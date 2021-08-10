Politics Briefing: Garneau condemns China’s decision to uphold the death penalty against Canadian Robert Schellenberg

Hello,
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau says Canada condemns China’s decision to uphold the death penalty against Canadian Robert Schellenberg.
“We have repeatedly expressed to China our firm opposition to this cruel and inhumane punishment and will continue to engage with Chinese officials at the highest levels to grant clemency to Mr. Schellenberg,” Mr. Garneau said in a statement issued Tuesday.
“We oppose the death penalty in all cases, and condemn the arbitrary nature of Mr. Schellenberg’s sentence.”
Mr. Schellenberg, who is facing the death penalty in China for drug trafficking, lost his appeal Tuesday.
That outcome comes ahead of an expected verdict in the case of Michael Spavor, one of two Canadian men arrested in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of a Huawei executive. He is expected to learn his fate in Dandong, near the North Korean border. A judgment is expected Wednesday morning.
Ottawa Bureau Chief Robert Fife, Senior Parliamentary Reporter Steven Chase and Asia Correspondent James Griffiths report here on these developments.
Meanwhile, Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole is accusing China of condemning Canadian Robert Schellenberg to death in retaliation for Ottawa’s arrest of a Huawei executive.
Mr. Chase reports here.
Reporter’s Comment, Mr. Chase: “The timing of the Schellenberg and Spavor verdicts is clearly meant to send a message. They are being announced as the extradition case of Meng Wanzhou enters its final stages -- and shortly before Canada is expected to be plunged into a federal election campaign.
“China is apparently intent on ratcheting up the pressure on Canada and it’s unlikely that Mr. Michael Spavor, charged with spying and with an expected a verdict in less than 12 hours, will be treated with clemency.
“These developments, which take place as relations between Canada and China are at their lowest point since the killing of students in Tiananmen Square in 1989, look set to further tarnish Beijing’s reputation among Canadians – possibly irreparably.”
TODAY’S HEADLINES
INDEPENDENT OFFICIAL TO TAKE ROLE ON RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL ISSUES - The federal government intends to appoint an independent official who will help guide the identification and protection of unmarked graves at former residential school sites, but not be involved in criminal investigations, according to a document obtained by The Globe and Mail.
MODERNA BUILDING VACCINE PLANT - Massachusetts-based drug maker Moderna will build an mRNA vaccine manufacturing plant in Canada within the next two years, CEO Stephane Bancel said Tuesday. Story here.
MENG WANZHOU TREATED AS TRADE HOSTAGE: LAWYERS - Former president Donald Trump treated a Chinese executive held by Canada for possible extradition to the United States as a hostage in international trade negotiations with China, lawyers for Meng Wanzhou told a B.C. court on Monday. Story here.
TMX HELPS FINANCE CLIMATE-CHANGE GOALS: MINISTER - The Minister responsible for Canada’s role in fighting climate change is defending his government’s purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline after a landmark UN report said the continued use of fossil fuels is pushing the climate toward catastrophe. Jonathan Wilkinson says revenue generated by the project will help Canada achieve its long-term climate objectives. Story here. From CBC.
MANTIOBA TORIES GATHER AMIDST QUESTIONS ABOUT PREMIER - Progressive Conservatives in Manitoba are holding their caucus retreat, starting Tuesday - the first time Premier Brian Pallister will hold court with members of his caucus since his widely condemned remarks on Canada’s history prompted rare public criticism from his MLAs and heightened speculation he will step down from politics. Story here. From CBC.
DUAL VIEWS ON QUEBEC VACCINE PASSPORT - Quebec’s Ligue des droits et libertés has denounced a decision by the Quebec government to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine passport “without any public debate.” However, the Quebec Liberal opposition leader supports the idea. Story here. From The Montreal Gazette.
SASKATCHEWAN NDP UNDER FIRE FOR FOOTBALL PHOTO - The Saskatchewan NDP is taking a social media beating from erstwhile fellow travellers after posting a now-deleted photo of maskless revelry taken at Friday’s Roughriders game. Story here, from the Regina Leader Post.
ANALYSIS ON COMMONS REBUILD - Globe and Mail Architecture Critic Alex Bozikovic looks here at the multibillion dollar renovation of the Centre Block of Parliament Hill as well as discussions on remaking nine buildings on Wellington Street across from Parliament Hill.
THE LOOMING ELECTION
HOLD OFF ON THE ELECTION: O’TOOLE - Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole said in Oakville, Ont. on Tuesday that he opposes an election call during the continuing pandemic, but that his party is ready to campaign. “Now is not the time for an election. Now is the time to make sure we’re ready for the risks of a fourth wave. The health and economic well-being of our country needs to be paramount,” he said at a news conference. “Right now, we have to keep people safe, It’s not the time for an election.”
