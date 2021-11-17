Hello,

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is defending a move to kick Denise Batters out of the Conservative caucus after the senator organized a petition calling for a review of his leadership – and he is not ruling out similar measures against other critics.

As he entered a meeting Wednesday of Conservative MPs and senators, Mr. O’Toole said his caucus is focused on the economy, the “corrupt and cover-up-prone” Liberal government and a professional approach to dealing with the pandemic.

“Anyone who is not on that page, who’s not putting the team and the country first, will not be part of this team,” Mr. O’Toole told journalists.

Mr. O’Toole said it was a difficult decision, but added, “really, she made it for herself.”

Ms. Batters launched a petition on Monday that called on party members to support a review of Mr. O’Toole’s leadership within the next six months. The senator had said many Conservatives were unhappy with Mr. O’Toole’s lack of clarity on key issues and said he is perceived as untrustworthy.

As the dissent against Mr. O’Toole ratchets up, so too is a growing frustration among his supporters. A majority of the Conservative caucus has organized to oust MPs who are working against the leader instead of against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a Conservative source said.

More here from parliamentary reporter Marieke Walsh, deputy Ottawa bureau chief Bill Curry, parliamentary reporter Janice Dickson, and me.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

BRITISH COLUMBIA FLOODS:

TRADE CORRIDORS THREATENED - Floods and mudslides in British Columbia have damaged or destroyed large sections of highways and railway tracks near Vancouver, severing crucial trade corridors as bottlenecks worsen at Canada’s largest port. Story here.

TRUDEAU UPDATE - While in Washington, D.C., for talks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provided an update today of the federal response to the B.C. situation. Video here from Global News.

LEARN MORE - Globe and Mail Explainer - First fire, now floods: Why B.C. is trapped in a world of climate extremes

TUNE IN - On The Globe and Mail’s daily podcast The Decibel, Globe environment reporter Kathryn Blaze Baum explains what caused the rainstorm that wreaked havoc on B.C., and how this summer’s wildfires and heat dome are related. Listen here.

IN OTTAWA - Abbotsford MP Ed Fast tweets here about a meeting he and three other Conservative MPs had today on Parliament Hill with Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair on the “flooding catastrophe” in British Columbia. Earlier today, Mr. Blair tweeted that the federal government has approved the deployment of Canadian Forces air support personnel to assist with evacuation efforts, support for supply-chain routes and the protection of residents against floods and landslides. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, entering a caucus meeting, said he had just returned to Ottawa after several days in B.C., and said his thoughts are with the families and communities dealing with the flooding. “It was horrific. I got to see that firsthand,” he told journalists.

B.C. PREMIER - B.C. Premier John Horgan will be appearing today at a news conference on the situation in B.C. This comes as the Premier has been facing health challenges. Daily Hive reports here on how the Premier has been juggling cancer treatment and his job.

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU IN WASHINGTON:

EXPECTED TRUDEAU ANNOUNCEMENT - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce, during his ongoing visit to Washington, that the Canadian government is going drop the costly PCR COVID-19 test for Canadians returning to Canada from trips lasting less than 72 hours, sources say. Story here.

TRUDEAU’S MESSAGE FOR BIDEN - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold an in-person meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday in which he will push back against rising U.S. protectionism, as three of North America’s largest business organizations urge greater international trade co-operation on the continent. Story here.

MEXICAN AGENDA - As Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador prepares for the first North American leaders’ summit since 2016, economic integration, migration and public health will be high on the agenda. But the inward-looking, populist leader is expected to be the outlier, a politician whose sympathies lie more with Latin American leftists than with the cosmopolitan leaders of Canada and the United States. Story here.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on whether the U.S. will think of North America again: “The thing is, while Canadian business thinks there’s a compelling argument for more North American co-operation and integration, the U.S. can think of itself as bloc enough to compete with the rest of the world. So far, there isn’t much sign that Mr. Biden has given much thought to regional co-operation, or that there is still room in U.S. politics for a North American idea.”

OTHER HEADLINES:

FORD RULES OUT ‘BAD DEAL’ ON CHILD CARE - Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will negotiate with Ottawa on a $10-a-day child-care agreement, but won’t strike a “bad deal” that leaves the province on the hook for billions.

MILLER WARNS OF `CRITICAL JUNCTION’ - Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller says all parties are at a “critical junction” in the discussions toward a resolution on the blockade set up at the Coastal GasLink natural-gas pipeline in British Columbia.

$180M BILL FOR IQUALIT WATER CRISIS: SINGH - Ottawa needs to provide $180-million to help address the water crisis in Iqaluit, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says. Story here.

ENBRIDGE SCORES LINE 5 VICTORY - Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. scored a key victory in the Line 5 dispute Tuesday as a judge in Michigan rejected the state attorney-general’s bid to get the dispute over the cross-border pipeline kicked out of federal court.

BLOOD DONATION REFORM COMING - An end to the ban on gay and bisexual men from donating blood – promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau back in 2015 – is set to be recommended within weeks in favour of new screening criteria based on sexual history and behaviour.

WANTED: GREEN PARTY INTERIM LEADER - The Green Party is looking for an interim leader to take the helm before a fresh leadership election among its members. And both the party’s former leader and former interim leader want ex-MP Paul Manly to take on the role. Story here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

After private meetings in Ottawa, the Prime Minister departed for Washington, D.C., arriving at Andrews Air Force Base. The Prime Minister participated in a question-and-answer session moderated by the Wilson Center (livestreamed here). Later, the Prime Minister was scheduled to meet with Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, as well as the majority and minority leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate. This evening, the Prime Minister is to attend the Canadian American Business Council’s 27th annual State of the Relationship Gala.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole attended a caucus meeting in Ottawa.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh attended the Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated AGM with the MP for Nunavut, Lori Idlout. Later, he was scheduled to speak with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, and B.C. Premier John Horgan.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the federal Conservatives at the crossroads: “Ms. Batters and others like her in the Conservative Party are not going to go away because fellow members plead with them not to cause an ill-timed distraction. A better response might be to call their bluff and hold a leadership review sooner rather than later. Mr. O’Toole could outline his direction for the party and, if the support is there, come away with a strengthened mandate and greater unity. Or not. One way or the other, voters would have a clearer picture of where the party best situated to one day defeat the Liberals actually stands on important issues.”

Glenn McGillivray (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how B.C. storms are not the new normal: “Often during a flood event, one community is impacted, making it easier for authorities to direct resources toward that one area. With this event, however, the list of communities hit is long: Merritt, Hope, Mission, Golden, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Princeton and others. Just weeks ago, B.C. was faced with the uncharacteristic challenge of having to deal with multiple, simultaneous fire events at the wildland-urban interface. Now, it uncharacteristically has to deal with multiple flooding events at once. It’s challenging enough to deal with one event in one place at one time. But these are exactly the kinds of greater challenges a warmer climate that is sometimes drier, sometimes wetter, will bring.”

Colin Robertson (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how climate change is an increasing global security threat and Canada can help: “Climate change isn’t just an environmental issue – it’s also a national security threat. Canada has offered to create a NATO centre of excellence on climate and security, which the alliance should move on with alacrity. Describing climate change as “one of the defining challenges of our times,” NATO leaders at their June summit endorsed a Climate Change and Security Action Plan. It aimed to incorporate climate change considerations into defence planning, training and exercises, disaster response, and its procurement practices.”

Ray Critch (CBC) on what they don’t tell you when you’re planning to run for elected office: “This campaign was the most emotionally demanding experience in my life. The reality is, while you’re in it, as the candidate or as a campaign manager, it becomes your world. There is no waking moment when you’re not working. Even while walking my dog in the morning – one of my few moments of solitude – I was still writing or rewriting speeches, lines, answers or talking points in my head. When I got home at the end of the day, I’d sit and write out contact cards while listening to my wife tell me about her day. It’s hard on families. My wife was my fiancée at the start of the campaign, and by some miracle we managed to pull off a beautiful wedding three days before the election. The 36 hours I took off to get married were a lovely oasis, but I know that the preparations were extra hard on her because of how much else I had to get done.”

Rupa Subramanya (The National Post) on the argument for expediting a Conservative leadership review: “The question that Conservatives have to ask themselves is: if in your heart of hearts you don’t believe O’Toole can win the next election, do you really want to wait until 2023 for the scheduled leadership review? That will leave two years or less for a new leader to make their mark, and knowing Trudeau, he’ll call an election just after a new leader has been picked and is still finding his or her feet. And if you don’t believe O’Toole can be a winner, would you not want a leadership review now so that a new leader is primed and battle-ready to square off against the Liberals in the next election?”

