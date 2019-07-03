Politics Briefing: For the detained Canadians, seven months in Chinese jail and counting

Good morning,
Two Canadians continue to be detained in Chinese prisons in apparent retaliation for an arrest by Canadian authorities of a Chinese businesswoman. And while the businesswoman, Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou, is out on bail and living in a multimillion-dollar Vancouver home as she awaits trial, the condition of the Canadians appears to be getting worse.
Sources tell The Globe’s Robert Fife that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor continue to be imprisoned with lights on 24 hours a day, frequent interrogations and no ability to see their families or lawyers. After six months of solitary confinement, the two men were moved last month to a detention centre. And now Chinese authorities have even confiscated Mr. Kovrig’s glasses.
The arrest of the two Canadians was just one part of an apparent retaliation campaign by the Chinese government, who are concerned about Ms. Meng’s arrest and possible extradition to the United States. China has also made moves on trade, such as a ban on Canadian meat, which is hitting Canadian farmers hard.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sought to rally international allies to help him convince China to ease their punitive measures. Mr. Trudeau says he trusts U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on his promise to raise the issue of the detained Canadians with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they met last week.
The major parties are gearing up for the fall election. The Liberals, Conservatives and NDP have all chartered planes for the campaign, while the Green Party is promising to mostly use trains and electric vehicles (and flights, of course, only when they have to). The Conservatives continue to lead on the fundraising front, raking in $8-million in the most recent quarter, compared to the Liberals with $3.9-million, the NDP with $1.2-million and the Greens with $783,278.
Four of six federal judges appointed in New Brunswick have links to Liberal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc, including helping him pay down campaign debt. Christian Michaud, the past head of the New Brunswick Law Society, said it’s just the nature of the province. “Our province is small and everyone knows each other; that is simply a fact of life in this area of Canada,” she told The Globe.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government needs to get a proper handle on just how many children in the province are awaiting services for autism. “There seems to be numbers flying all over the place from the experts to other organizations. So we need to get a handle on the exact count,” he said on a Global News radio interview. The file has been a contentious one for Mr. Ford since his government suddenly cut funding for autism services earlier this year and received an earful from the families of children affected by it.
The Globe and Mail surveyed more than two dozen business leaders in Canada about how they think the federal Liberal government has done on the economy. The response: good on labour, skills and trade, not so good on energy and tax policy.
And Governor-General Julie Payette told The Globe last year that she would be moving this summer into Rideau Hall, the official residence of her position. Her move-in had been delayed because of renovations, her office said. But now it appears that Ms. Payette will not be moving into Rideau Hall for the foreseeable future.
Kim Beaudin (The Globe and Mail) on fair access to justice for Indigenous people: “The disproportionate and devastating measure of violence experienced by far too many Indigenous women is a direct result of colonialism. There is no question that Indigenous women and girls have survived much violence, but they are now also facing the highest rates of over-incarceration in the country; yet another form of colonial violence.”
Gloria Fung (The Globe and Mail) on the protests in Hong Kong: “Because of its special status within China, Hong Kong has become ground zero in the new Cold War, as China faces off against the world’s democracies. And it requires countries such as Canada to act.”
Shannon Proudfoot (Maclean’s) on Trump’s promise to help Canada with China: “The problem with Trump is that virtually everything he says arrives with a generous side of word salad, so you’re left trying to extract firm meaning on the positions of the most powerful person in the world from a pile of mental and verbal flotsam and jetsam. Everyone is doing their level best and reporting back dutifully, but they’re still all just coming up with a damp handful of what-have-you.”
Karen Clarke-Whistler (The Globe and Mail) on a report from leaders in the financial sector about adapting to climate change: “It recognizes that Canada needs to plot a clear path to achieving its commitments under the Paris climate accord. It calls for a more robust version of the current federal Pan-Canadian Framework for Clean Growth and Climate Change that provides a clear vision of what the end point of a low-carbon economy looks like for Canada over the next 30 years with key milestones and, most importantly, a capital plan. Canadians need a road map to help us understand what this low-carbon economy actually means in practice and what it will cost.”
Elise Stolte (Edmonton Journal) on the rise of racism: “White supremacy is home-grown and emerging. It’s a reflection of larger trends in society, the fragility people feel, [forensic psychologist Farzad Zare-Bawani] says. It’s because society has been changing so quickly, culturally and economically. Our public education hasn’t kept up. People feeling disenfranchised by these shifts don’t even have the language to describe what’s happened or predict what will come next. That’s why they’re turning to the clichés of the past.”