GREEN TURMOIL CONTINUES - A pair of top officials are departing the Greens as financial strain and internal strife continue to take a toll on the party ahead of a likely election this year.
TRIO OF LPC ACCLAMATIONS IN NATION’S CAPITAL - In Ottawa: In a matter of hours Monday, the Liberal party announced the acclamation of federal election candidates in three National Capital Region ridings: Ottawa Centre - the riding that has been held by departing Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna - Kanata-Carleton and Pontiac.
NDP NOMINATE PROSPECT TO REPLACE HARRIS - New Democrats in St. John’shave picked the outgoing president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour as their candidate in the St. John’s East riding of departing NDP MP Jack Harris. Mary Shortall will run against Liberal Joanne Thompson and Conservative Glenn Etchegary. Story here. From CBC.
THE LOOMING ELECTION - OPINION
John Ibbitson The Globe and Mail) on why Conservatives may be feeling blue if Erin O’Toole doesn’t have a strong election campaign: “With an election call expected in the coming days, the Conservative Party’s prospects appear dire. The party is at risk of being swept in Atlantic Canada and of losing seats in Quebec and Ontario. Ridings in the Prairies and in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland are in play. The Liberals could even make gains in the B.C. Interior, traditionally a Tory stronghold. Huge caveat: Campaigns matter. During the campaign, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole could exceed expectations. The party is well financed, with a solid, if shrinking, core of loyal supporters, A strong performance by Mr. O’Toole in the leaders’ debates and a few breaks here and there could turn things around.”
Rob Breakenridge (The Calgary Herald) on whether Erin O’Toole will end up paying for Jason Kenney’s polarizing political performance: “Recent federal polling in Alberta has the Conservatives at 38 per cent support, followed by the NDP at 29 per cent and the Liberals at 22 per cent. The dip in support for the Conservatives and the surprising showing by the NDP seem very much tied to the fortunes of their respective Alberta counterparts. The perception that Kenney’s political brand is somewhat toxic at the moment has not gone unnoticed. There have been ads from at least one left-wing third-party group very overtly linking Kenney and O’Toole. It’s probably also not a coincidence that on the verge of an election call, the federal health minister sent a letter to her Alberta counterpart expressing her opposition to the changes in Alberta’s pandemic response.”
PRIME MINISTER'S DAY
“Personal” according to the advisory issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.
LEADERS
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet visits the riding of Montmagny—L’Islet—Kamouraska—Rivière-du-loup as part of his summer tour.
Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole makes an announcement at the Centre for Animation and Emerging Technologies at Sheridan College in Oakville.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul - No schedule issued by Ms. Paul’s office.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh meets with Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Charlottetown then holds a media availability. Later he holds a “meet and greet” in Summerside.
OPINION
The Editorial Board of The Globe and Mail on why it’s time to get vaccinated or find another line of work: “Yet even as the need to up Canada’s vaccination rate becomes clear, the pace is falling off. The pool of the unvaccinated – about six million eligible Canadians – has barely shrunk over the past month. Carrots have been tried. It’s now time to start making vaccination a condition for working in high-risk fields or spending time in high-spread settings. These should not be suggestions. These should be the law.”
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on more COVID-19 nastiness ahead: `“Nasty fall ahead.” Those three words, tweeted by the ever-insightful David Naylor, the co-chair of the federal COVID-19 immunity task force, pretty well summarize what awaits us as we try to look beyond the once-hopeful summer of 2021.The much-dreaded fourth wave of COVID-19 has begun in much of Canada. Fuelled by the Delta variant, it could be the toughest one yet. The fall and winter of 2021 likely won’t be anywhere near as devastating at the winter of 2020, at least in sheer numbers. We can thank Canadians’ broad embrace of vaccination for that. But we’re going to experience a new kind of nasty, with a lot more children and young adults getting sick and hospitalized than in earlier waves.”
Alok Mukherjee (Contributor to The Globe and Mail) on why we must not become inured to the presence of gun violence: “So, here we are today. More police officers, more enforcement, mandatory minimum sentencing and other measures have not made a dent in gun violence. In any event, these are all measures that come into play only after a gun has fallen in the wrong hands. Prevention continues to be treated as a secondary option. The legislation passed by the current federal government to restrict assault weapons will have no effect on the circulation of handguns, and the prospect that cities will actually take up its proposed municipal handgun law looks grim. The measures proposed after the sad killing of Jane Creba are still as valid as they were then.”
Send along your political questions and we will look at getting answers to run in this newsletter. It's not possible to answer each one personally. Questions and answers will be edited for length and clarity.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop