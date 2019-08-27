Politics Briefing: For Brazil’s president, offer to help fight fires gets personal

Hello,
As fires consume the Amazon – both threatening the rain forest’s remarkable biodiversity and contributing to the underlying causes that are driving global climate change – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is concerned about another world leader’s choice of words.
Mr. Bolsonaro has been slow to tackle the raging flames, even at one point blaming the forest fire on environmentalists. Leaders at the Group of 7 summit in France last week expressed concern, and pledged millions of dollars to help South American countries fight the fire. Most of the Amazon forest is in Brazil, but the ecosystem also extends into nearby countries, such as Colombia and Bolivia.
At the same time, however, Mr. Bolsonaro has been exchanging sharp – and even personal – words with French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted the recent G7 summit.
The Brazilian President now says he will accept international aid only if Mr. Macron retracts some of the comments he made, a suggestion the French leader declined.
Meanwhile, the fires show no signs of stopping.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said the Liberals will unveil more measures to tackle climate change during the election campaign. Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre raised the possibility that the federal carbon tax could rise in the future, but was mum on the specifics of how his party will reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.
Comments from some Conservative candidates in Quebec have sown confusion about what the party’s formal policy is on abortion issues. As the Huffington Post reports, Quebec MP Alain Rayes has told other candidates and the media that the Conservative Party would not allow debate on abortion issues if they win the next election. Sylvie Frechette, an Olympic gold medalist who is running for the Conservatives in the province, told a Montreal radio station that is her understanding of the party’s policy, too. However, a spokesperson for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer suggested that Mr. Rayes had “misheard” the party’s policy and that “a Conservative government would not reopen this issue” – but did not clarify if it would allow Conservative backbenchers to talk or introduce bills about it in the House of Commons.
A memorial service was held for veteran Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai, who died earlier this month from cancer even as he prepared to campaign for re-election. Former prime minister Stephen Harper said Mr. Obhrai “lived the Canadian immigrant dream and he led a generation of Conservatives in demonstrating how to build relationships in communities of different backgrounds across the country.”
A new study from Simon Fraser University suggests Canadians feel disconnected from and unheard by their elected representatives.
And Ontario, which has long conducted standardized testing on students, will now also test prospective teachers on their math skills. Ontario is the first province to do so. Teachers will need a grade of at least 70 per cent to pass.
Lloyd Axworthy and Allan Rock (The Globe and Mail) on international aid to fight the Amazon forest fires: “Sovereignty is not an absolute value in and of itself. It should not shield a regime that puts lives at risk by deliberately hastening climate change, or whose refusal to act puts one of the planet’s critical environmental resources in jeopardy.”
John Innes (The Globe and Mail) on how to fix the problem: “Restoring law and order, including the enforcement of existing legislation and land-use zoning would be a start. Providing enforcement agencies such as the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources and the National Indian Foundation with the resources and a clear mandate would further help. It is evident that good policy, monitoring and enforcement, if done properly, all require research-based facts to inform them. This is vital now more than ever as we get closer to the tipping point.”
Cheryl Rockman-Greenberg, Alex MacKenzie and Sandra Sirrs (The Globe and Mail) on drug prices: “Now, with advances in technology, it is increasingly straightforward to develop drugs for rare genetic diseases that were previously untreatable – and yet prices have skyrocketed. It is now common for drugs for rare diseases to come to market with a suggested list price of anywhere from $750,000 to more than $2-million a year for each patient, who often requires lifelong treatment. Pricing on these drugs is not subject to market forces in that even as competition comes into the market, the drug prices do not fall.”
Andrew Coyne (National Post) on a hypothetical minority government after the election: “By leaving open the possibility of propping up a Conservative government, [Green Party Leader Elizabeth] May actually takes some of the air out of the Tories’ ‘majority or bust’ strategy. But it does leave an opening for the increasingly desperate NDP. And that is to present themselves as the ‘real’ voice of the left, pure and uncompromising where the Greens are wishy-washy and opportunistic, steady and experienced where the Greens are drunk on their newfound popularity.”
Doug Cuthand (Saskatoon StarPhoenix) on First Nations and natural resources: “In the 90 years since the resource transfer agreement, Saskatchewan has benefited greatly from the extraction of natural resources. Uranium in the north and potash and oil in the south have combined to provide a steady income to successive provincial governments. Meanwhile, in the absence of any resource revenue sharing agreement, we have been left out with very little infrastructure money, a lack of adequate housing and chronic poverty.”
Scott Reid (The Globe and Mail) on the U.S. President as a Canadian election issue: “Mr. Trump affects our jobs. Our incomes. Our environment, our borders and our national defence. In fact, there is no policy arena immune from his impetuous influence. For Canadian voters, Mr. Trump’s existence is of universal relevance and decisive significance.”
