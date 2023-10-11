Hello,

As they boarded the first Canadian evacuation flight from Israel, departing Canadians said they felt frustrated by a lack of clear communication from their embassy in the country.

The first flight, a privately organized Dash 8 charter, took off from a small airport in the Israeli city of Haifa on Wednesday afternoon carrying 27 passengers, mostly Canadians. It arrived an hour later in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Two more Canadian flights, with as many as 267 passengers, are being privately arranged in the next two days, and the federal government has promised to organize a larger evacuation on Canadian military planes by the end of the week, with those flights likely to begin on Friday.

There’s a full story here on the initial evacuations from Africa Bureau Chief Geoffrey York.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter sign-up page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

ISRAEL

Plan announced to evacuate Canadians from Israel – Canada will begin airlifting citizens out of Tel Aviv by the end of the week, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says. Also, a third Canadian is presumed dead in the Hamas attack.

Unions, universities face backlash over statements about Hamas attack on Israel – Some unions, politicians and universities in Ontario are facing backlash over statements they made in response to Hamas’s deadly attacks in Israel over the weekend, with the province’s Premier condemning a leader at a major public-sector union.

Ford, rival Liberals call for NDP MPP’s ouster over Israel statement – Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on an NDP MPP to resign after she refused to retract a statement about Israel that her own party leadership has asked her to withdraw.

OTHER NEWS

Update on Auditor-General ArriveCan audit requested – Auditor-General Karen Hogan has been called to give an update on the status of her ArriveCan audit, after The Globe and Mail reported that both the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency are investigating misconduct allegations related to a project with links to the controversial app.

Judge to allow Ottawa residents to testify in trial of convoy protest organizers – The presiding judge in the criminal trial of two trucker convoy organizers ruled Wednesday that eight local Ottawa residents will be allowed to testify.

Ottawa extending amnesty for ‘assault-style’ firearms again, until October, 2025 – The federal Liberal government says it will extend an amnesty order on guns it prohibited in the wake of the deadly 2020 Nova Scotia shooting rampage for an extra two years.

THIS AND THAT

Commons and Senate on a break – The House of Commons is on a break until Monday. The Senate sits again next Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day – Chrystia Freeland, in Marrakech, Morocco, is attending meetings of G7 and G20 finance ministers as well as annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Wednesday’s itinerary includes a working dinner with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Ministers on the road – Defence Minister Bill Blair, in Brussels, attended a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and defence ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, in Toronto, announced investments for skills training initiatives. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, in Toronto, spoke at the Toronto Global Forum. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, in Quebec City, opened a revamped Place George-V historic site. Health Minister Mark Holland and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks, in Charlottetown, with PEI Health Minister Mark McLane co-chaired a meeting of federal, provincial and territorial health ministers. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Justice Minister Arif Virani, in Bromont, Que., co-hosted a meeting of provincial and territorial ministers responsible for justice and public safety. Filomena Tassi, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for southern Ontario, in Mississauga, announced support for entrepreneurs and innovation. Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez, in Halifax, announced $25-million to support small businesses and Canadian startups owned by entrepreneurs from under-represented communities. Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, in Whitehorse, announced funding for community-based projects to improve seniors’ health and well-being.

B.C. Attorney-General makes the case for Supreme Court justice from B.C. – Niki Sharma says it should be no surprise she is hoping a British Columbian is the next new justice of the Supreme Court of Canada. Sharma says a B.C. perspective would be helpful to the court. “Justices of B.C. deal with a lot of really important constitutional and rights issues with Indigenous people that makes them very skilled in contemplating things from a certain perspective that would only add to the richness of the Supreme Court of Canada,” Sharma said in an interview. “So we’ve been advocating for that, and are hopeful that it’s B.C.’s turn.” As The Globe and Mail has reported, there are several B.C. options available to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he seeks a replacement for Russell Brown. On the need for the justice to be bilingual, the minister in the B.C. NDP government said she is confident any prospective B.C. candidate could get up to speed on French, or have the “baseline” to reach the qualifications.

