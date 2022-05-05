Hello,

The candidates seeking the leadership of the federal Conservative party will have their first debate on Thursday night.

For weeks, some candidates have been sniping at each other from a distance as they travelled Canada seeking support in the leadership race that ends Sept. 10 when the party announces the successor to Erin O’Toole. Story here.

But five of six will be together, on stage in Ottawa during the debate hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network as part of their annual conference.

The 90-minute event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on CPAC, and streamed on the Facebook page of the Canada Strong and Free Network, which was founded by Preston Manning, former leader of the Reform Party of Canada, to promote conservative ideals.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is not participating in Thursday’s debate because his campaign says he is too busy out on the campaign trail, seeking new members ahead of a June. 3 cutoff for recruiting the new Conservatives.

But Ontario MP’s Scott Aitchison, Leslyn Lewis and Pierre Poilievre will be present along with former Quebec premier Jean Charest, and Roman Baber, who has been an independent member of the Ontario legislature.

Although the candidates participated in a forum last weekend in Burlington organized by Toronto-area Conservative electoral district associations, they did not actually debate each other. Instead, they delivered six-minute speeches, touching on key themes of their campaigns.

Beyond this first debate, there are two looming party debates, one in Edmonton on May 11 and another in Montreal on May 25. Mr. Brown is participating in both.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

INDIGENOUS WOMEN MAKE UP HALF OF FEMALE POPULATION IN FEDERAL PRISONS - Indigenous women now account for half of the female population in federal penitentiaries, a state of affairs Canada’s prison ombudsman calls “shocking and shameful.” Story here.

TRUDEAU VOWS TO PROTECT ABORTION RIGHTS AS PREMIERS SPEAK TO ISSUE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is again vowing to protect abortion rights in Canada. Story here. Meanwhile, in Quebec, Premier François Legault said all MNAs in his Coalition Avenir Québec government, as well as all party candidates in the fall election, support abortion rights. Story here. And Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is pledging to maintain abortion access in the province, while the other three main parties say they would expand it. Story here.

SURVEILLANCE PLANE WAS NOT SPYING ON PROTESTERS: TRUDEAU - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a surveillance plane circling Canada’s capital during the convoy protests was merely a military training operation and not spying on those blockading Ottawa’s downtown core. Story here.

HATEFUL RHETORIC NORMALIZED: CSIS HEAD - The head of Canada’s spy agency says the hateful rhetoric associated with ideologically motivated extremism is becoming “normalized” and is seeping into the mainstream. Story here.

CHALLENGES IN RCMP PROGRESS ON RECONCILIATION - An evaluation of the RCMP’s progress on reconciliation found challenges that include a need for more Indigenous employees across the organization and a decline in Indigenous enrolment at the force’s training academy in Regina. Story here.

ONTARIO ELECTION - A controversial GTA highway project was at the centre of the Ontario election campaign Wednesday as leaders hit the road on the first day. Story here. Meanwhile, the Ontario NDP is promising free or low-cost dental care for all low- and middle-income families if elected next month - Story here -and the Ontario Liberals are promising to cap class sizes at 20 students for every grade across the province, if elected - Story here.

ARCHBISHOP’S VISIT MISSED OPPORTUNITY: SINCLAIR - The former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission says the Archbishop of Canterbury’s recent visit to Canada was a missed opportunity for the Anglican Church to have a greater influence on reconciliation. Story here from CBC.

TRUDEAU, ACCUSED OF SWEARING IN HOUSE, EVOKES FATHER’S COMMENT IN RESPONSE - Conservative MPs are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons this week. Story here. Mr. Trudeau responded here to the situation, with a query that echoed a response by his father, Pierre, as prime minister here to a similar situation. (Thanks to @iamSas )

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RACE

ETIENNE CHALLENGES DISQUALIFICATION FROM TORY LEADERSHIP RACE - Joel Etienne is demanding an appeal to the Conservative party’s decision to disqualify him from the leadership race, saying the party accepted the money he raised but left him off the ballot. Story here from Global News.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, May 5, accessible here.

16-YEAR-OLD VOTERS? - New Democrat Taylor Bachrach (Skeena-Bulkley Valley) has introduced Bill C-210 to lower Canada’s legal voting age to 16. Story here. Here are some comments from MPs on Wednesday night during debate on the bill in the Commons.

Mr. Bachrach - “The bill presents a chance to bring a new set of voices into our electoral system, into our democratic conversation: those of 16-and 17-year-old Canadians. It is just as Canada did for women in 1918, Asian Canadians in 1948, iIndigenous people in 1960 and 18-,19- and 20-year-olds in 1970.”

Tom Kmiec (Conservative - Calgary Shepard) - “Then I wonder about a basic question on access to high schools. Should members of Parliament and candidates choosing to run for public office ensure that we have equal access to high schools to campaign there? Is that something we want? Is that a place where we want to be able to campaign? How would that work?”

Kevin Lamoureux (Liberal - Winnipeg North) - “Madam Speaker, there are many ways we can approach this, and I appreciate the fact that the member has brought forward a bill that allows for some discussion, at least for a couple of hours here in the House of Commons. However, my challenge to young people, whatever their age, is to get engaged. My challenge to parliamentarians who know these young people is to get them engaged.”

