a “question of privilege related to cyberattacks targeting members of Parliament.” The finance committee heard witnesses, including Peter Routledge, superintendent of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, on policy decisions and market forces that have led to increases in the cost of buying or renting a home in Canada.

Senate Committee Highlights: Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan and Ginette Brazeau, chairperson of the Canada Industrial Relations Board, were among the witnesses who were set to appear before the social-affairs committee on Bill C-58. Denise Batters, Peter Boehm and Leo Housakos were among senators set to appear before the finance committee to examine Bill C-69 to implement certain provisions of the budget.

Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress, and Lana Payne, national president of Unifor, are among the witnesses set to appear before the social-affairs committee at a 3 p.m. ET hearing on Bill C-58 to amend the Canadian Labour Code. Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson appeared before the energy committee on as part of the committee’s study of Bill C-49.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, chaired the weekly cabinet meeting and later attended Question Period.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet held a news conference at the House of Commons ahead of Question Period.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May participated in the House of Commons.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh attended Question Period.

No schedule released for Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail daily podcast, the Globe’s environment data journalist, Matt McClearn, explains how important hydroelectricity is to Canada’s energy infrastructure and looks into whether the cost of keeping hydro dams in business is justified. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

How to get airline reform on the runway

“The top complaint among air travellers in Canada has long been obvious. As former federal minister David Emerson stated in his transportation study tabled in the House of Commons in 2016: “Canadians continue to pay relatively high airfares, in part due to the lack of competition on many routes.” – The Globe and Mail Editorial Board.

Freeland’s futile capital-gains gambit to embarrass the Conservatives

“Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland appears to be attempting to embarrass Pierre Poilievre by forcing the Conservative Leader to vote against a new tax on the rich. This is wrong. Fiscal policy should not be used as a cudgel against political opponents. More important, the tax itself is unsound. The Conservatives should not hesitate to vote against it.” – John Ibbitson.

The Liberal government’s response to foreign interference is UltraBasic

“News item: WestJet introduces an UltraBasic fare, a “no frills” travel option featuring no domestic carry-ons, no changes, no refunds, no loyalty points, a pre-assigned seat at the back of the plane and boarding last. UltraBasic will allow Canadians to travel “without paying for additional services they don’t value.” Hello and welcome to Air Liberal! I hope you’re having a wonderful day. How can I make it better?” – Tony Keller.

One rejection of MDMA therapy doesn’t mean it’s entirely useless in a mental-health context

“Post-traumatic stress disorder can be a debilitating condition. There are very few effective treatments. A lot of hope has been placed in the psychedelic drug MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or molly – a treatment whose effectiveness many a PTSD sufferer has raved about. But last week, an advisory committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration soundly rejected an application to approve the first MDMA-assisted therapy.” – André Picard

