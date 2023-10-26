Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated Mary Moreau, a francophone judge from Alberta, to fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court of Canada by the resignation in June of Russell Brown.

Her appointment will put women in the majority on the country’s most powerful court for the first time since it was established in 1875.

Justice Moreau, 67, currently the Chief Justice of the Alberta Court of King’s Bench, will become the court’s first francophone from Western Canada within a couple of weeks.

She is Trudeau’s sixth appointment to the Supreme Court. Under Canada’s system, the appointment is the prerogative of the Prime Minister and cabinet.

Full story here from Justice Writer Sean Fine.

Seventh Canadian killed in Israel-Hamas hostilities, two still missing: Global Affairs – A seventh Canadian was killed as a result of the Hamas militant group’s attack on Israel more than two weeks ago. Story here. Meanwhile, some Liberal MPs continue to demand a ceasefire in the war between Hamas and Israel, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s call for temporary pauses in the fighting is not a strong enough stance against the escalating violence. Story here.

Canada Border Services Agency issues alert about man wanted for Maine mass shooting – The agency has released an “armed and dangerous” alert to its officers stationed along the Canada-U.S. border, warning them to be on the lookout for the man suspected of fatally shooting at least 18 people in Maine.

Ottawa unveils interim plan for environment agency after court rules it unconstitutional – Ottawa is suspending the environment minister’s authority to force major energy or mining projects to be judged for environmental impact as part of a temporary operating plan for the Impact Assessment Agency after the Supreme Court ruled it encroached on provincial jurisdiction.

Interview with Macklem – Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks to CBC’s The Current, addressing topics including interest rate hikes, communications with the premiers, and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s promise to fire him if given the chance. Segment here.

Border Services paid millions to IT firms after receiving misconduct complaints – The Canada Border Services Agency paid more than $17-million last year to three IT staffing companies after it received allegations accusing the businesses of contracting misconduct.

Jean Charest’s son vs. Legault – Antoine Dionne Charest is hitting back after Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters it was an insult to be compared to the former premier.

North seeking AFN leadership – Sheila North, a former grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, has announced her bid to become the next national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

Russia and China at war with Canada, says General Wayne Eyre – China and Russia are Canada’s main enemies, with both nations considering themselves to be at war with the West, according to a new document from the Canadian military.

Vancouver police raid drug activists’ office over trafficking, two arrested – Vancouver police have executed search warrants at the offices of the Drug User Liberation Front, an activist group that says it runs a “compassion club” for distributing drugs.

Chrétien marks political anniversary – On the 30th anniversary of his becoming prime minister, Jean Chrétien tells CTV that debate in the House of Commons has become “dull as hell” because MPs are coming to the Commons with “speeches prepared by kids.”

Today in the Commons – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day – Private meetings in Calgary and then private meetings in Toronto.

In Ottawa – Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, at the House of Commons, announced how the Impact Assessment Act will be administered pending legislative amendments, after the Supreme Court of Canada found it unconstitutional. Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, interim National Chief Joanna Bernard of the Assembly of First Nations, and David Sterns of the Moushoom and Trout class actions were scheduled to hold a news conference on the federal court’s approval of a $23-billion First Nations child-welfare settlement.

Ministers on the road – Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings, also minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, in St. John’s, attended the Econext trade show and the Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador’s 2023 Conference, Trade Show and annual meeting. She also met with College of the North Atlantic representatives and delivered a keynote address at the MNL Luncheon and participated in a techNL Innovation Centre site visit. She also met with representatives of Iron Ore Co. of Canada. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is in Armenia, through tomorrow, on an official visit that is to include opening Canada’s new embassy and meetings with her counterpart and the country’s Prime Minister and President. Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan, also Minister for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, in Burnaby, B.C., announced federal support for high-growth potential businesses. Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, in Calgary, participated in a fireside chat at the Pembina 2023 Alberta Climate Summit.

Commons committees – Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier briefs the fisheries and oceans committee on her mandate letter and matters related to her department. Former federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole appeared before the committee on procedure and house affairs on the subject of a question of privilege related to the intimidation campaign against MP Michael Chong and other members. Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux briefs the national defence committee on his report, A Force Structure Model of Canada’s Military: Costs and Personnel. Ritika Dutt and Amir Morv of the company Botler appear on the subject of the ArriveCan application appear before the committee on government operations and estimates.

Order of Canada – Governor-General Mary Simon was scheduled to invest 54 appointees into the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall.

Smith speaks – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was scheduled to speak at the Alberta Climate Summit in Calgary. Among the other speakers: Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Bea Bruske, the president of the Canadian Labour Congress.

Private meetings in Ottawa. According to a mid-afternoon update to his schedule, Justin Trudeau was also scheduled, at 4 pm ET, to provide an update on affordability measures for Atlantic and rural Canadians, then answer media questions.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves François Blanchet held a news conference in the House of Commons foyer and attended Question Period.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a rally in Windsor, N.S.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May participated virtually in Parliament from her Saanich-Gulf Islands riding. In the evening, she was scheduled to attend a celebration of the centennial of the Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Quebec City, attended an evening meet and greet event.

Murray Isman, a professor and dean emeritus of the faculty of land and food systems at the University of British Columbia, is on Thursday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast to explain why bed bugs have become so prevalent and why they’re so good at sticking around. The Decibel is here.

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on why Canada needs better carbon taxes: “As the federal Liberals may have mentioned once or twice, a carbon tax is the least painful way to drive down greenhouse gas emissions. The motivation to avoid its pinch increases as the price on carbon rises, leading individuals and businesses alike to conserve and to innovate. The Liberals have touted that economic theory for years, and used it to batter their Conservative opponents. Look past the Liberals’ rhetoric, however, and the importance of carbon pricing starts to fade somewhat.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on whether the Liberals are trapped with Justin Trudeau, even if he falls: “Put yourself in the shoes of a Liberal MP hearing grumbles that Justin Trudeau should go. There have been assertions he was spoiling for an election fight with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, assurances that there was still time till the next election, and, as polls suggest a national case of Trudeau fatigue, repeated questions about whether he can hang on. Now, there must be a new fear dawning for Liberals: They might be trapped with Mr. Trudeau.”

Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on whether the parochial Pierre Poilievre is ready for this war-ravaged world: “While we’re busy beating up on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his missteps on foreign affairs and lack of stature abroad, what is to be said about the capabilities of his potential successor in this war-battered world? Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre hasn’t been prominent in foreign affairs debates, and he hasn’t really wanted to be.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how the Parti Québécois fiscal plan for a sovereign Quebec is based on wishful thinking: “Current PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon made a major rookie error last week by arguing for the creation of a Quebec currency if the province separates from Canada. ... For a politician who had been riding a wave of late, Mr. St-Pierre Plamondon may be taking the wind out of his own sails by suddenly talking up sovereignty at a time when most Quebeckers are far more preoccupied with bread-and-butter issues.”