Sharma will be among the provincial and territorial ministers at Wednesday’s meeting of federal, provincial and territorial justice ministers in Bromont, Que. Long-sought bail reform legislation is now in the Senate, but Sharma says there are other things to discuss. “We have a robust agenda,” she said, including sharing best practices on dealing with repeat offenders, and talks on the state of policing.

Looking for Pages – Greg Fergus, elected House of Commons Speaker last week, has announced the launch of the 2024-25 recruitment campaign for the Commons page program. Pages are bilingual students from across Canada who carry out various assignments related to the operation of the Commons chamber. Fergus was once a page himself. The deadline for applications is Nov. 8, 2023.

PM pays tribute to former spouse – Their marriage may be over, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks highly of his former spouse. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day this week, Trudeau praised his “former partner and best friend” Sophie Grégoire Trudeau for how she dealt with really difficult times with bulimia and eating disorders as a teenager. She reached out for help, said the PM. “Now she has been an amazing advocate for mental-health supports,” he said in a video interview he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. In August, the Trudeaus announced the end of their marriage. On his role as a parent engaging with his own children, Trudeau talked about creating a space for discussion with his children, and added, “I am lucky in that Sophie is amazingly thoughtful and attuned to mental-health challenges. She has done a lot of reading expertise on it.” He also noted that his mother, Margaret, has been an inspiration on the matter, citing her struggles with bipolar disorder.

Prime Minister’s day

Justin Trudeau, on a visit to the Northwest Territories, visited the town of Hay River to meet with local community leaders. He also visited local sites impacted by recent wildfires, attended a briefing session on the recent wildfires and efforts by first responders, and met with leaders from the Northwest Territory Métis Nation. He also met with First Nations leaders and visited local sites affected by recent wildfires.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is returning to Canada after an official trip to Paris, Edinburgh and Belfast.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is in British Columbia. She is unable to fly pending an MRI after recently having a stroke.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, in Kelowna, B.C., held an afternoon news conference and an evening rally in the town of Oliver.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in private meetings.

THE DECIBEL

On Wednesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Deputy Ottawa Bureau Chief Bill Curry discussed alleged improper contracting practices and close ties between public services and private consultants that have led to an RCMP investigation.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on a fairer way to share the costs of ending the housing crisis: ”It has taken years but a consensus is coalescing on the need to build (many) more homes across the country. What’s garnered less attention is how to pay for everything else that growing cities need, from sewers and power to transit and schools. Development cost charges on new homes, to help fund infrastructure, have existed for decades. At first they seemed to make sense. If new housing requires a new sewer, the price of the homes should reflect such broader costs.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how the Liberals plan, again, to get back on track: “The Liberals came into the fall session of Parliament with a plan to get back on track politically by focusing on Canadians’ concerns about affordability. Then they got derailed for three weeks. Now they are working on a plan to get back on track. Again. Expect a lot of announcements about housing initiatives in towns across the country.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on what’s protecting Canadian rights if it’s easy to override the Charter: ”The legislature of Saskatchewan sat Tuesday, two weeks before it was originally scheduled to return. What emergency warranted this hasty recall? Civil disorder? Flood relief? Declaration of war? Close: It was to pass a law requiring children under 16 to obtain parental consent before changing their pronouns at school. You can see how time would be of the essence here. After all, if the legislation were not passed this week, it would have to be passed two weeks from now.”

Irwin Cotler and Brandon Silver (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada can help save the hostages in Gaza: ”Canada just convened world leaders at the UN General Assembly last month to address the issue of hostage-taking, grounded in the Canadian-led Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State relations. Seventy-four countries have endorsed the declaration, including the G7 and the members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network. We must now move toward action, leveraging this goodwill and global buy-in to enforce norms, free hostages, and deter further arbitrary detentions anywhere in the world.”

Mike McKinnon (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on expecting Wab Kinew’s government to carry the torch of Prairie pragmatism: ”When Wab Kinew is officially sworn in as Manitoba’s premier, he will make history – a First Nations person will become leader of a province for the first time. When he does, one aspect of his leadership is sure to follow a proud Prairie tradition passed down from Roy Romanow to Gary Doer, Rachel Notley, and now, Kinew. Manitobans can expect their premier-designate to join a long line of pragmatic and (mostly) popular NDP governments on the Prairies.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.