Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled a package of tax measures today that includes provisions for a digital services tax, a plan that is strongly opposed by business groups and the Biden administration.

The Liberal government first proposed a DST three years ago but has been delaying its implementation in the hope that an international deal would be reached that would determine how online-based multinationals should be taxed in the digital economy.

Ms. Freeland tabled a ways and means motion Tuesday, which is a precursor to a government bill that will implement parts of last week’s fall economic statement and remaining elements from the March budget.

The DST would be a 3-per-cent tax on certain revenue earned by large businesses from certain digital services. It is primarily aimed at large digital service providers such as Amazon, Google, Netflix and Spotify.

Full story here by Deputy Ottawa Bureau Chief Bill Curry.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Former advisory council chair says better to get pharmacare bill right than rush it - Eric Hoskins, a former Ontario health minister who chaired a council that called for Ottawa to work with provincial and territorial governments to establish a universal, single-payer, public system of prescription drug coverage, said Tuesday there is a unique opportunity right now for pharmacare. Story here.

Quebec public-sector unions announce new seven-day strike - The coalition of public-sector unions known as the common front, which boasts 420,000 health, social services and education workers, announced a week-long strike planned for Dec. 8 to 14. Story here.

Ottawa understands Alberta’s concerns about natural gas plants, Wilkinson says - The federal Energy Minister says Ottawa is open to extending the deadline for existing natural gas plants to operate without emissions-trapping technology. Story here. Meanwhile, there’s an explainer here on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith invoking the sovereignty act for the first time.

Saskatchewan starts tribunal to review Ottawa’s clean electricity regulations - Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre says she’s implementing the Saskatchewan First Act to establish a tribunal to study the economic effects of the rules, which would require provinces to work toward an emissions-free electricity grid by 2035.

Conservatives bristle at Liberal charge they’re deserting Ukraine - Garnett Genuis, who serves as the Tories’ international development critic in Parliament, says it is reasonable for people to disagree about parts of a free-trade agreement. Story here.

Hiring foreign workers at battery plant will cost Canadian contractors $300-million in lost wages, fees: union leader - The executive director of the Canada’s Building Trades Unions says local Windsor contractors with experience fitting out factories for automakers have been submitting quotations for installing equipment at the Windsor plant since August, but have yet to get a response from NextStar, the company running the factory.

Québec solidaire loses long-time member after deciding men can’t run in byelections - Olivier Bolduc, who describes himself as a feminist, says the resolution goes too far and won’t achieve its desired goals. Story here.

Ontario to mandate lessons in Grade 10 history course on Holodomor famine in Ukraine - The curriculum addition will take effect in September, 2025, and the government says it will outline how the Holodomor “was a result of totalitarian policies of the communist Soviet Union leading to a man-made famine in Ukraine that killed millions of Ukrainians between 1932 to 1933.”

THIS AND THAT

Hardie apologizes - B.C. MP Ken Hardie has apologized today for a social-media posting that linked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to a weekend shooting in Manitoba.

“A reaction to the reaction to my post yesterday: It was unacceptable on my part to leave any suggestion of a direct link to the tragedy in Winnipeg,” the Fleetwood-Port Kells MP said in a posting here on X. “There was not. For that, I apologize.”

Hardie’s comment came hours after Government House Leader Karina Gould denounced Hardie’s original post. “It is absolutely inappropriate and that’s not something that anyone should be suggesting from any political party,” Gould told journalists.

Poilievre on the right track, Fox panel says - Fox News is praising federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for the way he handled himself in a recent encounter with a Canadian journalist.

Poilievre was in the spotlight this week on an episode of Gutfield! on the conservative U.S. broadcaster where host Gregory Gutfield and guests praised him for pushing back against a journalist.

Michele Tafoya, one of the guests on the Gutfield! episode, favourably compared Poilievre’s approach to that of Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis. “You have to give it back to these people,” said Tafoya, referring to journalists. “And some people are willing to do it, and others aren’t and the others that are too polite end up just looking soft and wimpy and giving in to them. Give it back to them! This guy does that.”

She added, “DeSantis does that, and a lot of people don’t like it. They get their feelings hurt, but it needs to be done.”

Gutfield chimed in. “I think he should be the next prime minister.”

But Liberals today took note of the praise. “This no surprise. Pierre Poilievre takes his lead from Fox News and far-right American politicians,” Mark Gerretsen, the deputy house leader of the government, said in a statement.

“He irresponsibly parroted Fox News last week when he wrongly labelled the terrible border accident as terrorism. He’s following American right wing politicians by opposing help for Ukraine,” he said. “Canadians will see him lash out again because this is what Pierre Poilievre believes in and it’s how he does politics.”

