Politics Briefing: Friends or foes? Canadians’ view of foreign relations

Searching for a good perceived relationship with a foreign power? You might have to look further than you’d think.
That’s according to a new Nanos survey that shows Canadians view our country’s relations with European nations much more favourably than our government’s relations with the United States.
The poll found that 86 per cent of Canadian respondents said they have a positive or somewhat positive opinion of Canada’s relationship with the United Kingdom, compared with 82 per cent for Germany, 77 per cent for France and 65 per cent for Mexico.
But less than half of Canadians (44 per cent) said they have a positive or somewhat positive opinion of Canada’s relationship with the United States; only 23 per cent said this for China.
Pollster Nik Nanos said U.S. President Donald Trump has had an effect on Canadians’ perception of the country’s relationship with the United States.
“Trump has been much more isolationist and non-co-operative with basically all of his traditional allies, including Canada and Europe. It shouldn’t be a surprise that Canadians are looking at the Europeans as positive partners," Mr. Nanos said.
On China, 56 per cent of Canadians said they have a negative view of the relationship between the two countries. Canada-China relations have deteriorated since the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver last December.
On Thursday, China suspended imports from two Quebec-based pork producers, a new sign that diplomatic tensions between Beijing and Ottawa could be affecting a wider swath of Canada’s food exports.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is threatening to sue the federal government to block its bill overhauling the environmental assessment of major resource projects, saying Ottawa has no business regulating provincially owned resources. Mr. Kenney is in Toronto on Friday to meet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
The Prime Minister’s Office acknowledged that it uses a partisan database called Liberalist to conduct background checks on prospective senators before appointing them to sit as independents.
A Canadian government research-funding agency has been trying to screen out people with "strong political opinions” on Huawei as it enlists private-sector participants to help evaluate a proposed joint venture that includes the Chinese firm and the University of Laval.
Google Canada is standing by its decision to ban paid political ads during the 2019 federal election campaign, in spite of pressure from the Democratic Institutions Minister to reconsider.
SNC-Lavalin Group reported an unexpected first-quarter loss amid persistent legal and political pressure, sending its shares tumbling to their lowest level since 2009.
Red Kelly, member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and former member of Parliament, has died. He was 91.
U.S. President Donald Trump has formally submitted to the Senate the nomination of Kelly Craft to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Ms. Craft serves as the U.S. ambassador to Canada.
Economic commentator Stephen Moore has withdrawn from consideration for a seat on the U.S. Federal Reserve Board after weeks of criticism about his political partisanship, shifting views on interest rate policy, and sexist comments about women.
British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party were both punished by English voters in a local election for the deadlock over Brexit, partial results showed on Friday.
South Africa’s populist party EFF is gaining traction as the country sees rise in apathy and alienation.
Andrew MacDougall (Maclean’s) on Trudeau’s brand: “When Trudeau was in the midst of his long honeymoon it was often said the next election was his to lose. Well, he’s Bill Bucknering it pretty badly at the moment. And while those who know him best say this is when he usually fights back harder than ever, it’s going to take a new (and heretofore unseen) skill set to get it done.”
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on Mueller, Barr and the U.S. Democrats: “If the Democrats are insistent on keeping the Russia controversy alive, Mr. Barr could turn the tables on them with a finding suggesting they colluded with the Russians through Mr. Steele. That might take some deceptive spinning to establish. But Mr. Barr has shown he is quite capable of that type of handiwork.”
Borys Gengalo (The Globe and Mail) on Ukraine’s comedian president: “Mr. Zelensky may still be something of a political cipher, but his win alone has already shown positive reasons for optimism – and he hasn’t even officially become president yet. That might be the most comedic part of this all.”
WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on journalism and democracy: “Without a group of people committed to the task of asking bothersome questions of elected officials, corporations, bureaucrats and others in positions of power, it’s hard to see how successful democratic government – government by an informed citizenry – is possible. In a free society, the free press will always be a nuisance, and a necessary nuisance at that.”
John Scott-Railton and Ronald J. Deibert (The Globe and Mail) on governments, spyware and journalists: “Without oversight to ensure Pegasus [spyware] doesn’t get into the hands of unaccountable governments, we now face a crisis rich in terrible irony: a service marketed to governments to assist in ‘cybersecurity’ is quickly becoming a source of insecurity, instead.”
