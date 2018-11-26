Politics Briefing: General Motors to shut Oshawa plant

Good morning,

Auto workers in Oshawa, Ont., just east of Toronto, are getting ready for some bad news today, as sources tell The Globe and Mail that General Motors is preparing to close its plant there. The factory currently employs 2,500 unionized employees.

The federal and provincial governments are closely watching today’s announcement and considering how to help the laid-off workers. Both Ottawa and Ontario gave billions of dollars to General Motors and Chrysler during the 2009 auto bailout.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

An end to the Canada Post strikes could be in sight: The question is whether negotiators or senators will get to the finish line first. Bargaining between the union and the crown corporation continues, while the Senate prepares to vote on back-to-work legislation this afternoon.

The federal government spent $500,000 to come up with the name, logo and website of a federal agency designed to fight poverty, and arrived at a name that was already being used by a Toronto real-estate company.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer is getting ready for a new duty next year: costing the parties' election platforms. It’s the first time the non-partisan office has been asked to do this. The Conservatives say they have concerns about handing over details of their campaign to public servants for costing, but the PBO says they would not think of leaking the details to other parties.

Gun control is shaping up to be an issue in next year’s election, despite a dearth of data on how bad the problem is. Parties even disagree on where the major source of guns used in crimes is coming from: Liberals say something needs to be done about legally-obtained handguns that get diverted to criminal hands, while Conservatives say smuggling at the border is the main issue.

Raj Grewal quit as Liberal MP for Brampton East last week, with a source telling The Globe and Mail that federal authorities were looking into the sources of money he used during frequent gambling trips to a casino near Parliament Hill.

A Globe and Mail investigation has for the first time tallied up the tens of thousands of abandoned and inactive oil wells in Canada’s western provinces, an environmental mess that could be left to governments to clean up.

In the United States, border officers fired tear gas at people approaching the U.S.-Mexico border in search of asylum.

In Eastern Europe, Ukraine’s president is proposing martial law in response to Russia seizing several navy ships.

In Western Europe, the European Union is telling British lawmakers that the current Brexit deal is the best one they’re going to get.

And an association representing stand-up comics says they need better labour practices in the industry and access to government grants because, currently, the Canada Council for the Arts gives them no respect, no respect at all.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the bright side of Trudeau’s international troubles: “Maybe it didn’t feel like good fortune to the Prime Minister when U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to lay waste to Canada’ economy, or Saudi Arabia yanked students from Canadian universities because of a tweet. But it probably helps Mr. Trudeau’s re-election hopes when Canadians feel queasy about the world, especially when they think things are going better at home. That’s often good for the incumbent PM.”

Andrew Coyne (National Post) on government aid to the media industry: “So we will cover the next election as one of the central issues in it, with one party promising to ‘save’ us and the other opposed. Even if we think this knowledge will not affect our coverage, not even one little bit, do we really think the public will?”

