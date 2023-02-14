Hello,

The federal Ethics Commissioner is stepping down later this month due to persistent health issues, ending a five-year run in the post.

Mario Dion announced his exit in a statement issued on Tuesday. There are two years left in his seven-year term.

Tuesday’s announcement came soon after he issued a report in which he found that Liberal MP Greg Fergus breached the Conflict of Interest Act by writing a letter to Canada’s broadcast regulator to support a television channel’s application for mandatory carriage. Story here.

“The role of Commissioner is a fitting one from which to retire after 43 years of public service. Regrettably, I cannot continue to discharge the responsibilities of the position because of persistent health issues,” Mr. Dion said in his statement.

In 2019, Mr. Dion took a leave of absence over “medical reasons.”

He said he will leave on Feb. 21.

“It is my hope that I have contributed in some measure to transparency and accountability in support of Canadian democracy,” Mr. Dion said in his statement.

“Those in public office have a sacred duty to always act in the interest of the public they serve. I commend regulatees for taking their obligations under the conflict of interest regimes seriously and working with the Office to achieve and maintain compliance.”

Mr. Dion’s time in the post included assessments of the conduct of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former finance Bill Morneau and others. His reports are here.

Mr. Dion began his work in the post in 2018 after a career that included posts at the Justice Department, the Privy Council Office and the National Parole Board where he was chairperson. Prior to his appointment as ethics commissioner, he was chairperson of the Immigration and Refugee Board.

In a statement, Melanie Rushworth, the communications director for the ethics commissioner, said Mr. Dion advised the Privy Council late last year of the need to retire for medical reasons.

She said that she could not comment on files that will be left open with Mr. Dion’s departure.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

TORIES CLARIFY BILL 21 OPPOSITION - The federal Conservatives are trying to reassure the World Sikh Organization of Canada that the party remains opposed to Quebec’s secularism law after its MPs voted in support of a provision the province used to make it into law. Story here.

ABUSE, THREATS PROMPT END TO COMMENTS ON GOVERNOR-GENERAL SOCIAL-MEDIA ACCOUNTS - The office of Canada’s Governor-General says it is turning off comments on all of its social media accounts due to an influx of abusive comments and “violent threats.” Story here from CBC.

INCREASED DETECTION FINDING MYSTERY OBJECTS - The discovery of a string of mysterious airborne objects over Canada and the United States in recent days is partly the result of increased detection capabilities that NORAD put in place after the appearance of a Chinese high-altitude spy balloon last month, the White House says. Story here.

TORONTO MAYOR’S OFFICE DENIES POLLING PUBLIC FOR TORY SUPPORT - The Office of the Mayor has denied polling Toronto residents on whether John Tory should resign and whether the public would support him in a 2023 mayoral byelection. Story here from CTV. Also, Mr. Tory won’t resign his post until the city budget is finalized, leaving unclear how long he will remain at city hall after admitting an affair with a subordinate and saying he would saying he would step down. Story here. Meanwhile, there’s a TVO history here of Toronto mayoral resignations.

POSSIBLE OTTAWA `CONVOY ACTIVITY’ PROMPTS PARKING RESTRICTIONS - The city of Ottawa says parking will be restricted downtown Tuesday because of possible “convoy activity” on the anniversary of the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act. Story here from CTV.

TURPEL-LAFOND LOSES DEGREE - The University of Regina says it has rescinded the honorary doctor of laws degree it awarded to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond in 2003 as she faces questions about her Indigenous heritage. Story here.

TORIES BACK BQ ON NOTWITHSTANDING VOTE - Conservatives sided with the Bloc Québécois in voting for the right to provinces to pre-emptively use the notwithstanding clause. Story here from the National Post.

MPS CALL GROCERY STORE BOSSES ON PRICES - Members of Parliament have summoned the heads of Canada’s largest grocery store chains to testify about rising grocery prices. Story here.

DEBT COLLECTORS DEPLOYED TO DEAL WITH MAROUF - The federal Heritage Department has hired debt collectors to get back $122,661 it paid an advocacy body employing Laith Marouf, an anti-racism consultant who posted derogatory tweets about “Jewish White Supremacists,” francophones and Black and Indigenous public figures. Story here.

NENSHI URGES POLITICIANS TO SUPPORT ELGHAWABY - Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi, during a Senate hearing, urged politicians to back Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s first special representative on combating Islamophobia. Story here from CBC.

