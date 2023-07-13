Hello,

Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May says the health issue that sidelined her over the last week turned out to be a stroke.

However, in an interview Thursday, she said she has suffered no lingering neurological effects and looks forward to returning to her work as party leader and British Columbia MP after a rest.

“It’s best described as a miraculous near miss,” Ms. May, 69, said from her home in the riding of Saanich–Gulf Islands, where she has been the MP since 2011.

Ms. May said that her doctor has told her she suffered bleeding into the tissues of her brain, otherwise known as a hemorrhagic stroke.

Earlier this week, Ms. May’s husband, John Kidder, said Ms. May was resting at home after she suffered a serious headache while at a high school event last week, and was taken to Saanich Peninsula Hospital on Vancouver Island for observation. She spent two-and-a-half days in hospital.

Ms. May said her doctor has since informed her that she suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke.

“He said it could have been much, much worse,” said Ms. May.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Deal in port strike - A strike by 7,400 B.C. port workers will be ending after the union and employers agreed to a four-year collective agreement drafted by a federal mediator. Story here.

Tornado in Ottawa - A tornado touched down in a suburb in the south end of Ottawa, police said Thursday, with the force saying the incident “has a large footprint.” Story here.

Premiers ask for accounting of federal clean-energy policies - Canada’s premiers are imploring the federal government to consider the cost of clean energy policies, arguing Ottawa is at risk of stifling the country’s competitiveness, sticking consumers and businesses with the bill. Story here.

Bank of Canada and key interest rate - As the Bank of Canada raises its key interest rate to 5%, the highest level in 22 years, there’s an overview here on what’s next.

Supreme Court ruling on sharing account information - The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a challenge of legislation that allows account information held by Canadian financial institutions to be shared with U.S. authorities. Story here.

AFN seeks more say in reserve policing - The Assembly of First Nations is demanding that Ottawa start giving Indigenous communities more of a say in how the federal government structures funding for police forces on reserves. Story here.

Ukrainian officer cadets to be trained at Quebec military college - The military will welcome Ukrainian officer cadets to Canada for an intensive training program developed in partnership with NATO, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. Story here.

Canada refuses to delay digital services tax - The federal government says it cannot consent to further delaying a digital services tax targeting tech giants in the absence of a clear timeline for a global multinationals taxation deal to come into effect. Story here.

Federal minister criticizes Manitoba’s ‘heartless’ landfill decision - Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller criticized Manitoba’s “heartless” announcement that it wouldn’t support a landfill search for the remains of two First Nations women – a position he said makes it “logistically impossible” for Ottawa to decide to commit to such a search this summer. Story here.

Sudanese Canadians feel abandoned by Ottawa - Many Sudanese Canadians say their loved ones remain trapped in Sudan, or in neighboring countries, while they wait for Ottawa’s promised help. The Globe spoke with five Sudanese Canadians who described a confusing program mired in bureaucracy and complicated forms. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons – The House of Commons is now on a break until Sept. 18. The Senate resumes sitting on Sept. 19.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day - Chrystia Freeland is in private meetings in Toronto.

Ministers on the road - Families Minister Karina Gould, and Natalie Jameson, Prince Edward Island’s education minister, in Iqaluit, Nunavut, were to deliver remarks as co-chairs following the meeting of federal, provincial and territorial responsible for early learning and child care. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, in Brussels, co-hosted the 7th Ministerial on Climate Action alongside the European Union and China. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, in Jakarta, Indonesia, attended the 56th foreign ministers meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, in Toronto, announced support for two Veterans’ organizations. International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, with Marci Ien, minister for women and gender equality and youth, is travelling to the United Kingdom, Rwanda and Tanzania between Wednesday and July. 23. Sport Minister Pascale St‑Onge, also responsible for the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions agency, in Notre-Dame-des-Neiges toured the marine biotechnology firm SME OrganicOcean. Also, Ms. St‑Onge, Innovation Minister François‑Philippe Champagne, and Quebec economy minister, Christopher Skeete, in Matane, Que., announced $30-million in grants so Duravit Canada can establish an automated plant to produce high-end bathroom ceramics. Filomena Tassi, minister for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, in Hamilton, announced $9-million funding for McMaster University, York University, and Western University to reduce carbon emissions at their campuses.

New lead premier - Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is now the chair of the Council of the Federation, the organization of Canada’s premiers and territorial leaders, following the council’s just-concluded summer meeting in Winnipeg. Mr. Houston succeeds Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson as council chair. Nova Scotia will host the summer meeting of Canada’s premiers on July 15-17, 2024.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling back to Canada after the NATO Leaders’ Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, having departed Thursday morning.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is off.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Thursday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Vanmala Subramaniam, The Globe’s future of work reporter, discusses “algorithm wage discrimination” and concern around protecting workers when it comes to AI. The Decibel is here.

PUBLIC OPINION

Defunding the CBC - Although the government funding of private newsrooms is unpopular among Canadians, half - 47 per cent - disagree that the federal government should completely defund CBC, according to new research here by the Angus Reid Institute.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on a memo to Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow: Don’t forget about Toronto’s other property tax: “Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, who took office Wednesday, says she is willing to increase property taxes to fund city services. Running a city isn’t free, and there’s plenty of evidence Toronto has become threadbare, even run down. But for all the talk of the city having one of the lowest property-tax rates in the region – which is true – the picture is complicated by the land-transfer tax.”

David Parkinson (The Globe and Mail) on the Bank of Canada being cautiously pessimistic about inflation: “The Bank of Canada views its inflation-fighting monetary-policy glass as half-empty. It seems determined to fill it with interest-rate increases. The central bank’s statement accompanying Wednesday’s quarter-percentage-point hike in its policy rate was a distinctly pessimistic document. Despite encouraging evidence in much of the economic data since the previous rate hike, in June – easing inflation, slowing economic growth, slowing wage growth, softening business and consumer expectations – the bank seems determined to point out the clouds surrounding every bit of blue sky.”

Steve Ambler and Jeremy Kronick (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hike may be one too many: “On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada increased its policy rate to 5 per cent, a level not seen since March, 2001. Citing continuing tightness in labour markets and still-firm consumer spending, the bank reasoned there is still excess demand in Canada’s economy, and that Wednesday’s rate hike was necessary to continue to bring activity in line with productive potential. But if that adjustment is already happening, this hike may turn out to be one too many.”

