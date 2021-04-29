Politics Briefing: Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to lead review of military’s handling of sexual misconduct

Hello,
Louise Arbour, the former justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, is to lead a review into harassment and sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces.
Amidst a storm of continuing questions over the issue, Defence Minister Harjiit Sajjan announced the plan Thursday, acknowledging “it is clear we have not lived up to our responsibility to protect members from misconduct.”
“Over the coming months, we expect Madame Arbour to provide concrete recommendations on how the Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence can address systematic misconduct they face, as well as offer recommended steps for implementing the necessary changes,” Mr. Sajjan told a news conference.
In addition, Mr. Sajjan said Ms. Arbour will offer recommendations on establishing an independent external reporting system that meets the needs of those who have experienced sexual misconduct.
“This system needs to be focused on those who have experienced misconduct, be responsive to their needs, and be outside the chain of command and the Department of National Defence.”
The Minister said Ms. Arbour will provide interim recommendations that the defence department and armed forces commit to acting on.
He also said Ms. Arbour’s work will build on the work of a 2015 report by former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps that detailed a highly sexualized culture in the Forces that is hostile to women and LGBTQ members.
He apologized to victims of sexual harassment who have felt they were not supported.
“I am truly sorry. We also know that the current reporting systems do not meet your needs and too often you do not feel able to report misconduct out of a fear of reprisal or retribution.”
Thursday’s announcement comes as Katie Telford, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, is under pressure from all three main opposition parties to appear before a parliamentary committee to explain what she knew about a 2018 sexual-misconduct allegation related to Canada’s top soldier, Jonathan Vance.
Kristy Kirkup and Janice Dickson report on that situation here.
Ahead of the announcement, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole reminded a news conference he had previously proposed various measures to deal with the issue of sexual harassment in the military, including an independent inquiry on the allegations of sexual assault in the armed forces as well as a freeze on promotions of generals and admirals due to a “crisis of confidence” around the issue that needs correcting.
Mr. O’Toole, a veteran, said he thinks it’s still possible to restore confidence in the armed forces, but that immediate action is required to address the situation.
BEIJING VISA CENTRE - Ottawa says it only learned in February that Canada’s visa-application centre in Beijing is managed by Chinese police, the same month The Globe and Mail reported the arrangement. The federal government has trusted its visa centre in Beijing to a police-owned company since 2008, and has been required to conduct due-diligence screenings during renewals of the contract in subsequent years including 2018.
Reporter’s Comment Steven Chase: “It’s clear that the Immigration department failed to consult federal security agencies before approving this arrangement. In February Shelly Bruce of the Communications Security Establishment was asked at a parliamentary committee meeting whether her agency’s guidance was sought on the contract. She told the committee she couldn’t offer any insight, saying Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada handled it. “This is a service that has been procured by the IRCC. We are available to provide advice and guidance on how to protect systems and that is available upon request.”
PAID SICK LEAVE, ONTARIO - The Ontario government says it will provide three paid sick days for workers who don’t have time off during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the province continues to push Ottawa to improve its federal benefit.
NEW YUKON GOVERNMENT - Yukon Premier Sandy Silver and New Democrat Leader Kate White have announced the two parties have reached an agreement to work together to govern. The three NDP members of the legislature will be included in conversations on legislation in the confidence and supply agreement through January 2023 that commits the NDP to pass Liberal government budgets.
BIDEN SPEECH - U.S. President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night that “America is rising anew” as he called for an expansion of federal programs to drive the economy past the pandemic and broadly extend the social safety net on a scale not seen in decades.
Thomas Berger
He was an elected an MP and also a member of the B.C. legislature. But as word spread of Thomas Berger’s passing in Vancouver at age 88, he was remembered for his work on Indigenous rights.
“No non-Indigenous person has done more to advance the rights of Indigenous people in Canada and globally,” Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, said in a tweet.
Former federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said, in a tweet, that Mr. Berger “was a great champion of a Indigenous peoples & rights... A true trail-blazer who helped change this country for the better while personally sacrificing to do so.”
