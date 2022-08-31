Hello,

Chrystia Freeland says she is in a better position than other journalists and politicians who have been subjected to harassment while doing their jobs.

“I am conscious that there are a lot of journalists and politicians across the country who have a lot less support than I do, who can face challenging situations, and it is important for all of us to support them,” Ms. Freeland told a news conference in Calgary.

An incident last week in which the Deputy Prime Minister was harassed while visiting the mayor of Grande Prairie has prompted a debate over the safety and security of politicians. The RCMP is investigating the incident in which a man yelled at Ms. Freeland, and federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is reviewing security protocols for cabinet ministers and members of Parliament. Story here.

Ms. Freeland, who has been touring Alberta for a week meeting with leaders, stakeholders, workers and others, described the last week’s incident as an “unpleasant moment” for her, adding during the Wednesday news conference that “It wasn’t fair.”

Asked if she would increase her own security, Ms. Freeland, also the Finance Minister, said she always follows the advice of the RCMP and is grateful to them for their support.

“They are real professionals, and I’ll continue to follow their advice,” she said.

Ms. Freeland, who was born and raised in Alberta, said she has had a terrific tour of the province.

“Yes, there was an unpleasant incident, and I think it is important for all of us to be really clear that that was wrong, but one unpleasant incident does not, in any way, overshadow the warmth of the welcome that I have received, and am receiving right now from the kind, decent and generous people of Alberta,” she said.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

CABINET SHUFFLE – Two cabinet ministers from Ontario – Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek – swapped roles in a minor shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday morning. Story here.

CANADIAN GROWTH LAGS EXPECTATIONS – Canadian economic growth lagged in the second quarter and most likely dipped into negative territory in July, data showed on Wednesday, signalling the economy may be cooling more quickly than expected ahead of a rate decision next week. Story here.

MAY AND ASSOCIATE LAUNCH NEW GREEN PARTY LEADERSHIP BID – Elizabeth May wants to lead the Green Party of Canada again, but with a twist that would see her work with a co-leader. Story here. On Tuesday, the Greens announced the candidates for the leadership of the party: Simon Gnocchini-Messier, Chad Walcott, Elizabeth May, Anna Keenan, Jonathan Pedneault, and Sarah Gabrielle Baron.

FEDERAL & ONTARIO GOVERNMENTS SETTLE FLOODING CLAIM WITH FIRST NATION – More than a century after a small First Nation in Northwestern Ontario was flooded by a dam on the Rainy River, the community has reached an $84-million land claim settlement with the federal and provincial governments. Story here.

TRUDEAU AND FORD MEET ON HEALTH – Ontario Premier Doug Ford, after a meeting this week with Justin Trudeau said the Prime Minister agrees the status quo on health care needs to change – just as the province is poised to pass contentious long-term-care legislation. Story here. Meanwhile, in British Columbia, Premier John Horgan said he was heartbroken by the death of an infant while waiting for an ambulance, adding his government had made a “significant investment” in rural and remote medical transport. Story here.

TRUDEAU COULD BE SUBPOENAED – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could face a subpoena to testify as a witness during a trial scheduled to begin this month for a class-action lawsuit seeking reparations for the cultural devastation wreaked by residential schools, court records show. Story here from CBC.

BANK DEFENDS ITSELF ON TWITTER – As the Bank of Canada tries to rein in red hot inflation, the central bank is engaging in another fight: one against misinformation. Story here.

CRTC TO LAUNCH NEW EMERGENCY CRISIS NUMBER – The CRTC says it will launch a new emergency crisis number for people in need of immediate mental health or suicide prevention support. Story here.

ALBERTA AND B.C. POST SURPLUSES -Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province is on track for a $13.2-billion surplus in this budget year, up from the $511-million surplus forecast when the provincial budget was introduced in February. Story here from Global News. Meanwhile, British Columbia’s public accounts have registered a surplus of $1.3-billion, in sharp contrast with a forecast deficit of almost $10-billion. Story here.

FINAL UCP LEADERSHIP DEBATE – Danielle Smith, the front-runner candidate in the race to replace Jason Kenney as Alberta’s UCP leader and premier, faced renewed attacks on multiple fronts Tuesday in the campaign’s final debate. Story here.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RACE

CAMPAIGN TRAIL – Scott Aitchison is campaigning virtually. Jean Charest is in Montreal. Leslyn Lewis is in Barrie, Ajax and Peterborough. Pierre Poilievre is in Ottawa. There’s no word on the campaign whereabouts of Roman Baber.

