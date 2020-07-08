Politics Briefing: Federal government forecasts $343.2-billion deficit this year

Hello,
The federal government is forecasting a federal deficit of $343.2-billion this year due to a sharp drop in tax revenue and massive emergency spending in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau released the figures on Wednesday as part of an economic and fiscal “snapshot.”
It is the first estimate of Ottawa’s bottom line since a December report that was released prior to the pandemic.
The big spike in deficit spending will push the federal debt through the one trillion dollar mark for the first time, up from $716.8-billion in the previous fiscal year.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, usually written by Chris Hannay. Kristy Kirkup is filling in today. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Wednesday that the outcome of an incident involving an intruder at Rideau Hall last week would have been different had the individual been a person of colour.
While speaking on Parliament Hill, Mr. Singh said the incident, when compared to others that have happened in recent weeks such as those that have resulted in the deaths of Indigenous people, serves as a reminder of how “systemic racism is real” in Canada.
Military reservist Corey Hurren now faces 22 charges for allegedly carrying weapons and making a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Mr. Hurren was arrested on July 2 about 200 metres from the Prime Minister’s front door after he allegedly rammed his pickup truck through gates at Rideau Hall and then ran with a loaded gun through the grounds toward the residence.
Meantime, Health Canada published regulations Wednesday that will prohibit vaping advertisements in public spaces where youth may be exposed to them.
The ban applies to all retail locations and online stores that sell e-cigarettes, except for adult-only establishments.
The measures are set to take effect on Aug. 7, while some point-of-sale regulations will be implemented on Sept. 6.
The federal auditor general also said Wednesday that Canada’s border agency has failed to promptly remove most of the people under orders to leave the country.
In a report tabled in Parliament, the auditor said the Canada Border Services Agency’s efforts were hindered by poor data quality and case-management issues that resulted in delays that could have been avoided in thousands of cases.
Sylvia Fuller and Yue Qian (contributed to The Globe and Mail) on why the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting Canada’s working mothers: “As the Canadian economy starts to reopen and service jobs return, there is the hope that gender gaps will shrink back to their previous state. But with care options still limited, we fear that the gap will only widen further as parents reach their breaking point.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on “another ethical car crash” for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “Nevertheless, we have it on the Prime Minister’s authority that the decision to award the contract to WE – whose revivalist gatherings for socially conscious youth have featured not only himself as a guest speaker, but his wife, his mother and his brother; which helped promote him early in his political career and which has received millions in grants and contracts since his election – had nothing to do with him or his office.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on fundamental rights: “Inspired by the bravery of the now-infamous Toronto woman who refused to wear a mask in hospital while seeking treatment for a suspected broken finger (You slay queen! But, uh, figuratively, of course) I would like to bring attention to another inconvenience that has similarly sacrificed individual freedoms at the altar of “public good.” I am, frankly, fed-up with so-called experts telling me that I cannot drive on the highway with my eyes closed. It’s enough.”
John Robson (The National Post) on the Trudeau government’s handling of its now cancelled contract with WE: “We were also told that same public service had recommended the secular saints at WE as the only folks around who could hand out money this way. Which wasn’t just a lie, it was an obvious lie. Marc Kielburger was even caught on tape boasting that, the day after announcing the spending, “the Prime Minister’s Office kindly called us and said: ‘You know that announcement we just made, would you be interested in helping us actually implement?’”
Lorne Gunter (The National Post) on the call for de-escalation before disbanding and defunding: “It is certainly time for a reset; for politicians, community representatives and police to have a respectful, calm discussion about use of force and about re-emphasizing de-escalation first, as was once the case in most Canadian police forces.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop