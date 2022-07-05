Hello,

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is ready to counter Russian commentary at this week’s G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia, her office says.

Ms. Joly will be travelling to Bali for the July 7-8 meeting of the countries, which collectively represent 80 per cent of the world’s economic output and two-thirds of the world’s population.

Russia is among the members of the G20 whose members include Argentina, Brazil, China, the European Union, France, Germany, and Japan, and its foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is expected at the meeting, which comes amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Canada must show up to call out Russia on its lies and, with our like-minded partners, provide solutions to address Russia’s weaponization of food and other challenges such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ms. Joly said in a statement issued by her office.

The statement said Ms. Joly would also be looking to “directly counter disinformation from representatives of the Russian regime, which has come to be expected in such multilateral forums.”

In March, Ms. Joly joined many others in walking out of a United Nations meeting in Geneva when Mr. Lavrov, whom Canada had brought sanctions against days earlier, began speaking.

In April, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined a walkout of a G20 meeting for finance ministers and central bank governors in Washington to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In May, International Trade Minister Mary Ng joined her counterparts from the United States, Australia, Japan and New Zealand in leaving an Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation meeting in Bangkok when the Russian representative began to speak.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would take part in the G20 leaders’ meeting in November, even if President Vladimir Putin goes, saying it is important to counteract the voice that Russia will have at that table.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

AMID AIRPORT CHAOS, FEDERAL GOVERNMENT URGED TO AXE ARRIVECAN - The federal government is facing increased pressure to axe its ArriveCan app and increase staffing in an attempt to address the chaos plaguing Canada’s major airports, where travellers face delays and cancelled flights. Story here. Meanwhile, Canada’s two biggest airlines have the poorest on-time performance of the 10 big North American carriers, underlining that Canadian travellers are bearing the worst of the airport chaos and delays that have marred the restart of global air travel. Story here.

KING INVOLVED IN CONVOY PROTEST - Convoy participant Pat King was involved in the planning and logistics of the Freedom Convoy protest, despite denials of his participation by organizers, according to court documents obtained by CTV News. Story here . Also, former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-vaccine-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began. Story here from CTV.

TOPP FACING COURT MARTIAL - James Topp, the Canadian soldier charged with speaking against federal vaccine mandates while wearing his uniform and who recently led a march to Ottawa, is now facing a court martial. Story here.

OTTAWA SIGNS $20-BILLION SETTLEMENT - The federal government has signed a $20-billion final settlement agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare on reserve, which Indigenous Services Canada said Monday was the largest such deal in Canadian history. Story here.

TORIES RAISE MOST MONEY AMONG PARTIES - The Conservative Party of Canada raised the most money of any federal party in 2021, bringing in $26.4-million in donations during a tumultuous year that ended with an election loss and speculation about the end of Erin O’Toole’s leadership. Story here.

MOE CONVENES CONSULTATION ON SASKATCHEWAN AUTONOMY - Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has asked a former Saskatchewan Party MLA and former MP who recently was a part of the Wexit movement to co-host “in-house” meetings about increasing Saskatchewan autonomy. Story here from CBC.

THIS AND THAT

The House of Commons is not sitting again until Sept. 19. The Senate is to resume sitting on Sept. 20.

WELLS JOINS MUNK SCHOOL - Political journalist Paul Wells, who wrote for Maclean’s magazine for 19 years, has joined the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, based in Toronto, as the inaugural journalist fellow-in-residence for the 2022-2023 academic year. The newly created role will see Mr. Wells host a new podcast called The Paul Wells Show, to debut this fall, and focus on politics and culture. He will also host live public events at the Munk School, the National Arts Centre in Ottawa and in other Canadian cities. Meanwhile, Shannon Proudfoot, who has been Ottawa bureau chief for Maclean’s magazine, has tweeted here that she no longer works for the magazine.

FREELAND IN BRAMPTON - Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland visited Canadian trucking company, KJS Transport Inc., in Brampton and met with truck drivers, students, and workers, followed by a media availability.