Mr. Berger was born in Victoria and raised in Saskatchewan. In elected politics, he was an NDP MP for a year, served as an NDP member of the B.C. legislature from 1968 to 1969, and was leader of the B.C. NDP in 1969.
But he spent most of his career as a lawyer, and was also a justice of the B.C. Supreme Court. In the 1970s, he served as commissioner of the Mackenzie Valley Pipeline Inquiry, recommending against a proposed Arctic gas pipeline.
B.C. Premier John Horgan paid tribute to that work in a statement on Mr. Berger’s death. “His work as commissioner of the Mackenzie Valley Pipeline Inquiry resulted in a report highlighting unresolved land claims, as well as the threat to wildlife upon which the local Indigenous peoples relied on for survival,” he said. “An unprecedented public consultation process helped highlight what was at stake for the Indigenous peoples of the North.”
Mr. Berger was also counsel for the Nisga’a elders who were plaintiffs in Calder v. Attorney-General for British Columbia - a case that led to a 1973 ruling from the Supreme Court of Canada that first acknowledged Aboriginal title to land.
The Premier said Mr. Berger spent a lifetime working toward a just society. “For that, we owe him our thanks and gratitude. His kindness and generosity will long be remembered. His thinking will continue to influence us for generations to come,” said Mr. Horgan. “We have lost a giant.”
Private meetings. The Prime Minister hosts a call with provincial and territorial premiers.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole holds a news conference on the Conservative Opposition Day motion.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul holds joint press conference with Ontario Green Leader Mike Schreiner on the COVID-19 situation in Ontario and long-term care.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to the Canadian Housing and Renewal Association’s virtual National Congress on Housing and Homelessness, holds a news conference and attends Question Period.
Joe Biden’s First Address to Congress
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on Joe Biden having the best start of any U.S. president in almost a century: “Fate has carried him to the point where he could become one of the most consequential of presidents. It wasn’t the 78-year-old Biden that changed. Circumstances did. A public-health calamity, an economic crisis, the reckless demagoguery of Donald Trump and, in the midst of it all, the Democratic Party handing Mr. Biden its nomination despite his decidedly lacklustre primaries’ campaign.”
David Shribman (The Globe and Mail) on Joe Biden building on a desire for change after Trump and the pandemic: “One unanswered question amid the brave Biden vows of a new jobs offensive, a boost in the minimum wage and support for organized labour: Will the Biden economic and tax proposals halt the retreat of big-business leaders from the Republican Party? That movement began with concern over the volatility of Mr. Trump and accelerated when companies such as Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola criticized what they characterized as Georgia’s voter-suppression law.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on “wokeism” threatening Joe Biden’s presidency: “[Former Clinton adviser James Carville] thinks his party has gone off the rails by adopting the language of urban elites and racial warriors who have little in common with average Americans or the people they claim to be fighting for. Nowhere is this more evident than in the discussion surrounding systemic racism, which Mr. Carville complains is dominated by “faculty lounge” jargon.”
Amrit Dhillon (The Globe and Mail) writing from India on the devastating COVID-19 turmoil affecting that country: “Never have so many Indians felt so helpless about their fates. In the space of a few months, India has gone from patting itself on the back to becoming a COVID-19 hell, attracting the world’s bewildered compassion. This latest wave has been a great equalizer, too. No contacts in high places and no amount of money, string-pulling, begging or legitimate, emotional pleas have led to special access to a bed.”
David Parkinson (The Globe and Mail) on the concerns of David Dodge, the former governor of the Bank of Canada, on the federal budget: “My policy criticism of the budget is that it really does not focus on growth,” the famously blunt former Bank of Canada governor said in an interview this week. To me, it wouldn’t accord with something that is a reasonably prudent fiscal plan, let me put it that way,” he said.”
Send along your political questions and we will look at getting answers to run in this newsletter. It’s not possible to answer each one personally. Questions and answers will be edited for length and clarity.