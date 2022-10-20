Hello,

British Columbia is about to get a new premier, with former attorney-general David Eby poised to succeed John Horgan in the post.

On Thursday, the B.C. NDP executive in charge of the continuing leadership race declared Mr. Eby the winner.

Elizabeth Cull said, in a statement, she was clear to make that move because Mr. Eby was the only candidate in the race. The party executive council has disqualified Mr. Eby’s only rival in the leadership race to replace Mr. Horgan.

“Tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m., I will declare that David Eby is officially the leader of the BC New Democratic Party,” Ms. Cull said Thursday.

Mr. Horgan became premier in 2017, leading a minority government. In 2020, he led the B.C. NDP to a majority government, becoming the only two-term NDP premier in B.C. history. Last June, he announced his exit.

Mr. Horgan had a news conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Eby was born in Kitchener, Ont., is a lawyer, and was executive director of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association before being elected, in 2013, in a Vancouver riding where he defeated BC Liberal Premier Christy Clark.

Once the NDP came to power, he was appointed attorney-general, and has also served as housing minister. The married father of two young children left cabinet in June to seek the party leadership.

There’s a story here from B.C. Politics Reporter Justine Hunter on the latest developments in B.C. politics.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

OTTAWA POLICE SHOULD HAVE PAID MORE ATTENTION TO REPORTS: SENIOR LEADER - A senior leader in the Ottawa Police Service has conceded the force should have given “more credibility” to intelligence reports indicating convoy protesters headed to the capital were highly motivated and might entrench themselves for a significant period of time. Story here.

TECH FIRM LISTED IN ARRIVECAN CONTRACT NEVER WORKED ON APP: CEO - A Canadian tech CEO says he has no idea why his company is listed as having received a $1.2-million ArriveCan contract and is calling on the Canada Border Services Agency to issue a correction. Story here.

UK TURMOIL OFFERS LESSONS: CARNEY - Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney said the political and economic turmoil in the United Kingdom demonstrates the risks of fiscal and monetary policy acting at cross purposes – a crucial lesson for policy-makers as the world economy heads into a period of recession and heightened financial instability. Story here.

RECORDING RELEASED - The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting today released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting that is at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre. Story here from CTV.

JOLY HOST SUMMIT ON IRAN - Many of the world’s female foreign ministers discussed the “brutal” crackdown against protesters in Iran during a virtual meeting this week hosted by Canada, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said. Story here.

PROBE INTO CANADIAN PILOTS HELPING CHINA’S MILITARY - The Department of National Defence said it’s investigating whether former Canadian fighter pilots are helping the Chinese military after reports in Britain and Australia that Beijing was recruiting Westerners to train its own air force. Story here.

SPORT COMMISSIONER FACES CHALLENGES IN PROBING ABUSE - Two dozen complaints about abuse and mistreatment have been filed with Canada’s new sport integrity commissioner, but she cannot investigate most of them because so few national sporting bodies have agreed to work with her office. Story here.

BROADCASTERS TO BENEFIT UNDER ONLINE NEWS BILL: PBO - Broadcasters, including the publicly funded CBC, would get most of the $329-million a year the federal online news bill would inject into the news industry if it becomes law, according to a report by the Parliamentary Budget Officer. Story here.

FUREY TAKES HAND IN RECRUITING DOCTORS - In early July, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey issued an invitation to doctors considering a move to the province to reach out to his office or to him directly. Many took Mr. Furey - a surgeon - up on his offer. CBC News obtained more than 200 pages of e-mail correspondence between doctors and the Premier’s office through an access-to-information request. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Oct. 20, accessible here.

DAYS SINCE CONSERVATIVE LEADER PIERRE POILIEVRE TOOK MEDIA QUESTIONS IN OTTAWA: 36

FREELAND IN EDMONTON - Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, in Edmonton, held a roundtable discussion with union leaders to discuss the government’s work to secure new opportunities for unionized workers, and was scheduled to visit a labour union, speak about the Canadian economy and take media questions.