PREMIERS ACCEPT FEDERAL HEALTH OFFER - Premiers agreed on Monday to accept a federal offer that will add $46-billion in new health care funding over 10 years even though it falls far short of what they say they need. Story here.

MOUNTIES FACE SUIT OVER PIPELINE DETENTION - A photojournalist and The Narwhal media outlet are suing the RCMP over her arrest and detention while covering the Wet’suwet’en pipeline standoff in 2021. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Feb.14, accessible here.

JOLY IN KYIV - Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has travelled to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, a trip confirmed here on Mr. Zelenskyy’s official web site..

MINISTERS ON THE ROAD -International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, in Richmond, B.C., provided details on two projects to be delivered by the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

CABINET VALENTINES, ACCORDING TO REMPEL GARNER - Federal Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner has come up with possible Valentine’s Day cards from various federal cabinet ministers. As a result, we get an Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault card with the slogan, “Be Mine. No Impact Assessment Required.” There’s also, from Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, “I Deficit-ly Choose you Over Disney+” - a reference to remarks Ms. Freeland made about cutting costs by giving up the streaming channel. (There’s a story here from Global News.) The rest are here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Mississaugua, held private meetings and, with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, attended the funeral of for Mississaugua mayor Hazel McCallion. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also attended. Mr. Trudeau also delivered remarks. Later, in Ottawa, Mr. Trudeau chaired the cabinet meeting and spoke with New Zealand’s new prime minister, Chris Hipkins.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh met with representatives of the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, and later took media questions before attending Question Period.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On Tuesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, senior parliamentary reporter, Steven Chase talks about the recent takedown of four flying objects over North America by U.S. fighter jets in the span of nine days. The situation has both Canada and the U.S. on high alert with speculation of Chinese spying. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

McCALLION FUNERAL - Hazel McCallion, a political powerhouse and the longtime former mayor of Mississauga, Ont., is being remembered at a state funeral on Tuesday. Story here.

PUBLIC OPINION

HEALTH CARE TOPS CONCERN - A new Nanos Research poll has found the importance of health care as a top national concern is up five points in four weeks. Details here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how developers at Doug Ford’s daughter’s wedding only deepen the mystery over his Greenbelt decision: “For a premier who once billed himself as the head of Ontario’s “first ever Government for the People,” Doug Ford has some rather kingly instincts. How else do you describe a premier whose sprawling Etobicoke home was opened last August to Progressive Conservative courtiers bearing coin of the realm to help ease the financial burden of his daughter’s impending betrothal? It’s like something out of a distant era, when princelings bearing gifts and flattery rode gilded carriages to Versailles Palace in France at the summons of that other well known man of the people, Louis XIV. Some of the invitees who attended were land developers.”

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on how Ottawa is not coming for your personal health data: “Cue premiers Scott Moe of Saskatchewan and Danielle Smith of Alberta, and their vow to fight the “digital ID.” In recent days, both Western premiers have warned ominously that the health deal could lead to the creation of a “digital identification” for each Canadian, and vowed they will not share any of their citizens’ “private health information” with the federal government. These concerns, apparently, stem from some fairly innocuous wording in the federal offer to the provinces – a commitment to “modernizing the health care system with standardized information and digital tools.” But let’s be clear: Increases in the Canada Health Transfer are not contingent on some nefarious “digital ID.” Nor will Canadians’ personal health information be shared with politicians, bureaucrats or the public.”

Susan Colbourn, Simon Miles and Timothy Andrews Sayle (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada’s leaders know the value of applied history so why won’t they set it free?: “The past can tell us a great deal about the present – and it can inform how we prepare for an uncertain future. But for those like Gen. Eyre who want to learn from the past to make better policy in the here and now, the history books to which we often turn – the works that can help us understand how Canada approached the world in the last half-century or more – have faced enormous obstacles. A broken system of declassification and archival access is preventing Canadian historians from researching and writing about huge swaths of their own past. But it is also stopping Canadians – and the Canadian government – from learning from that history.”

Christian Leuprecht (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how the mysterious flying objects are proof that North America is officially vulnerable: “North America is secure when we are not caught by surprise. We are best able to protect ourselves when we understand our adversaries’ capabilities and intent, and Canada and the U.S. have long done so with great success. Yet, the interception of a growing number of unidentified objects of various shapes and sizes in Canadian and U.S. airspace – some of which are believed to be of Chinese or Russian origin – shows that we are, in fact, vulnerable. And this is a game-changer.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.