THE DECIBEL

On Tuesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Kelly Grant, the Globe’s health reporter, talks about the explosion of tuberculosis cases in Nunavut, how nurses begged the territorial government for help, and why delays might have resulted in preventable infections. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

In the Toronto area, the Prime Minister holds private meetings and participates in a roundtable discussion on gun violence with community leaders. Masai Ujiri, vice-chairman and president of the Toronto Raptors and Giants of Africa Co-Founder, attends. The Prime Minister was also scheduled to meet with Toronto Mayor John Tory.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Nanaimo and Victoria, British Columbia, was scheduled to visit Maffeo Sutton Park in Nanaimo with Nanaimo-Ladysmith NDP MP Lisa Marie Barron, and to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan in Victoria and also visit Beacon Hill Children’s Farm with NDP MP Laurel Collins, who represents Victoria

TRIBUTE

Irving Abella, the historian and Jewish community leader whose groundbreaking work was on Canada’s antisemitic immigration policy in the 1930s and 1940s and the resulting decision to shut the door to European Jews fleeing the Holocaust, has died after a long illness. Story here.

Patrick Watson, a broadcasting legend whose work in the industry spanned over five decades and helped create a trove of iconic Canadian content, has died. He was 92. Story here from CBC.

PUBLIC OPINION

A majority of Quebecers polled say they support Bill 96, the province’s new language law, according to research by the Angus Reid Institute. Details here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Alberta hitting another oil jackpot: “This turn in the province’s fortunes should be a wake-up call for Alberta’s politicians. For too long they have thrown away their province’s birthright by failing to invest it in the future. This could be their last chance to change their ways in the carbon age.”

Ambarish Chandra and Duncan Dee (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how cuts to air travel in Canada are an admission that this crisis won’t be over soon: “For passengers, though, promises of better days ahead are of little consolation when long-planned vacations have been irredeemably altered. Some Canadians who have already booked travel will face cancellations and forced itinerary changes. Those yet to book will see fewer flight options and potentially higher fares. Given the seasonality of Canadian air travel, things will likely improve after Labour Day and slowly return to normal, but with the Thanksgiving and Christmas travel rushes soon after, the next major strain on an already stressed air transportation system will be just around the corner. Airlines, airports and governments would be wise to learn lessons now to work more effectively together for smoother travel in the months and years ahead.”

Elizabeth Sheehy (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how the Supreme Court decision on the `Ghomeshi’ amendments will help sexual assault victims access justice: “Women can breathe a sigh of relief after a Supreme Court of Canada decision last week upheld the constitutionality of the so-called Ghomeshi amendments to the Criminal Code for sexual assault trials. The case, R. v J.J., focused on these amendments, which were designed to give women a greater opportunity to challenge the use of private records and evidence of their sexual history in court.”

Katharine Smart, Gigi Osler, and Deidre Young (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how abortion is health care, but Canada’s governments have a lot to do to make it more accessible: “Recent events in the United States have reopened the abortion-care conversation in Canada. The circumstances in each country are vastly different; unlike the U.S., there is no “abortion law” in Canada (just as there is no “hip replacement law.”) Abortion care is health care. But the story of abortion in Canada is a complex one. And while we don’t find ourselves confronted with a Supreme Court decision as devastating as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, we can’t lose sight of our own shortcomings.”

Lee Richardson (The Calgary Herald) on populists versus progressives: The barbecue battle for Alberta Conservatives: “While activists of the UPC right and NDP left have moved to the rasping edges of provincial politics, most Albertans remain in the middle — homeless and looking for leadership. They will be looking more carefully before casting their ballots in the upcoming leadership contests. Post Kenney, populist victories here are no longer a given. How all this will affect the federal Conservative leadership race will be the No. 1 topic of discussion over the summer barbecue season. The 10 per cent of federal leadership “points” in play in Alberta will be hotly contested.”