Alain Therrien (BQ-La Prairie) - “It is important to understand that the ultimate goal is to allow 16- to-18 year-olds to vote. Someone once said that you do not need to be old to be wise. I think it was Xavier Dolan, but I am not sure. It means that a person can be very bright even at 16 or sometimes younger. I have met people in that age group who were really into the news, who read the newspaper and so on. I think it is an interesting idea, and I think something could potentially be done with it.”

THE DECIBEL

On Thursday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Martha Paynter - the author of Abortion to Abolition: Reproductive Health and Justice in Canada, and a registered nurse working in Nova Scotia - talks about changes to abortions in Canada and what barriers still remain. Her comments come amidst news the U.S. Supreme Court has drafted a ruling that would reverse Roe v. Wade, effectively ending safe and legal abortion in some states. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

The Prime Minister held private meetings, chaired a cabinet meeting and was scheduled to speak with Yoon Suk-yeol., the president-elect of South Korea.

LEADERS

No schedules released for party leaders.

TRIBUTE

Former House of Commons speaker John Bosley has died, aged 74. The Progressive Conservative MP for Don Valley West from 1979 to 1993, was speaker from1984 to 1986. He died on April. 28. MPs paid tribute to Mr. Bosley on Wednesday, with Bloc Quebecois MP Louis Plamondon recalling his time in the Commons with him. “He presided over the House for two tumultuous years before resigning. I remember the speech he gave on that occasion, lamenting the indiscipline in the House,” said Mr. Plamondon. “He feared that this indiscipline would erode public respect for the institution. Looking back, it may be worth asking if his message should be heeded today.” There’s an obituary here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on why buck-a-rode politics is good politics - and terrible policy, but still better than what Doug Ford is pitching: “Voting day is less than a month away, which presents two major challenges for the Liberals. Many people don’t know there’s an election; most have no idea who the Liberal leader is. (Answer: Steven Del Duca.) The Grits have to get noticed, and they haven’t much time. So the party opened this week with buck-a-ride. Fares on each of the province’s municipal transit systems, plus GO Transit and Ontario Northland, would be cut to $1, until 2024. It may be good marketing – a tight phrase, a catchy slogan, plus mockery of “buck-a-beer,” one of Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford’s memorable gimmicks from the last election. (Which he never delivered on). Thing is, it’s a flawed policy.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on why Canada isn’t vulnerable to the same forces that imperil abortion access: “The Canadian commentariat enjoys dabbling in culture-war porn. Some terrible thing is happening in the United States. It could happen here, too! No, it can’t. First, Canada has no South. The struggles over women’s rights, over gun rights, over the rights of racial and sexual and gender minorities – they are all tainted by the legacy of the Southern determination to preserve slavery and then Jim Crow, as well as the Northern determination to end them. You could add a hundred qualifications and exceptions to the statement that would all be valid, but the core truth still holds.”

Tanya Talaga (The Globe and Mail) on how women’s rights are under attack but that that was always the case for Indigenous women in the U.S. and Canada: “Indigenous women on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border have long been fighting for truly equal reproductive rights and bodily self-determination. So we should know that even as a woman’s ability to choose what she wants to do with her body threatens to be revoked in the U.S., injustices continue – including in Canada, where a paternalistic health system that has treated Indigenous women as inferior, and commits forced sterilization of them even now, continues apace.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how the Bank of Canada has a credibility problem and it’s not all Pierre Poilievre’s fault: “Contrary to the assertions of Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre, the central bank’s government bond buying did not technically constitute “printing money.” But nor did QE amount to a simple accounting entry, as some of the bank’s apologists claim. By hogging the market for federal bonds, the bank ensured Ottawa could borrow cheaply and effortlessly. Without QE, the federal government would have faced higher borrowing costs and might even have found itself unable to find buyers for its mountains of new debt.”

Joanna Erdman (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on why Canada’s abortion right endures: “But abortion rights in Canada are rooted in a different legal structure. Canada has no abortion law, no statute that regulates acts taken with intent to end a pregnancy. This means Canada has no criminal code provisions on abortion (a fact that Justice Alito noted in his opinion). In 1988, the Supreme Court of Canada struck down our criminal abortion restrictions in the case of R v. Morgentaler – effectively our version of Roe v. Wade. Yet, unlike its U.S. counterpart, Canada’s Supreme Court did not suggest any elaborate rules of legislative action. Abortion rights were all that remained. Although Roe is cited by the Canadian court in R. v. Morgentaler, our abortion rights are cut from a different cloth.”

Don Braid (The Calgary Herald) on Rachel Notley taking on Alberta Premier Jason Kenney over women’s right to choose: “Kenney’s personal anti-abortion belief is well known. It has to be said that he hasn’t acted against abortion service while premier. But Kenney is facing his leadership review with results coming May 18. Even now ballots are being mailed. He has an obvious stake in keeping the issue on low simmer with UCP members who will decide his fate. So do the federal Conservatives as they head for yet another leadership choice in September. They, too, claim that raising the American example in Canada is a meaningless provocation. It is not.”

