Hello,

Ed Broadbent, leader of the federal New Democratic Party for 14 years, has died at the age of 87.

“Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,” said a statement today from the Broadbent Institute, a social democratic think tank he founded after his 24 years in politics. “Ed devoted decades of his life to fighting for justice and equality in Canada and around the world.”

Broadbent, born in Oshawa, Ont., was first elected to the House of Commons in 1968. His success as NDP leader peaked in the 1980s, guiding his party in the 1984 federal election to 30 seats, just 10 shy of the runner-up Liberals, and a then-party record 43 seats in the 1988 vote.

He stepped down from the leadership role in 1989 and left office the following year, before making a brief political comeback in 2004. In between the stints in politics, he also served as director of the International Centre for Human Rights and Democratic Development for about six years.

“Ed Broadbent was a life-long champion of our movement and our party,” current NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said. “He dedicated his considerable gifts to the project of social democracy, never wavering in his belief that we must build a Canada that serves everyone – not just the rich and powerful.”

Singh added: “I have often said that Ed was who I wanted to be when I grew up. He taught me about leadership and how to turn political principle into actions that helped improve the lives of Canadians. Ed knew that the struggle for justice and equality is long and there are many days when we are tempted to give in to cynicism. He lived a long life of hope and he worked hard to turn that hope into reality. His legacy is found not only in his political achievements but in the lives of millions of Canadians who have benefitted from his passionate commitment to social democracy.”

Freeland refuses to weigh in directly on fracas with Rebel News commentator

Chrystia Freeland says she has nothing to say directly about the arrest of a Rebel News commentator who was trying to ask her a question.

At a news conference in Toronto today, the Deputy Prime Minister said she left it to the police to make decisions in such incidents.

“Canada is a rule of law country. Canada is a democracy. Operational decisions about law enforcement are taken by the police of jurisdiction. Quite appropriately, political elected officials have no role in the taking of those decisions,” she said.

“And that’s why I don’t have any further comment.”

As Parliamentary Reporter Kristy Kirkup reports here, Rebel’s David Menzies was arrested Monday after approaching Freeland, in Richmond Hill, Ont., to ask about Canadian policy on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Freeland was at an event to honour the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, which was shot down in Iran four years ago, killing 57 Canadians.

The Deputy Prime Minister referenced that event in her comment today.

“What was important about Monday Jan. 8 was that was the fourth anniversary of a date that I think forever needs to be marked and circled in black on the calendar of all Canadians,” said Freeland. “Canadians were criminally murdered.”

The encounter with Menzies has prompted the federal Conservatives to call for a parliamentary committee to examine how he was treated by RCMP.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S OTHER HEADLINES

Ex-RCMP intelligence official jeopardized safety of Canadians, Crown says at Cameron Ortis sentencing hearing: The Crown is seeking two concurrent, maximum sentences for Ortis, which would be a sentence of 28 years. Story here.

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly holding terrorist flag: Police Chief Myron Demkiw called the charge “unprecedented,” noting the “very high threshold” to charge anyone with a hate propaganda offence.

Liberal MPs at odds over genocide case against Israel: Some Liberal MPs, including former public safety minister Marco Mendicino, are pressing the government to reject South Africa’s claim that Israel’s military action in Gaza is “genocidal in character,” saying the assertion is “baseless and unconscionable.” Story here.

Chinese investment into Canada’s critical minerals sector ramps up as Zijin Mining looks to take stake in Solaris Resources: The $130-million investment by Zijin into Vancouver-based Solaris – the latest China-based mining giant to test Canada’s critical minerals national security policy limits – is subject to a national security review by the federal Canadian government.

The federal government was warned two years ago that high immigration could affect housing costs, documents show: Documents obtained by The Canadian Press through an access-to-information request show Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada analyzed the potential effects immigration would have on the economy, housing and services, as it prepared its immigration targets for 2023 to 2025.

Federal Health Minister says he won’t allow Florida to ‘pillage’ the drug supply: Mark Holland says the federal government will use its regulatory power to ensure the national drug supply does not face any shortages because of Florida’s plan to import Canadian pharmaceuticals.

Manitoba government and art gallery remove honours for alleged Nazi supporter: “This is a person who, to speak very frankly, pledged an oath of allegiance to Hitler, and he has no place being honoured in the public sphere here in Manitoba,” Premier Wab Kinew said this week, referring to Ferdinand Eckhardt.

