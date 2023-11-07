Hello,

A group of Canadians have been able to leave Gaza and cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, says Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

In a video posted on the social-media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Joly said today that a group of Canadians were able to evacuate out of Gaza and were met by Canadian diplomats on the Egyptian side of the border.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed that a first group of approximately 20 to 25 Canadians have crossed the Rafah border into Egypt.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was very good news that Canadians had exited Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

“But there are hundreds to get out, so we are going to continue to work day and night until all Canadians and their families are out of Gaza. This is a priority for this government,” Trudeau told journalists as he arrived today at the House of Commons for Question Period.

BREAKING - The Canada Border Services Agency is suspending all agency contracts with three IT staffing companies that are the subject of contracting misconduct complaints. Agency president Erin O’Gorman announced the decision in a letter to the government operations committee, which is currently studying allegations of misconduct related to the three companies and their contract work with the CBSA. The committee approved an expanded study after the allegations were first reported by The Globe and Mail on Oct. 4. Full story here.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Ottawa paid nearly $670,000 for KPMG’s advice on cutting consultant costs - The Department of Natural Resources said this work involved developing “recommendations that could be considered as options to ensure that Canadians’ tax dollars are being used efficiently and being invested in the priorities that matter most to them.” Story here.

Canada on track to miss 2030 emissions-reduction targets: environment commissioner - In a new report, the environment and sustainable development commissioner writes that the federal government has failed to prioritize the most important policies needed to meet its targets. Also, the commissioner says the federal Fisheries Department’s failure to properly monitor the country’s commercial fishing industry could lead to overfishing.

Conservatives object to text of new Canada-Ukraine free-trade pact over references to carbon tax - The legislation underpinning the updated treaty is currently undergoing scrutiny at the House of Commons trade committee. It’s rare to see a partisan split in Parliament on issues related to Ukraine – a matter where the Liberals and Conservatives have traditionally agreed. Story here.

Ottawa unlocks public properties to build homes, say 29,200 units to be built by 2029 - Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos also said Tuesday the Canada Lands Co., a Crown corporation, is setting a new target to include at least 20 per cent affordable housing across its projects. Story here.

Statue of Queen Elizabeth unveiled on grounds of Ontario legislature - The statue was conceived as a privately backed project to be unveiled in 2017, but fundraising efforts fell short so the government allocated $1.5-million to get it installed. Story here.

Ottawa under pressure to publish online safety bill to tackle rising antisemitism - Jewish groups are saying an upsurge in antisemitic abuse online makes the bill more urgent. Story here. Meanwhile, Montreal police are investigating two firebombings at Jewish institutions. Story here.

Alberta to replace both ethics commissioner and chief electoral officer - The two non-partisan positions are currently filled by appointees who have raised the ire of the governing United Conservative Party.

Premiers unite to appeal for ‘fair’ carbon-price approach - In a rare show of unity, premiers attending a meeting in Halifax, criticized a policy package announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that exempted home heating oil from his marquee carbon-price plan and changed the terms of a heating retrofit program, moves that disproportionately benefit Atlantic Canada.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share stage with former Fox host Tucker Carlson - Carlson is to appear in Calgary on Jan 24, and an itinerary posted on Carlson’s website says he will make remarks and have a conversation with Smith. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

Madan joins CBC – Former CTV parliamentary correspondent Richard Madan is joining the CBC in Washington, D.C. Madan posted the news on Instagram today. “Some Personal News: Excited to join CBC’s all-star team in Washington, D.C.” Madan was in Ottawa for six years, ending in 2016. He then moved to Washington, where he was a foreign correspondent for CTV until July of this year.

Today in the Commons – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Nov. 7, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day - Private meetings in Ottawa, and an announcement and news conference with Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Treasury Board President Anita Anand. Chrystia Freeland also attended the weekly cabinet meeting and Question Period.