SIMON IN OTTAWA - Governor-General Mary Simon, at Rideau Hall, invested three Companions, seven Officers and 34 Members into the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall. There’s a list of appointees here.

ANAND IN ST-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU - Defence Minister Anita Anand, in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., announced an investment of up to $3.7-billion to supply operational clothing and footwear to the Canadian Armed Forces

BOISSONNAULT IN BANGKOK - Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault, also the associate finance minister, is attending the Finance Ministers’ Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, in Bangkok, Thailand through to Friday.

GUILBEAULT IN MONTREAL Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, in Montreal, announced $55-million funding to maintain, enhance, and expand the 28,000-kilometre Trans Canada Trail , the world’s longest network of multi-use trails.

MILLER IN GATINEAU - Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller, in Gatineau, Quebec, announced funding for the Native Women’s Association of Canada for a project to help Indigenous women and Two-Spirit and gender-diverse individuals find apprenticeships with small and medium-sized enterprises.

RODRIGUEZ IN OTTAWA Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced his department will be relaunching the Special Measures for Journalism component through its Canada Periodical Fund with a new investment of $40-million over three years, starting in 2022–23.

CARNEY IN OTTAWA - Mark Carney, the former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, appeared before the Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy on the state of the Canadian economy and inflation. Details here, including options for video access to the proceedings.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in the Vancouver region, visited a local school to mark Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas with students, participate in a roundtable discussion on affordability, and participate in another roundtable discussion with Iranian-Canadian settlement service workers. Mr. Trudeau was also scheduled to meet with British Columbia Premier John Horgan. On Thursday evening, the Prime Minister was scheduled to attend a Liberal fundraising event in Surrey, B.C.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet attended Question Period.

Green Party of Canada Interim Leader Amita Kuttner, with Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May, held a news conference on the drought in British Columbia.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, met with Russ Shewchuk, international vice-president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Canada, and was scheduled to attend Question Period. Mr. Singh was also scheduled, in Montreal, to meet in the evening with young leaders.

No schedule released for other party leaders.

POLITICS BRIEFING, BOOKS

John Turner’s first act in politics was promising. He served in the cabinets in prime ministers Lester Pearson and Pierre Trudeau, most notably as justice minister and finance minister under Mr. Trudeau. He left in 1975 due to a dispute with Mr. Trudeau, and worked as a corporate lawyer on Bay Street. Then he returned for the second act in 1984, succeeding Mr. Trudeau, and things took a turn. Steve Paikin, the host of TVOntario’s The Agenda, explores it all in his new book John Turner: An Intimate Biography of Canada’s 17th Prime Minister.

In a review here, Globe and Mail writer at large John Ibbitson declares that Mr. Paikin, “has given us an insightful portrait of a powerfully talented but deeply conflicted individual who influenced the story of our country, mostly for the better. He has written a fine book about a fine man.”

The Politics Briefing newsletter reached out to Mr. Paikin with questions about his memoir of Mr. Turner, a friend of the broadcasters, who took on the project at the urging of former political colleagues of the ex-prime minister

Q-What was the most surprising thing you learned about Mr. Turner that you did not previously know?

A-What he considered to be the greatest achievement of his life. You’d think that a man who became prime minister, finance minister, justice minister, or made a fortune in the private sector as Canada’s most sought-after corporate director would have had one of those things at the top of his list of accomplishments. But no. It was his leading the 500-strong Canadian delegation overseeing the Ukrainian presidential election in 2004 that he apparently thought was “the best thing I ever did.” I often think of how mortified he’d be at what’s happening there now.

Q-Are there any lessons for today’s politicians in the career and challenges Mr. Turner faced, particularly in his return to elected politics?

A-Absolutely, starting with the fact that you must be right for your times. Mr. Turner was right for his times in the 1960s and 1970s. By the 1980s, after nearly a decade in the private sector, he returned to public life far too rusty, not adequately up on issues, and deeply offside from the rest of his party on the two main issues of the day: free trade and Meech Lake.

Q-As Mr. Turner’s biographer, what do you make of the comment of his sister Brenda that her brother’s life was a “Greek tragedy.”?

A-Well, yes and no. Yes, inasmuch as his prime ministership was far too brief for his liking, particularly given how hard it was to climb that mountain. But no, in that he really did have a wonderful “final act” in public life, that as a champion of democracy itself, urging young people to get engaged. “Democracy doesn’t happen by accident,” he loved to tell people. “You have to participate!” He did, almost right up until his death at age 91 --- a terrific contribution to Canada.

Given your understanding of Mr. Turner, how do you think he would have fared as prime minister if he had led the Liberals to another term in power, and had a longer run as in government?

A: Interesting question, one I’ve pondered a lot. You first have to consider what wouldn’t have happened, namely the big initiatives of Brian Mulroney’s government. So, would we have had free trade with the U.S.? Almost certainly not the agreement we signed, since Mr. Turner adamantly opposed it. Would the efforts to complete the constitutional process (the Meech Lake Accord) have been undertaken? Again, almost certainly not, or if Mr. Turner did try, he’d never have got the Mulroney package through his caucus. Would he have risked his first term on tax reform, namely, the Goods and Services Tax, knowing the political price he’d inevitably have to pay? Maybe. As a former finance minister, he’d surely have seen the merit in it. Would he have been offside from Canada’s two most important allies --- Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher --- given he was a Liberal and Mr. Mulroney was a Progressive Conservative? Not as much as you may think. His Liberal advisers would surely have told him to fight with President Reagan because it made for good domestic politics. But his deep relationships with past American presidents and cabinet ministers would have made that a hard sell. And he’d definitely have had his run-ins with Mrs. Thatcher --- as Mr. Mulroney did --- over sanctions and apartheid in South Africa. The key thing Mr. Turner was offering was the oxymoronic fresh continuity. Would he have been good enough to refresh the Liberal brand and make them popular again, given that they’d been in power almost non-stop since 1963? A tall task to be sure.

OPINION

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberals leaning into the NDP deal with a move toward union-boosting legislation: “The Conservatives like to bait the Liberals over their parliamentary alliance with the NDP, but Justin Trudeau’s government is leaning into it. On Wednesday, the Liberals took a step toward legislation banning replacement workers during strikes, and Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan made the announcement beside his NDP critic, Alexandre Boulerice, who declared it “historic.” This wasn’t yet an unveiling of legislation – that is promised for next year – but merely the launch of consultations. Still, Mr. O’Regan was proclaiming his absolute commitment to the kind of union-boosting legislation the NDP has been seeking for years, and more or less shrugging off the complaints of the business community.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon doing all Canadians a favour by refusing to swear an oath to Charles III: “Coalition Avenir Québec’s Simon Jolin-Barrette, a member of the province’s National Assembly, appeared to speak for most of his colleagues this week when he described the act of pledging allegiance to the monarch as one of the most unfun aspects of his job. “We take no more pleasure than anyone else in swearing an oath to Charles III, but it’s currently part of the Constitution,” he said, in explaining why Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon’s request for an exemption from the practice would not fly. Mr. Plamondon, who won his Montreal riding in the Oct. 3 provincial election mainly thanks to a rival candidate being caught on camera removing PQ leaflets from mailboxes, made a splash by announcing he would swear allegiance only to the people of Quebec, and not the King, before taking his seat in the legislature.”

Dani Peters and Chelsea Smallwood (Policy Options) on how Canada must act to prevent the growth of drug-resistant infections: “There’s an opportunity now for Canada to prevent the widespread growth of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). By moving ahead with an action plan as a follow-up to the antimicrobial resistance framework initially introduced five years ago, the Canadian government can dedicate funding for technology, diagnostics and surveillance. By implementing the components of the 2017 framework, developed by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canadian government could get ahead of what many world leaders have dubbed a “silent pandemic.”