RCMP investigating threat warning Liberal MP ‘he will get what’s coming to him,’ court documents say: Over a dozen firearms have been seized from a man accused of threatening Richmond Centre MP Wilson Miao, whose office acknowledged an investigation but declined further comment except to say they are co-operating with law enforcement. Story here.

Made-in-Ottawa horror movie stars murderous Mickey Mouse: A made-in-Ottawa movie featuring a dangerous version of Mickey Mouse is making waves. Disney’s copyright protection of the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse has expired after 95 years. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

Jean Chrétien birthday: Ninety years ago, Jean Chrétien was born in the Quebec community of Shawinigan. After a run as a cabinet minister under Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, the son of a paper-mill machinist eventually became prime minister himself, governing between 1993 and 2003. The milestone of his 90th birthday will be marked with a gathering in Ottawa tonight attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others. Former B.C. premier Christy Clark noted here she is also attending. Comedian and author Mark Critch recalled a past encounter here with Chrétien. History teacher and author J.D.M Stewart here references the other two prime ministers to make it to the age of 90.

Update from Germany: Former B.C. premier John Horgan, Canada’s new ambassador to Germany, provides an update here on how his diplomatic assignment is going, spotlighting a reception where connections were made.

Commons and Senate on a break: The House of Commons is on a break until Jan. 29. The Senate sits again on Feb. 6.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day: Chrystia Freeland toured a rental housing development and held a news conference.

Ministers on the road: Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier, in the Quebec city of Gaspé, announced government support for Nergica, a college centre for technology transfer. Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez, in Richmond, B.C., announced funding related to Canada’s supply chain and improving cargo capacity at Vancouver International Airport. Filomena Tassi, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, in St. Thomas, Ont., announced federal support for an automotive parts manufacturer.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Justin Trudeau, in the Ottawa region, visited a retirement residence to meet with seniors and then visited a local business. In the evening, Trudeau was scheduled to deliver remarks at the 90th birthday celebration for former prime minister Jean Chrétien.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was scheduled to attend an evening fundraising event in downtown Toronto.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, in her British Columbia riding, attended a rotary breakfast meeting in the Vancouver Island community of Sidney, and travelled to Pender Island to play host to an evening community meeting.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Geoffrey York, The Globe’s Africa Bureau Chief, discusses South Africa’s application with the International Court of Justice claiming Israel’s offensive in Gaza is “genocidal in character.” The Decibel is here.

PUBLIC OPINION

Continued Conservative polling lead: The federal Conservatives have gained four percentage points since mid-December in Abacus Data measurements of public opinion, and now have a 17-point lead over the Liberals. Details here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how MPs should not back inane ideas: “Every petition comes with a disclaimer that says the MP sponsoring it doesn’t endorse the views it holds, and isn’t responsible for the information or views in it. There is not, in other words, a smoking gun proving that Ms. Lewis and/or her party is in favour of withdrawing Canada from the UN. That said, Ms. Lewis is not off the hook.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how Canada needs a better way when it comes to listing Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist group: “It’s not clear if it is legal to list the IRGC as a terror organization under Canada’s existing Criminal Code provisions, since they aren’t supposed to be applied to the military forces of foreign states. It might require a whole new law to do it. So let’s hear parliamentarians debate one. There are already lots of sanctions on Iran and the IRGC, but if politicians have better ideas for isolating Revolutionary Guards, let’s see them draft them into new legislation.”

Peter Donolo (Contributed to the Globe and Mail) on Jean Chrétien celebrating his 90th birthday: “Last week, I phoned my old boss to wish him a “Happy New Year.” “Peter, I will call you back,” came the raspy voice so familiar to millions of Canadians. “I’m with my trainer.” Nothing remarkable about that comment – if it hadn’t been coming from someone who turned 90 on Jan. 11. But then, Jean Chrétien is loping into his tenth decade much like he strode through the previous nine: eyes straight ahead. Living in the present. Focused on the future. By any standard, it’s one of the most extraordinary Canadian stories.”

Allison Haines (Montreal Gazette) on whether Denis Coderre could save the Quebec Liberals: “As a veteran of the Jean Chrétien- and later Paul Martin-era federal Liberal cabinets, Coderre could easily be dismissed as yesterday’s man. And yet it would be a mistake to brush him off. With his track record, Coderre has attributes that could be useful and relevant in the current Quebec political climate. The first is flair. Although his antics may prompt eye-rolling at times, Coderre is rarely boring. He would stand out in a crowded field of opposition parties competing for attention in the National Assembly, something the Quebec Liberals sometimes struggle to do.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.