B.C. and Newfoundland to co-operate on clean-energy solutions - B.C. Premier David Eby and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey signed an agreement in St. John’s today that will see the provinces on either side of Canada work together to advance clean-energy solutions. A statement on the agreement says, among other actions, that the two provinces will share information to promote their mutual interest in clean energy, including accelerating clean hydrogen development.

Cuzner sworn in at Senate - Rodger Cuzner was scheduled to be sworn in to the Senate in a ceremony with Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagné presiding. Cuzner was appointed Oct. 31, 2023, to represent Nova Scotia in the Senate of Canada.

Ministers on the Road - Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is in Tokyo through Wednesday for the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Commons committee highlights - Bombardier Inc. president and chief executive officer Eric Martel appears before the national defence committee as it does a review of the impact of Canada’s procurement process on the Canadian Armed Forces. Immigration Minister Marc Miller appears before the citizenship and immigration committee on closed work permits and temporary foreign workers. International Trade Minister Mary Ng appears before the international trade committee on Bill C-57 to implement the 2023 free-trade agreement between Canada and Ukraine. Antonio Utano, director-general of the Canada Revenue Agency, appears before the government operations committee as it continues its hearing on the ArriveCan application.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Private meetings, and Justin Trudeau chairs the cabinet meeting and attends Question Period.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet attends Question Period.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre attends a party fundraising event in the Ottawa-area community of Manotick.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, in Toronto, attends the book launch of By The Ghost Light, a work of non-fiction by actor R.H. Thompson.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, speaks to the media, then participates in Question Period, and gives a speech in the House of Commons on the NDP’s motion to remove the GST on home heating and the national heat-pump program.

THE DECIBEL

On Tuesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Campbell Clark, The Globe’s chief political writer, explains how the immigration system works – and why the federal government’s policies are failing current and hopeful Canadians. Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced that starting in 2026, there will be a freeze at 500,000 of the number of immigrants welcomed to Canada. Meanwhile, the latest polls indicate that Canadians are souring on immigration. The Decibel is here.

PUBLIC OPINION

Israel-Hamas Conflict - New research here by the Angus Reid Institute find that 28 per cent of Canadians surveyed say their sympathies are with Israel in the continuing conflict between Hamas and Israel while 18 per cent say their sympathies lie more with Palestinians. Thirty-one per cent say they are equally sympathetic for both sides.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the class act of Canadian politics: “Canada’s working class is on the march. The place where many of them see their political home is undergoing a profound realignment, and what’s more interesting than the destination is what’s driving them there. It used to be that the NDP was the undisputed home of blue-collar workers. Election financing reform in 2003 weakened the party’s formal links to unions that were no longer permitted to make fat political donations, but the NDP’s connection to the workers those unions represented remained strong. That has quietly been shifting over the past 20 years in a way that mirrors patterns seen in other countries, but also has a distinctly Canadian twist.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on how the UCP base’s push on divisive social issues is a dilemma for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith: “In many ways, Danielle Smith has the wind in her sails. She pulled off a narrow electoral victory in May, her Alberta NDP rivals don’t know for certain who their leader will be in a year’s time, and her approval numbers are better than those of most premiers. That celebratory mood was on display as nearly 3,800 attendees filled a Calgary conference centre at the United Conservative Party’s annual general meeting this past weekend. The Premier was received warmly – a clear departure from many of the final public moments during Jason Kenney’s time as leader. But the makeup of Ms. Smith’s most active base of support in the party, and its members’ policy positions, suggest that trouble lies ahead for her in 2024, especially on the issue of parental rights.”

Stephen Poloz (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on why this economy needs defined-benefit plans: “Canadians are less prepared for retirement than they think. They don’t know how long they will live, what cumulative income they will earn, or what investment returns might be. Rising volatility is making these guesses harder – fostering a growing sense of insecurity that is likely to drive a renaissance of defined benefit, or DB, pension plans. The volatility will only continue to rise as multiple tectonic forces rock the global economy.”

