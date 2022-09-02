Hello,

Erin O’Toole will make a video appearance at next week’s announcement of who will next lead the federal Conservative Party as part of a tribute, despite being ousted as leader by the caucus.

Party president Robert Batherson confirmed the plan on Friday. He said Mr. O’Toole has a previous commitment ruling out his attendance in-person at the Sept. 10 leadership event, but the MP for the Toronto-area riding of Durham has agreed to deliver video remarks to the proceedings in Ottawa.

“We’re very happy he is participating in this manner,” said Mr. Batherson. “It seemed appropriate to say thank you to Mr. O’Toole for his time as leader.”

The party president also noted there will also be a tribute to Manitoba MP Candice Bergen, who has served as the interim party leader since Mr. O’Toole left the post, and who will be attending the gathering in Ottawa.

“Obviously, anybody who has served as leader of our party, leader of the Official Opposition, deserves our thanks as a party.”

Mr. O’Toole was elected leader in 2020 and led the party into the 2021 election where the Conservatives won the popular vote, but failed to win government. Tensions in caucus led a majority to vote for his removal as leader in February.

There is no appearance expected by former prime minister Stephen Harper, who previously endorsed Mr. Poilievre for the leadership.

“Mr. Harper announced his support for one of the five leadership candidates in July and so, in terms of organizing the program, we wanted to be careful to make sure that it didn’t appear we were leaning one way or another in favour of any of the five candidates,” he said.

The party president noted that Mr. Harper didn’t speak at either the 2017 leadership announcement or the announcement in 2020 at which Mr. O’Toole was elected.

“We’re always, always open and excited to have a former prime minister, the former leader play a role when the circumstances are right.”

Former federal cabinet minister Peter MacKay, who co-founded the current iteration of the Conservative party and ran for the leadership in 2020, will also speak to the gathering.

Conservatives are about to elect one of five candidates as the party leader. The candidates are Ontario MPs Scott Aitchison, Leslyn Lewis, and Pierre Poilievre, seen as the front-runner in the race, as well as Roman Baber, a former member of the Ontario legislature, and former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

The party reported earlier in the week that more than half of the 678,000 ballots it sent out to members have been returned.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter sign-up page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

The politics newsletter will be back on Sept. 6. Have a great holiday weekend.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

UPDATED COVID-19 VACCINE APPROVED -Health Canada has approved an updated version of Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron variant, making it the first “bivalent” COVID-19 vaccine cleared for use in this country. Story here.

BANK OF CANADA RATE HIKE EXPECTED NEXT WEEK – Inflation appears to have peaked but it’s still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Story here.

CONCERNS ABOUT STUDENT VISA PROCESSING – Canada’s struggle to process international student visas in time for the start of fall classes jeopardizes a key pathway for potential new immigrants, universities are warning. Story here.

QUEBEC ELECTION – The Coalition Avenir Quebec is admitting that all Quebeckers are not going to have access to a family doctor. Story here.

ALBERTA LIEUTENANT-GOVERNOR EXPRESSES RESERVATIONS ABOUT PROPOSED LAW – Salma Lakhani says it’s not a done deal that she would automatically sign off on a proposal from a United Conservative Party leadership candidate to pass a bill aimed at ignoring federal laws and court rulings. Story here.

ENVIRONMENT MINISTER REJECTS ATLANTIC PITCH ON CARBON PRICING – The federal environment minister this week rejected a request from the premiers of Atlantic Canada for an extension to the deadline to submit their plans to tackle carbon emissions. Story here. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused some politicians Thursday of being dishonest about the effects of the federal government’s carbon tax. Story here from CTV.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RACE

CAMPAIGN TRAIL – Scott Aitchison is campaigning virtually. Jean Charest is in Montreal. Leslyn Lewis is in Mississauga and Oakville. Pierre Poilievre is in Ottawa. There’s no word on the campaign itinerary of Roman Baber.

THIS AND THAT

COMMONS NOT SITTING – The House of Commons is not sitting again until Sept. 19. The Senate is to resume sitting on Sept. 20.

POLICE CHIEFS AND THE HARASSMENT OF JOURNALISTS – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino would be talking, that day, to police about the harassment of journalists. The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, which was in on Thursday’s discussion responded Friday with a statement on the proceedings. “Recent years have seen increased efforts on the part of police services across Canada to facilitate the identification, reporting and prosecution of hate crimes,” said a statement issued by the association’s communications director, Natalie Wright. “We welcome the opportunity to work with the federal government to find solutions to help prevent such crimes where possible, and appropriately reprimand those who commit them.”

FREELAND IN TORONTO – In Toronto, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland held private meetings and participated in a virtual meeting of the Group of Seven Finance Ministers.

FRASER IN LISMORE, N.S.- Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, on behalf of Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray, made an Atlantic Fisheries Fund Announcement.

GUILBEAULT IN VANCOUVER – Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, in Vancouver, made an announcement on new funding for conversation initiatives across Canada.

THE DECIBEL

New episodes of The Decibel are not being published on Fridays for the months of July and August. You can check previous episodes here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

In Halton Region in Ontario, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with parents to talk about his government’s affordability agenda, planted a tree with local youth to highlight his government’s environmental agenda, and was scheduled to participate in a Labour Day barbecue.

LEADERS

No schedules released for party leaders.

OPINION

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the coming confrontation over government intervention in the media: “So Prime Minister Poilievre would be right to sweep away, or at least drastically curtail, the lot – not only the latest intrusions, but also the ancien régime: end Cancon rules, shut down the CRTC, and take both public and private media organizations off the subsidy hookah. This need not be seen in punitive terms. Among the biggest beneficiaries of moving the CBC off its current diet of subsidy-plus-advertising and onto viewer-pay would be the CBC itself; liberated from serving either its political or corporate masters, it could at last devote itself to serving its audience.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on whether the federal government will open the door to at-risk Uyghurs: “This autumn, the House of Commons will debate a motion from Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi calling on the federal government to accept 10,000 Uyghur refugees who have fled China but are at risk of being deported back, where they would face severe persecution. That motion achieved greater urgency with the arrival of a United Nations report on Wednesday that states the Chinese government may be guilty of crimes against humanity in its treatment of Uyghurs and other minorities. The question is whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals government will act to protect Uyghurs at risk. On Thursday, the government was sending mixed signals.”

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on how Elizabeth May’s Green Party leadership is the paper straw of Canadian politics: “The big challenge facing the Green Party of 2022 is that its niche is no longer its own. Climate change is a significant and growing component of each other major party’s platform already, meaning that the Green Party has to offer something truly unique to draw support away from them. Perhaps Ms. May and her prospective co-leader, Mr. Pedneault, have those big, bold and new ideas at the ready, but so much of politics is perception, and the perception of a party returning to its former and once-defining leader is that it’s stuck and out of ideas. A party cannot grow if it’s seen as moving backward.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.