With his reference to Ukraine, Gerretsen was referring to Conservative opposition to a free-trade agreement between Canada and Ukraine based on the Conservative view that the deal imposes a carbon tax on the country. Ukraine’s embassy in Canada has rejected the interpretation.

Last week, Poilievre was asked by a Canadian Press reporter at a news conference in Toronto about Question Period comments where he asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an update on an vehicle explosion near the Canada-U.S. border. In his question, Poilievre had referred to “media reports of a terrorist attack.”

During a subsequent news conference, Poilievre said he was referring to a CTV report, but that report was published after he asked his question in the Commons. Government House leader Karina Gould later accused Poilievre of jumping to conclusions and “riling” up Canadians.

Poilievre’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the FOX broadcast.

Ottawa Centre MP looking to exit - Whether or not he wins the Ontario Liberal leadership. Yasir Naqvi, the Liberal MP for Ottawa Centre, tells CPAC here he is leaving federal politics. The former Ontario attorney general is among the candidates for the leadership of the provincial Liberals, who are to announce the winner of the race on Dec. 2. Naqvi’s federal riding was previously held by former environment minister Catherine McKenna.

Today in the Commons – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Nov. 28 accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day - Private meetings, and Chrystia Freeland attended the weekly cabinet meeting, was scheduled to make an announcement and hold a media availability and then attend Question Period.

Ministers on the Road - Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is in Brussels through Wednesday for the meeting of NATO foreign affairs ministers. International Trade Minister Mary Ng is in Paris for the World Nuclear Exhibition, Conférence de Paris and Enlit Europe Forum today and on Wednesday.

Commons Committee highlights - Daniel Anson, director general of intelligence and investigations at the Canada Border Services Agency, appeared before the fisheries and oceans committee on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos appeared before the government operations and estimates committee on various matters, including supplementary estimates. Michael Geist, Canada Research Chair in internet and e-commerce Law in the law faculty of the University of Ottawa, appeared before the Canadian heritage committee on the subject of the tech giants’ ongoing use of intimidation and subversion tactics to evade regulation in Canada and across the world. Representatives of various departments including finance, foreign affairs and industry attend a hearing of the international trade committee on Bill C-57 to implement the 2023 free-trade agreement between Canada and Ukraine.

Senate committees - Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, which represents Inuit in Canada, appeared before the Indigenous peoples committee to examine the constitutional, treaty, political and legal responsibilities to First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Private meetings, and Justin Trudeau also chaired the weekly cabinet meeting, attended Question Period, and was scheduled to deliver remarks at a reception hosted by the Equal Voice organization.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet attended Question Period.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May travelled from New York City, where she was attending the meeting of parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, to Toronto, where she participated virtually in Commons business.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh met with representatives of the Canadian Housing and Renewal Agency, and later with representatives of the Canadian Labour Congress.

No schedule released for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Globe economics reporter Matt Lundy explains why rents keep climbing and whether there’s any relief in sight. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Joseph Maingot - The former law clerk and parliamentary counsel for the House of Commons and author of the acclaimed book Parliamentary Privilege in Canada has died, aged 92. There’s an obituary here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how there’s a foundation to ease the housing crisis but Ottawa needs to do more: “The squeeze is on the federal Liberals, as higher interest rates drive up the cost of the country’s debt load. Last week’s fall economic statement was modest in its outlays and the promises on housing reflect the constrained fiscal reality. But there is a lot of pressure to do more.”

Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on how Alberta Premier Danielle Smith isn’t all wrong on the federal Liberals’ clean-electricity regulations: “One deeply flawed federal policy on electricity was met this week by the nuclear option in Alberta’s political arsenal, the sovereignty act. It’s a showdown that didn’t need to be.”

Lloyd Axworthy and Allan Rock (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Canada can seek justice for child victims of conflict: “Children, in all of their innocence, pay the heaviest price when adults fight for a cause, a religion, or a piece of geography. Spectators feel helpless, in their anguish and anger. It’s wrenching enough that Hamas holds children hostage. Now we are learning that Palestinian children have been held in Israeli prisons, many without being charged. Why? The Middle East is only the most recent children’s calamity.”

Allison Haines (The Montreal Gazette) on what will happen to English community as Premier François Legault’s Teflon wears off: “The only people who should perhaps be more worried than Premier François Legault about the latest poll numbers showing the Parti Québécois surging are those in the English-speaking community. It’s not so much that the sovereignist PQ is poised for an imminent return to power and putting the nationalist question back on the agenda. To keep things in perspective, the next election is still three years away and the PQ has only four seats in the National Assembly. It’s what a directionless and desperate Legault might do in response as the PQ, once written off for dead, sets the tone for the official opposition, even if it currently has only third-opposition party status behind the Liberals and Québec solidaire.”