THIS AND THAT

COMMONS NOT SITTING – The House of Commons is not sitting again until Sept. 19. The Senate is to resume sitting on Sept. 20.

CABINET RETREAT – The federal government will hold a cabinet retreat in Vancouver from Sept. 6 to 8, 2022, the Prime Minister’s Office says. “During the retreat, Cabinet will discuss what they heard when talking to Canadians over the summer,” said a statement from the PMO. There’s a list of the participants here.

FREELAND IN CALGARY – In Calgary, the Deputy Prime Minister toured a transport facility, meet with workers and held a media availability. Later, she was scheduled to meet with Pathways Alliance CEOs to discuss the decarbonization of Canada’s energy sector and energy security.

LEBLANC IN PINEHOUSE LAKE – Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, in Pinehouse Lake, Sask., announced $2.9-million in joint funding with the province for upgrades to six northern airports.

THE DECIBEL

On Wednesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Globe national correspondent Wendy Stueck talks about going out on a harvest for kelp, which has been used for food but can also be used in packaging, and why kelp farming could help coastal communities’ green economies, and be used as an innovative and sustainable new material. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participated in a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall, the official workplace and residence of the governor-general, for a cabinet shuffle, and then took media questions.

LEADERS

No schedules released for party leaders.

TRIBUTE

PAT MCGEER – Former B.C. cabinet minister Pat McGeer died this week at 95. Mr. McGeer represented the Vancouver-Point Grey riding from 1962 to 1986, first as a Liberal and later as a key member of Bill Bennett’s Social Credit government. Story here from CBC.

OPINION

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on when whataboutery takes the place of moral judgment: “Yes, the Freeland incident elicited a greater response than some previous encounters between political leaders and the public. But was that necessarily because of a double standard? Or was there something in the nature and circumstances of this event that made it qualitatively different? There is a context, in other words, both in the specifics – the threat posed to, and perceived by, a woman at close quarters with a large and enraged man hurling explicitly misogynist insults at her – and, more generally, in the rising tide of political violence, and the potential for it, in Canada no less than in other countries.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on Alberta now forecasting $13-billion surplus in dramatic turn of fiscal fortunes: “Anyone paying attention to the province’s finances knew a record-breaking surplus (in nominal terms, not in inflation adjusted per person terms) was possible in the 2022-23 fiscal year. But the first quarter forecast is still a stunning turnaround for a province that two years ago this month predicted a deficit of more than $24-billion, the largest in its history, and a debt headed well north of $100-billion.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on whether Canada can handle its coming population boom: “The updated Statscan projections highlight the urgency for policy-makers to plan for what is expected to be the highest population growth among the Group of Seven countries over the next two decades and beyond. Based on the federal agency’s medium-growth scenario, Canada’s population is projected to grow to 47.8 million in 2043 from 38.2 million in 2021. Ontario is expected to add more than four million new residents over the next 20 years, with its population rising to 19 million from 14.8 million. Canada’s most populous province will see its share of the national population increase to 39.8 per cent from 38.8 per cent. Even so, Ontario’s 28-per-cent population growth over the next two decades is expected to pale compared with a 46-per-cent surge in Alberta, which will see its population grow to 6.5 million by 2043 from 4.4 million.”

Allison Hanes (The Montreal Gazette) on how threats to politicians are a threat to democracy: “Even if there are plenty of reasons to be frustrated with elected leaders, citizens who complain that politicians don’t listen or aren’t responsive don’t accomplish anything by trying to shout them down. In fact they only curtail the possibility of constructive exchange. Politicians are usually loath to address such matters, at risk of coming across as thin-skinned or giving undue attention to bullies. But talk about it we must. This is no longer just about the dangers faced by elected representatives, but the very health of our democracy. Flak jackets should not become a campaign wardrobe staple. Intimidation cannot be accepted as free speech. Politicians should fear the people’s votes, not their violence.”

Kevin Lynch and Paul Deegan (The Ottawa Citizen) on how threats against Chrystia Freeland are part of a pattern Canada can no longer ignore: “The 17th-century essayist Charles Caleb Colton wrote, “Those that are the loudest in their threats are the weakest in their actions.” He could not have contemplated today’s world, where threats come not only from the dark corners of the internet, but from popular social media platforms. The problem is that online threats, as repugnant and harmful as they are, are turning into physical threat where lunatics are showing up in person to harm or threaten harm.”

