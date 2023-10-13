Hello,

Federal New Democrats are gathered for their first in-person convention in five years, a meeting expected to feature debate on the turmoil in the Middle East and a discussion about the party’s confidence deal with the governing Liberals.

The three-day convention in Hamilton began Friday. Jagmeet Singh, who has been party leader since 2017, will address the gathering Saturday. The agenda is here.

As of Friday, the party had released six books of resolutions for the consideration of an expected 1,200 delegates.

However, the party had not disclosed emergency resolutions submitted by party members after the Hamas attacks on Israel last week. Those are expected to be disclosed soon and could air divisions among New Democrats on the issue.

But NDP MP Matthew Green said such discussions have been a point of constant debate for the party.

“Now, more than ever, is the time for our party to demonstrate that we can have really difficult discussions on international law and human rights in a way that recognizes and respects that there will be people with different perspectives,” the Hamilton-Centre MP said in an interview.

Green said he did not see such debate as a distraction from other issues. “I don’t ever view discussion around human rights as a distraction,” he said.

He said the convention will provide MPs with helpful feedback from members on the deal between the party and the Liberals that will see the NDP prop up the government until 2025 in exchange for parliamentary co-operation and progress on key NDP policies.

He downplayed the need for Mr. Singh to deliver a knockout speech, aiming for a major impact on party fortunes. “I am not waiting for Jagmeet to have to pull a rabbit out of the hat,” he said, adding that Canadians already have a good sense of the NDP Leader.

Scheduled convention speakers include B.C. Premier David Eby, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, Marit Stiles, the leader of Ontario’s official opposition, and Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath, a former leader of Ontario’s official opposition.

The Canadian Press takes an expansive look at the convention here.

Meanwhile, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair has some thoughts on the tough decisions he says the party is facing regarding its policies on Israel.

With 25 seats in the House of Commons, the NDP ranks fourth behind the third-place Bloc Québécois, which has 32 seats.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Federal environmental law regulating projects in provinces ruled unconstitutional by Supreme Court - The federal Impact Assessment Act, which regulates natural-resource projects in the provinces, is unconstitutional, the Supreme Court said in a 5-2 ruling Friday.

Joly is in Israel - Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is visiting Israel as Ottawa’s evacuation flights have begun from Tel Aviv and the number of missing Canadians grows. Also, 475 Canadians have registered with the Department of Global Affairs as being in Gaza and the West Bank with no safe way out.

BoC’s Macklem doesn’t preclude further rate hikes - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the surge in bond yields in recent months is tightening financial conditions, but that does not preclude the possibility of more interest rate hikes from the central bank. Story here.

Date set for swearing in Manitoba’s new premier and cabinet - Manitoba’s new premier and cabinet are scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday.

Quebec announces it will nearly double university tuition fees for out-of-province students - Quebec is nearly doubling university tuition fees for out-of-province anglophone students in the government’s ongoing effort to protect the French language, it was announced Friday.

ArriveCan audit expands as Auditor-General says border agency never told her about RCMP probe - Federal Auditor-General Karen Hogan is expanding her investigation into spending on the ArriveCan app to include new allegations of misconduct reported by The Globe and Mail. She said Thursday that she is disappointed top government officials did not tell her team about a related investigation by the RCMP.

Canadian health ministers vow to shore up ranks of health care workers - Canada’s health ministers wrapped up a meeting in Prince Edward Island without announcing any new bilateral deals to unlock federal cash promised in February, but they recommitted to tackling a nationwide shortage of health care workers.

Supreme Court justices challenge Crown over statute of limitations arguments over Treaty 7 pledge - A federal government lawyer acknowledged at a Supreme Court of Canada hearing that Ottawa had acted “dishonourably” in reneging on a land promise made to a First Nation, but said the Indigenous group can only negotiate, not sue, because of time limits on filing lawsuits.

Fortin, acquitted on sex assault charge, settles lawsuit - Major-General Dany Fortin has reached an undisclosed settlement in his lawsuit involving the Canadian military’s and the federal government’s response to an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Nun charged with historical sexual assaults at residential schools - A 97-year-old nun has been criminally charged in a historical sexual-assault case connected to a notorious residential school in Northern Ontario.

Federal effort to boost child care in three provinces off to a slow start, report shows - A $30-billion federal funding initiative launched in 2021 to introduce $10-a-day child care across Canada has created a fraction of the new spaces expected in the first year of operation in three provinces that were assessed, a new report said.

