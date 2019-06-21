Politics Briefing: Fewer asylum seekers crossing into Canada this year so far

Good morning,
Anything can happen in an election campaign and any issue can become one that political leaders must have answers to. In the 2015 election, the tragedy of Alan Kurdi and the photo of the three year old lying dead on a beach forced the issue of how to help refugees fleeing Syria. As Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau personally welcomed some of the 50,000 Syrian refugees to Canada.
Since then, after U.S. President Donald Trump came into office and began a crackdown on illegal immigration in his country, the most pressing issue for refugees coming to Canada has been the tens of thousands crossing at irregular points on the Canada-U.S. border, in particular the land border along Quebec.
But the flow of those seeking asylum in Canada from the U.S. has slowed – if not to a trickle, then to a stream. New numbers from the government show 5,140 people crossed between January and May of this year, nearly half the number who crossed during the same period last year and down substantially from years previous.
“This particular issue has become a flash point,” Conservative MP Michelle Rempel told The Globe – but added it’s not an issue her party wants to make central to their campaign.
The House of Commons and Senate both rose yesterday. Senators managed to approve a number of bills last night, including contentious ones such as the environmental assessment reform and tanker ban, for which passage had been in doubt. Senators did not, however, manage to get their probe into the failed prosecution of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman off the ground. Senators will gather again briefly this afternoon for Royal Assent, in which Governor-General Julie Payette will enshrine the new legislation into law.
Steven Guilbeault, an environmental activist with a profile that would make him a star candidate for the Liberals, has made it official he wants to run with Justin Trudeau’s team this fall – even though he opposes the Trans Mountain expansion.
Remember the controversy about Canada shipping armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia? Human rights activists point out that Canada is continuing to ship these arms to the Saudis, despite the country’s human rights record.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has made a radical shuffle of his cabinet, including demotions for his Finance Minister, Education Minister and the Children and Social Services Minister, who clashed with the families of autistic children. Mr. Ford also announced yesterday the appointment of a group of four well-paid international envoys, which includes a former party president and two personal friends of his office. This morning, Mr. Ford announced he was revoking two of the four appointments.
Corporations could have dodged paying $25-billion in taxes last year, the Parliamentary Budget Officer says.
And Elections Canada has pulled their plans to have 13 social-media influencers try to convince young Canadians to vote, even after spending much of their $650,000 budget. The plans were cancelled after the agency realized internally that some of the influencers were not as politically neutral as they thought – one had even publicly encouraged Canadians to vote out Stephen Harper in 2015.
Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on the Ontario cabinet shuffle: “Most modern premiers’ offices co-ordinate policy rollouts by ministers on a schedule that looks months ahead. In this case, according to those familiar with the government’s operations, it’s more like a matter of days. Ministers’ offices rarely know what will strike the fancy of Mr. Ford’s office, or when, and announcements are so hurriedly pulled together that the government is often unable to provide details, let alone frame the policy case in advance.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the lack of ratification of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal: “Failure, though, will inject yet more uncertainty: Will Mr. Trump, in frustration, announce the termination of the existing NAFTA, severely threatening cross-border trade? Will he impose new tariffs? Will he do something nobody can predict, because, well, he’s Donald Trump?”
Fariha Naqvi-Mohamed (Montreal Gazette) on Quebec’s new religious-symbols law: “As a Quebec-born, fiercely proud Canadian woman, bilingual, educated and well integrated, I never considered myself as an ‘other.’ I had little reason to. After all, I grew up playing hockey with the boys on my street and regard poutine as a stand-alone food group. Despite this, all the things that have filled my heart with pride at being a Quebecer now seem to have escaped my spirit, as though there was a tiny hole in my giant heart-shaped balloon of Quebec pride.”
Andrew MacDougall (Maclean’s) on the climate policies of the Liberals and Conservatives: “Scheer has clearly made the calculation that doing even less than Trudeau is good enough for his immediate electoral purposes, if not the planet’s long-term prospects, as voters’ claims to be concerned about climate change have historically outstripped their desire to act, a worldview boosted this week by the release of yet another study showing Canadians still aren’t willing to put their wallets behind their words when it comes to the environment. Is the Conservative strategy cynical? Yes. Is it smart? We’ll see.”
Elizabeth Renzetti (The Globe and Mail) on stalking: “Technology is the frightening new frontier for women experiencing abuse and stalking (which falls under the legal designation of ‘criminal harassment’ in Canada). Domestic violence has always centred on the abuser’s need for control, and the wired world offers a whole new set of opportunities to exert that dominance, whether through internet-connected appliances in the home or monitoring devices installed on phones. As always, technology is moving faster than the law possibly can, putting women’s lives in danger.”