THIS AND THAT

Commons and Senate on a break – The House of Commons is on a break until Monday. The Senate sits again next Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day - Chrystia Freeland, in Marrakech, Morocco, attended the G20 finance ministers meeting, capping several days of G7 finance ministers’ meetings and annual gatherings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. She then departs for Toronto.

Ministers on the Road - Treasury Board President Anita Anand delivered a keynote address to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting and convention held in Calgary. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, in Quebec City, participated in a plaque-unveiling ceremony to commemorate Olivier Le Jeune, the first documented person of African ancestry in Canada. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Justice Minister Arif Virani, in Bromont, Que., held a news conference after co-hosting a meeting of federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for justice and public safety.

Governor-General’s message to Israel - As Governor-General Mary Simon accepted the credentials of several new diplomats in Canada Friday, she took note of one member of the group, Iddo Moed. Moed arrived in Canada about a month ago but only presented his credentials Friday, a formality that allows him to communicate directly with Canadian officials. Before her remarks to the group of diplomats, Simon said that, “in the presence of the ambassador of Israel,” there were a few things she wanted to say about what was happening in Israel and the region. “The gruesome terrorist attacks committed by Hamas on Israel shocked the world in their brutality,” she said, according to a copy of her remarks. “We are horrified by what we have witnessed. … Our country supports you and stands firmly with you during this time of crisis. We condemn any and all actions motivated by hate and discrimination. And we join with people around the world in hoping for a timely and enduring restoration of peace, security and safety.”

Harper, Stillwell among inductees to disability hall of fame - Former prime minister Stephen Harper and Michelle Stilwell, a former B.C. cabinet minister, are among the inductees set to be appointed Friday to the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame. Harper is being honoured for having dedicated “significant efforts and resources towards improving the lives of people with disabilities,” according to a statement from the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons. The official ceremony is being held in Toronto. The other appointee is wheelchair basketball player Chantal Benoit. Full details are here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Private meetings in the National Capital Region.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, in Vancouver, held a news conference and was scheduled to hold an evening rally.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May attended private meetings in her Vancouver Island riding.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Hamilton for the NDP convention.

No schedule released for Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet.

THE DECIBEL

On Friday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Washington correspondent Adrian Morrow explains the geopolitical strategy of the Biden administration in response to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how it’s time to hit pause on government-regulated milk price increases: “Last week, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced he had secured ‘initial commitments’ from the country’s big grocery chains to stabilize food prices as part of the Trudeau government’s belated response to the rising cost of everything. This week, the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, which represents more than 6,900 independent and franchised food retailers, proposed a novel way of addressing at least one part of Canada’s persistent food inflation.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on whether Canada will pass the moral test of the Israel-Hamas war: “Of all the responses from world leaders to Hamas’s barbaric attack on Israel, perhaps the most striking, in its immediacy and its forcefulness, was that of Volodymyr Zelensky. Hamas terrorists were still rampaging around the Israeli countryside when the Ukrainian President took to social media, repeatedly and at length, to offer Israel his country’s condolences, its support and its solidarity – even as he and they are fighting for their own lives. Presidents and prime ministers with far less on their plates took longer to say less.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on how the RCMP investigation into Jason Kenney’s UCP leadership race continues: “This week the RCMP confirmed they have launched a criminal investigation into Ontario’s now-abandoned decision to open parts of the province’s environmentally protected Greenbelt to development, a process the provincial Auditor-General said favoured landowners with connections to Premier Doug Ford’s government. The RCMP are not saying much about the parameters of the investigation. But if Alberta has some advice to pass on to a fellow province, it’s this: Don’t hold your breath.”

Marsha Lederman (The Globe and Mail) on how Canadian Jews are heartbroken - and extremely anxious about what will come: “In addition to the not-sleeping, the endless doom-scrolling and the almost physical pain of reading about what has been done and is being done to innocent civilians in Israel and Gaza, it has been a terrible time for Canadian Jews. I know – we are free, fed and sheltered. We are safe. But we are heartbroken.”

Justin Ling (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada’s culture of secrecy on foreign threats puts our citizens at risk: “Canada needs to change how it handles cases of foreign interference. It could require more disclosure, akin to the Americans’ speaking indictments, offering the entire country a window into exactly how foreign agents operate within our borders. Ottawa could become more bellicose in laying sanctions against these rogue regimes for their activities in Canada. It could create new legal processes to make these charges easier to lay.”

